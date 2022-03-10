Catherine Deveney: Diane Blood reminds us to question, challenge and fight when necessary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Opinion Columnists

Catherine Deveney: Diane Blood reminds us to question, challenge and fight when necessary

By Catherine Deveney
March 10, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: March 10, 2022, 5:16 pm
Diane Blood pictured in 2002 with her sons, Liam and baby Joel (Photo: Andy Gallacher/Shutterstock)
Diane Blood pictured in 2002 with her sons, Liam and baby Joel (Photo: Andy Gallacher/Shutterstock)

A rocking horse at the window.

As my taxi drew up, almost 20 years ago now, outside Diane Blood’s house, the rocking horse felt like a symbol of a life carefully chosen, rather than the overspill of family life.

She had fought for the right to have the two little boys who played on that horse, after her husband, Stephen, died suddenly of meningitis. The case became a cause célèbre, with Diane travelling to Belgium for treatment using Stephen’s sperm, after being refused on ethical grounds in the UK.

Like a memorial candle flickering in a window, the rocking horse told a story. Just not the one some assumed. A memorial to her late husband? Her voice rose in incredulity. “Children aren’t a memorial. I’ve got a memorial in the graveyard.”

News that the Blood family story may be told in a television drama brought back memories of that day. Stephen Blood’s sperm had been harvested after death, despite there being no prior written consent for such a scenario.

Some ethicists regarded it as “assault”, which is why treatment was refused here. It seemed a strangely convoluted interpretation, given Stephen wanted children.

Diane, Liam and Joel Blood on Lorraine recently (Photo: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

At the time Blood was refused treatment, the law allowed relatives of a deceased person to decide if their organs could be used for transplant. A wife could give permission for her late husband’s heart to be used to save a life. She could not give permission for his sperm to be used to create one.

Seeing pictures of the two boys who played on the rocking horse, now grown up, seemed particularly poignant this week. They might never have existed had Blood not challenged the faceless “they” of authority.

Can’t ‘they’ do more to help instead of meddling?

As devastating images of Ukrainian children bounced around the world, it seemed that the combined power of Western states could do little in matters of life and death. The image of a tiny corpse, whose face was so gently, tenderly, covered with a sheet by her mother, before the woman simply collapsed with grief, was a searing image.

When I grew up, I seized the ‘power’ of adulthood and held it close, refusing to cede it, recognising that you have to fight for the right things

A “universe”, as the magnificent President Zelensky described children, had been obliterated. “They” apparently could not act to stop it. Yet, “they” can intervene in the most intimate and delicate of family situations.

A woman and child fleeing Ukraine arrive at the Polish border (Photo: AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

I was once shocked when my daughter told me I was one of the most unconventional people she knew. How could that be? I was, I thought, depressingly conventional.

I had been a quiet child, shy, voiceless; despite loving parents, I spent much of my childhood afraid. My daughter laughed at my confusion. I held the child I had once been inside, but suddenly realised that, when I grew up, I had seized the “power” of adulthood and held it close, refusing to cede it, recognising that you have to fight for the right things.

I don’t oppose for the sake of it, but I question and challenge because, if I do not, I will be that child again.

It struck me this week that, in small ways and in big, knowing when to overturn “rules”, when to defy convention, is as important as knowing when to obey and conform.

Small, important acts of love

Recent days have been marked by news footage from the bombed towns and villages of Ukraine, the gaping holes of buildings blown apart, the silence of deserted streets and decimated homes.

In one report, we bore witness to the weeping despair and bewilderment of an elderly woman, utterly crushed with sorrow, talking to camera about the disintegration of her life.

There is a convention that reporters remain impartial, but ITV reporter Dan Rivers, unable to remain unaffected by her sadness, stepped forward and put his arms round her brokenness. “I am so sorry,” he said. There was, in that overriding of professional etiquette, a small and important act of love.

Such a spontaneous action. A little thing. In these weeks of unthinkable violence, it has felt important to recognise little things, positive aspects of humanity. A reporter’s empathy.

A mother’s fight for her children. A rocking horse. An embrace. A light in the darkness; a candle in the window of the world.

Children can be born for the best and worst of reasons, from assault or lies, from anger or selfishness. Diane Blood’s boys were born from loving, conscious, choice. Wasn’t that always her right in a world that doesn’t uphold rights uniformly?

Her last message to Stephen was playing Stay With Me by Shakespears Sister at his funeral. The children came later, for their own sake.

He wasn’t in everything she said or did, she said that day. “I just know that when I think of him with love, he is there.”

Catherine Deveney is an award-winning investigative journalist, novelist and television presenter

Read more from Catherine Deveney

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]