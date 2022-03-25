Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Moreen Simpson: I feared Asda delivery hitch would brew trouble for my pot roast

By Moreen Simpson
March 25, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 25, 2022, 6:24 pm
My delivery guyo went above and beyond after a technical hitch.
It is exactly two years since I went through my shopping revolution.

Actually, I’d a minor one a pucklie years before when, ever-more nervous about driving, I happily sold the car. But how to do the weekly shop?

Very conveniently, about that time, Tesco built their Woodend store. With the aid of my posh, Scandanavian, four-wheel shopping trolley – which can be effortlessly pushed rather than exhaustingly dragged and has the capacity of a small car boot – I got all my messages while keeping fit on the 40-minute round trek.

However, when Covid struck in March 2020, I didnae funcy queueing for entry among a heap of possibly infected bods.

Albeit a bittie feart, I went online; not Tesco because then their delivery spaces were as scarce as hens’ teeth, while Asda had paid-for “recurring slots” (still maks me titter.) Suits me, sir. Same day, same hour every week. Sooo decadent lyin’ in yer scratcher pickin’ fine food.

Typhoo in a bag like a sack of compost

Yet still I make major boobs, usually thanks to my ignorance ower sizes. A jumbo tank of hairspray by mistake for a wee travel effort. Half a hundredweight of baking tatties (ie five four-packs) instead of just five singles. Enough Typhoo to last until (and probably supply) my funeral tea, in a bag like a sack of compost.

Delivery gadgies are pretty helpful, but none like the extraordinary Green Knight who came to my aid last week, when Asda and I got in a right pickle.

Tuesday, started preparing my pot-roast beef in beer for the family. Only waiting for the ale from my delivery at the back of noon. As I pootered, I noticed an email from earlier. Oh no, Mo. Asda apologising because something had gone kaput with their system yesterday. Any items shoppers had added to, or subtracted from, our lists wouldn’t show.

Mummy, daddy fit a fash. Fit wid I get that I didnae want, and vice versa? About to check my account when the doorbell rang and, behold, my vision in green tabard, complete with trays that looked suspiciously emptier than usual.

Would glitch brew up trouble for my recipe?

He’d just heard about the glitch as well so slowed down the unloading as I tried to work out what was missing. At the end, nothing I couldnae live without. Then it hit me. I scraiked: “Oh no. The beer for my pot roast!” That’s when I went into some feel-gype “Fit-‘ill-I-dee?” mode, totally over-reacting to the very uncritical situation.

As he was gone a whilie, didn’t this old cynic even begin to suspect he’d done a runner from a diva?

My guyo was sympathetic as I explained I needed beer – not just any beer, but dark ale – for the recipe I was in the middle of. Readers, I kid you not, guess fit he did? He bowled off in his vannie to buy me some, saying it was the company’s mistake and he should right it. Spik aboot gobsmacked at such chivalry.

As he was gone a whilie, didn’t this old cynic even begin to suspect he’d done a runner from a diva? However, transpired he’d no luck at my corner shoppie so went on to nearby Lidl. Above and beyond or fit? I could have kissed him, but settled for a £3 tip. (Was that enough?) Then off he sped. Asda, ye’ve got a topper there.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of The Press & Journal and started her journalism career in 1970

