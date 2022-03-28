Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
James Bream: We need to take bold approach and raise minimum wage as rising costs hit poorest most

By James Bream
March 28, 2022, 5:00 pm
Rising costs and inflation will see a genuine fall in take-home pay and standard of life. Picture by Shutterstock
Rising costs and inflation will see a genuine fall in take-home pay and standard of life. Picture by Shutterstock

We were just about to go mental for our Tattie Holidays in the north-east, it was 10 October 2021. I’ve just checked and at 1pm that day the temperature hit 13c in Aberdeen and by some remarkable serendipity it is 13c again as I write this.

On that day five months ago I wrote that by April inflation would be at least 5% and could be closer to 10%. I am definitely not an economic forecaster as a main part of my life nor do I get paid by government or the Bank of England. However, my take on our economic outlook was one of concern. You should also be concerned that I was more accurate than the experts.

The problem is that economists, and many advisors to Government, are like sheep and they all want to follow the same path. You’ll generally see economic forecasters centre around a group of numbers, partly because their analysis is the same but also partly because none of them want to look stupid in front of peers.

You get different answers when you are brave enough to think differently. I have a little bit of the contrarian about me but companies and government need that too.

I have looked back at the Bank of England Monetary Report from August 2021, a cracking read for almost no one apart from dweebs like me. The Monetary Committee concluded that inflation would rise to 4% and then decline in 2022. They were wrong, very wrong.

Why couldn’t Bank of England see problems coming?

However, the sensitivity analysis they provide is more concerning. It is hard to read their analysis fully but they basically saw today’s events as a one in 10 chance. Now if I could see it coming why couldn’t they?

At the time I stated my concerns were based around rising energy costs, supply chain issues, UK-specific issues relating to supply of labour and further challenges around access to goods from the EU.

I didn’t have enough words to expand in the piece but I felt that we were about to face a period where one price rise (or supply issues causing prices to rise) would start to compound the next and on it goes. This is the type of situation where inflation can start to spiral and if it happens in consecutive periods then we have real challenges. This is what is happening. For example, oil and gas prices rise, then haulage and production costs rise, goods rise, people can afford less, demand more money, companies raise prices and so the cycle continues.

The Bank of England and Government are, in my opinion, also stretching the definition of temporary inflation. For me inflation being high for six months or a year is not at all temporary as this means costs are well and truly baked in.

Rising inflation and increased cost will hit poorest hardest

Furthermore, in those timelines people forget what the costs were and it is more likely retailers will be much slower to pass on any deflationary outcomes (price drops) to consumers. There is no doubt for me that this current period means everyone will see a genuine fall in take-home pay and standard of life. As I have written before, this will impact the poorest most and they’ll continue to feel that pain in the medium term.

So what do we do? The Bank of England is raising interest rates. This is generally seen by economists to be the obvious fix. However, I think that will continue to have little impact. The problem with this approach is this inflation isn’t being fuelled by massive growth or demand increases by consumers.

Our current inflation issues are mainly driven by supply side issues. Raising interest rates can have a strong impact in circumstances where demand is high but at 0.75% the impact is almost meaningless and ineffective given the causes of inflation. Importantly interest rises will also detriment those with low incomes and high borrowing.

Fear doom and gloom will continue

The government’s response was too little, too. One measure was to cut fuel duty by 5p and since then research showed that this 5p was not passed on to consumers. All that happened was the Government earned less tax on the day after the Spring Statement and the consumer was barely better off.

Lowering fuel duty has left people barely better off. Photo by ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The only fixes are ones which help people retain ‘real income levels’. For me the obvious solution is to cut the lowest levels of taxation (income tax or national insurance) or as I have said take the bold approach of raising the minimum wage. I genuinely think a move on the latter is merited given labour market tightness and this would also encourage businesses to make more balanced decision on when to invest in labour or new technology too.

It’s five months since I have been doom and gloom (10th October 2021) however I fear we are still to see the worst of this inflationary period and that sadly we’ll be back in this place for the budget in November.

James Bream is general manager of Aberdeen-based Katoni Engineering and chair of DYW North East

