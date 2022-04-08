Moreen Simpson: Covid has finally come for me after all this time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Opinion Columnists

Moreen Simpson: Covid has finally come for me after all this time

By Moreen Simpson
April 8, 2022, 6:00 am
After more than two years of dodging Covid, it has caught up with many people recently (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
After more than two years of dodging Covid, it has caught up with many people recently (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)

How much do I not want to be sitting at this computer today?

Where would I rather be? The South of France, New York, a Hawaiian beach? Nope. I really, really want to be curled up in my scratcher under my cosy duvet, surrounded by boxes of extra-strong, super-soft paper hankies and packets of anti-flu tablets.

You see, as of Monday, I’ve joined the ranks of the Covidians, zapped by the infernal bug; well and truly wabbit and feelin’ affa sorry for masellie.

I knew it would hit me sooner or later. My daughter, her brood and my best pal are just about the only ones I know who haven’t yet had it. Even though most folk said it was no worse than a cold, I’ve been dreading it and aye careful to wear a mask. After all, I’m knockin’ on a bit, breathless at the best of times and, curses, a year away from that second booster.

It all started so happily, with my quine, granddaughter and me headin’ doon to the beach on Sunday for the Inversnecky Special Breakfast. The sun was shining, but it was pretty damnt North Sea baltic.

The girls went on a pucklie high rides at Codona’s, then home to warm my cockles. Sadly they didnae toast affa fast. In fact, I went into a dose of the shivers. By 9pm, when I lowered my heidie, my nose actually poored like a tap. On with the electric blanket and into bed, the thought just beginning to cross my mind that this could be… it?

It’s like Niagara Falls up my schnozzle

Due to look after my granddaughter Monday morning, I up early – feeling utterly lousy – and tottered to do a test. What a ficher the whole palaver is. But I had more than enough liquid on my swab thanks to the Niagara Falls up my schnozzle.

Never mind wait half an hour, after less than 10 minutes I could see the ominous shadow of a second line. Mummy, daddy, fit-‘il-I-dee? Fa’ hid I been in contact wi’ recently to warn them?

Covid case rates are currently high in Scotland (Photo: Supplied by MagicBones/Shutterstock)

Would ye credit this – it was the only folk I knew who’d escaped Covid so far; my quine and my best pal, who also just happened to be in the Inversnecky on Sunday. Nae real, is it? Fit’s the chunces?

This week, the Scottish health bods have issued an ‘updated’ list of symptoms, most of which I can, unfortunately, tick

Ah, but where did I get it? I can only think it was when I saw Chicago at His Majesty’s last Thursday. I meant to wear my mask throughout but, once I started beltin’ oot All That Jazz, it just got shoved in my pocket. Serves me right for ruining the show for all my near-neighbours.

This week, the Scottish health bods have issued an “updated” list of symptoms, most of which I can, unfortunately, tick. Shivery, streamin’ nose, achin’ a’ ower, sore throat, slight cough, tight chest, exhausted and, sorry about this, diarrhoea.

But why be a Moanin’ Mo when, without the miracle of the vaccine, I could be an awful lot worse? And I’m delighted to say my sense of taste is undiminshed. I summoned the energy to make a pot of Cullen Skink the other day and it was utterly delish!

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of The Press & Journal and started her journalism career in 1970

Read more from Moreen Simpson

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]