Campbell Gunn: 10 sobering steps of a late Covid encounter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Opinion Columnists

Campbell Gunn: 10 sobering steps of a late Covid encounter

By Campbell Gunn
April 11, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: April 12, 2022, 11:40 am
After more than two years of the Covid pandemic, columnist Campbell Gunn has tested positive (Photo: ilze kalve/Shutterstock)
After more than two years of the Covid pandemic, columnist Campbell Gunn has tested positive (Photo: ilze kalve/Shutterstock)

Over the past couple of years, I’ve privately preened myself over the fact that I’ve remained Covid-free.

I’ve congratulated myself on obeying the rules, wearing a mask in shops, on public transport and, indeed, in all potentially hazardous situations. During the early days of the pandemic, I was careful to wash my hands thoroughly after touching virtually any surface and to comply with all the rules as they were announced.

However, a recent and belated encounter with the dreaded virus plunged me into a miasma of injured pride, enforced humility and the discovery of the Ten Steps of a Late Covid Encounter.

Two weeks ago last Saturday, I travelled by train to Edinburgh to meet my son. Next day, I didn’t feel too good and took a Covid test which was negative. The following day, I still felt unwell and took another test, which was positive.

From disappointment to self-pity

I was shocked to see the two red lines. That was when I experienced Step One – DISAPPOINTMENT; after having avoided the virus for so long, I had contracted it, despite being triple-vaxxed, and just as most people believed the pandemic was coming to an end.

The disappointment was followed Step Two – CURIOSITY. Where had I contracted it? On the train to and from the capital, where a good proportion of the passengers appeared to have given up any pretence of mask-wearing? In the restaurant where we went for lunch? Or in the pub we visited for a pint before I headed home? In neither of the latter were any masks being worn – except by us.

Face masks will no longer be mandatory in most Scottish public settings after April 18 (Photo: Zigres/Shutterstock)

The fact that I was now positive was extremely annoying given that, in each of the situations, I had been assiduous in wearing a mask except when eating or drinking. I felt serious, though illogical, RESENTMENT at whoever had passed on the virus to me, given my own attention to obeying the rules.

The next unavoidable step was SELF-PITY, as I settled down to see out the illness, which had transformed itself into a hacking cough, an exceedingly sore throat, a pounding headache and extreme fatigue.

Acceptance led to anger

I was confined to the house with no desire to read, and a diet of daytime television to keep me company. A new experience for me was a quickly developing addiction to Homes Under the Hammer and Bargain Hunt. Who knew?

According to the guidance, I could end self-isolation after 10 days even if my tests results were still positive, as long as I didn’t have a fever. Really? That seemed wrong

As the days passed, and I tested positive each morning, ACCEPTANCE of my fate grew. I even began to look forward to predicting which of the items picked up at the antique fairs on Bargain Hunt would make a profit at auction.

That was before boredom really set in. My FRUSTRATION grew each morning, as the two red lines appeared on my lateral flow test kit and I faced the prospect of another couple of days in isolation.

Covid Scotland antibody tests
Free at-home Covid tests will not be free to the general public after April 18 (Photo: Steve Brown/DC Thomson)

I then reached the ANGER stage. I was sure I’d “turned a corner”, but my tests were still showing positive. I was delighted to be feeling better but, under the rules, I still couldn’t go out until I’d had two days of negative tests.

According to the guidance, I could end self-isolation after 10 days even if my tests results were still positive, as long as I didn’t have a fever. Really? That seemed wrong.

But, here’s the thing. From next month, none of the current rules will apply. From April 18, free Covid tests won’t be available to the general public in Scotland. Until the end of April, anyone with symptoms should still self-isolate and get a test. But, from May 1, even if you have symptoms, you won’t be required to test. Testing sites will close and contact tracing will end.

Let’s proceed with caution

Everything I’ve done to keep myself, my family and any contacts safe will be scrapped. So, BEWILDERMENT – what was the point of it all? The rules which have applied to me over the past weeks won’t apply to anyone else in a couple of weeks’ time.

Would it have made the slightest bit of difference if I’d ignored all the advice and carried on with my life as normal? After all, that’s what everyone will be advised to do from the end of this month.

isle of harris testing
Scotland’s approach to tackling coronavirus has changed drastically over the last two years (Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)

Then, Step Nine – ELATION. I’ve been testing negative for several days now and am allowed out and about again. Which brings me, finally, to CAUTION.

For the next few weeks, at least, I’ll continue to wear a mask in shops and on public transport. And I would encourage everyone else to do the same for as long as the pandemic lasts, no matter what the rules are.

My brush with Covid wasn’t life-threatening or even very serious but was unpleasant and frightening enough to convince me that that I never want to experience it again.

Campbell Gunn is a retired political editor who served as special adviser to two first ministers of Scotland, and a Munro compleatist

Read more from Campbell Gunn

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]