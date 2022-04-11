Campbell Gunn: 10 sobering steps of a late Covid encounter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Over the past couple of years, I’ve privately preened myself over the fact that I’ve remained Covid-free.

I’ve congratulated myself on obeying the rules, wearing a mask in shops, on public transport and, indeed, in all potentially hazardous situations. During the early days of the pandemic, I was careful to wash my hands thoroughly after touching virtually any surface and to comply with all the rules as they were announced.

However, a recent and belated encounter with the dreaded virus plunged me into a miasma of injured pride, enforced humility and the discovery of the Ten Steps of a Late Covid Encounter.

Two weeks ago last Saturday, I travelled by train to Edinburgh to meet my son. Next day, I didn’t feel too good and took a Covid test which was negative. The following day, I still felt unwell and took another test, which was positive.

From disappointment to self-pity

I was shocked to see the two red lines. That was when I experienced Step One – DISAPPOINTMENT; after having avoided the virus for so long, I had contracted it, despite being triple-vaxxed, and just as most people believed the pandemic was coming to an end.

The disappointment was followed Step Two – CURIOSITY. Where had I contracted it? On the train to and from the capital, where a good proportion of the passengers appeared to have given up any pretence of mask-wearing? In the restaurant where we went for lunch? Or in the pub we visited for a pint before I headed home? In neither of the latter were any masks being worn – except by us.

The fact that I was now positive was extremely annoying given that, in each of the situations, I had been assiduous in wearing a mask except when eating or drinking. I felt serious, though illogical, RESENTMENT at whoever had passed on the virus to me, given my own attention to obeying the rules.

The next unavoidable step was SELF-PITY, as I settled down to see out the illness, which had transformed itself into a hacking cough, an exceedingly sore throat, a pounding headache and extreme fatigue.

Acceptance led to anger

I was confined to the house with no desire to read, and a diet of daytime television to keep me company. A new experience for me was a quickly developing addiction to Homes Under the Hammer and Bargain Hunt. Who knew?

According to the guidance, I could end self-isolation after 10 days even if my tests results were still positive, as long as I didn’t have a fever. Really? That seemed wrong

As the days passed, and I tested positive each morning, ACCEPTANCE of my fate grew. I even began to look forward to predicting which of the items picked up at the antique fairs on Bargain Hunt would make a profit at auction.

That was before boredom really set in. My FRUSTRATION grew each morning, as the two red lines appeared on my lateral flow test kit and I faced the prospect of another couple of days in isolation.

I then reached the ANGER stage. I was sure I’d “turned a corner”, but my tests were still showing positive. I was delighted to be feeling better but, under the rules, I still couldn’t go out until I’d had two days of negative tests.

According to the guidance, I could end self-isolation after 10 days even if my tests results were still positive, as long as I didn’t have a fever. Really? That seemed wrong.

But, here’s the thing. From next month, none of the current rules will apply. From April 18, free Covid tests won’t be available to the general public in Scotland. Until the end of April, anyone with symptoms should still self-isolate and get a test. But, from May 1, even if you have symptoms, you won’t be required to test. Testing sites will close and contact tracing will end.

Let’s proceed with caution

Everything I’ve done to keep myself, my family and any contacts safe will be scrapped. So, BEWILDERMENT – what was the point of it all? The rules which have applied to me over the past weeks won’t apply to anyone else in a couple of weeks’ time.

Would it have made the slightest bit of difference if I’d ignored all the advice and carried on with my life as normal? After all, that’s what everyone will be advised to do from the end of this month.

Then, Step Nine – ELATION. I’ve been testing negative for several days now and am allowed out and about again. Which brings me, finally, to CAUTION.

For the next few weeks, at least, I’ll continue to wear a mask in shops and on public transport. And I would encourage everyone else to do the same for as long as the pandemic lasts, no matter what the rules are.

My brush with Covid wasn’t life-threatening or even very serious but was unpleasant and frightening enough to convince me that that I never want to experience it again.

Campbell Gunn is a retired political editor who served as special adviser to two first ministers of Scotland, and a Munro compleatist