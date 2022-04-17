David Knight: We should be protected not preyed on during times of financial crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
David Knight: We should be protected not preyed on during times of financial crisis

By David Knight
April 17, 2022, 6:00 am
The bus gate at the Adelphi could be moved further up Union Street - allowing traffic back onto Market Street. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.
Union Street’s controversial bus gate (Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson)

There was a time when people used to say: “What’s that got to do with the price of tea in China?”

I think there was another variant about the price of beans. In fact, you could leave it blank and insert virtually any commodity you fancied.

I think it originated in the hit-and-miss world of economic forecasting, but grew into a jokey reference to anything completely irrelevant.

There is another derogatory old phrase about “knowing the price of everything and the value of nothing”. The irony now, of course, is that these details matter, in the worst economic crisis most of us have ever known.

Take chips, for example. As a kid, I seemed to spend half my life in our local fish and chip shop after being sent out by mum with a few coins from her purse to buy fish and chips for the five of us.

We didn’t have many coins to rub together, but fish and chips seemed to be a cheap nourishing food for the masses.

Fish and chips aren’t the cheap treat they once were (Photo: neil langan/Shutterstock)

Last week, I was charged almost £5 for a large portion of chips in a run-of-the-mill Aberdeen chipper. They were not very good, either: slow service, undercooked and overpriced.

If I had taken the owner to task, I am sure responsibility for chips nudging £5 a bag would have been attributed to rising costs among those who deliver or grow potatoes.

What’s the price of diesel got to do with a chipper?

I don’t think Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s much-derided cut in fuel tax will have a significant effect on the price of chips.

Any benefit for me seems to literally evaporate out of the tank in my car in the time it takes to fill up. What use is a 5p reduction compared to the price of my diesel rocketing by 30p a litre in a matter of weeks?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak recently cut fuel duty for petrol and diesel by 5p per litre across the whole of the UK for 12 months (Photo: Simon Walker/HM Treasury)

Yes, I know it could be a lot worse: the cost of living here is nothing compared to the cost of dying in Ukraine.

But, if people started to die from cold or hunger, the wheels would come off pretty quickly in Westminster, and Holyrood, for that matter.

The Scottish Government’s £150 hardship payment through a council tax reduction works out to about £2.88 a week over a year. It’s less than 60p each for a family of five.

Potential for manipulating the market

In crises, there are always people on the make. Costs are zooming for all businesses, but it must be tempting to add a bit of extra profit while passing on increases – and blame Putin for it.

I can’t prove it, but such temptation is only human nature.

Where can people turn for help in a financial meltdown?

A finger of suspicion points to various suppliers, but let’s not forget the crafty petrol stations, for example, which were already under fire for manipulating the market before Russia began murdering civilians in Ukraine.

Where can people turn for help in a financial meltdown?

Despite fried nerves from my chip shop experience, I was sitting in a Chinese takeaway the other night, staring at a wall. There was a red poster staring back; it urged people facing financial and emotional hardship to contact a special crisis hotline at Aberdeen Council.

Good luck with that; I couldn’t get a sensible response from the council even when my brown bins were not collected twice in a month – despite paying £30 for the privilege.

Aberdeen’s ‘golden gate’

This was the second communication I had seen from the council in a few hours. The other was a letter ordering me to pay a £60 penalty for driving into a restricted “bus gate” in Union Street, created during the pandemic as part of a shambolic “spaces for people” project.

Confusion on my part and being tricked by poor council road signage were to blame (in a recent P&J poll, more than 90% said warning signs were inadequate).

Aberdeen councillors look set to go another round on ending the pedestrianisation of Union Street. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.
More than 42,000 bus gate fines were issued in 6 months (Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson)

Now it’s more like a “golden gate” which keeps giving.

Would the nice hotline people pay my council fine for me? Hardly, but I felt like giving them a piece of my mind as Mr Angry.

“How dare you persecute unsuspecting drivers with 7,000 rip-off fines a month, from this spot alone, when you should be helping them through the crisis instead?

“And another thing: you claim fines go towards transport projects, but a road near me has been dug up so many times it’s crisscrossed by 30 tunnel markings. It looks like a wartime training area for POW escapees.”

I didn’t, but I felt better.

Now I feel anxious again: I have a horrible suspicion I was lured into the council’s “bus trap” not once, but twice.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

