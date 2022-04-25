Chris Deerin: Donald Trump is waiting in the wings for 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Chris Deerin: Donald Trump is waiting in the wings for 2024

By Chris Deerin
April 25, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: April 25, 2022, 6:00 pm
Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a Save America rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Ohio last week (Photo: David Maxwell/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
One could almost hear the sighs of relief that blew through Western capitals at Emmanuel Macron’s victory over Marine Le Pen.

Another major power saved from the grip of extremism and intolerance. A triumph for the forces of enlightenment and decency.

At 58-42, the result – which made Macron the first sitting president in 20 years to be re-elected and only the third since the Fifth Republic was founded in 1958 – was, however, close enough for discomfort.

Le Pen came out ahead in areas of high unemployment and in much of rural France, while Macron scored better in the younger, wealthier cities – a geographic and economic split that neatly mirrors the outcome of Britain’s Brexit referendum. More than 13 million people voted for the challenger, despite her toxicity – the disillusioned, the disenfranchised and the bigoted have not gone away.

French president, Emmanuel Macron, following his re-election (Photo: Julien Mattia/Le Pictorium Agency via ZUMA/Shutterstock)

For now, though, a win is a win. Europe’s most powerful nations have come through a tranche of recent elections and happily remain in centrist hands. It’s worth noting, too, that the war in Ukraine has impacted positively on the behaviour of some of the continent’s most errant administrations. Poland, despite being run by Law and Justice, a controversial party of right-wing, anti-immigrant populists, has accepted 300,000 Ukrainian refugees since the conflict started.

Putin’s invasion has reinvigorated the West and many of its institutions. Nato has been revived – Sweden and Finland are now seeking to join – and the EU is upping its defence spending, which includes the vital rearmament of Germany. Values that have for decades been taken for granted and perhaps only lazily protected are being tested and are, so far, holding firm.

Trump 2024?

The biggest challenge to this burgeoning new order may be yet to come, though. Right now, it seems likely that Donald Trump will run to be US president again in 2024. He may well win.

The hope that Trump and his brand of chauvinistic, narcissistic, conspiracy-rich populism would be banished for good by the loss of office has proved unfounded

Trump has rather vanished from British TV screens and media since losing to Joe Biden in 2020, helped by his exclusion from Twitter. But in the US he remains as real and present a danger as ever.

The hope that he and his brand of chauvinistic, narcissistic, conspiracy-rich populism would be banished for good by the loss of office has proved unfounded. The Republican Party remains in his gangster-like grip, and his support is still passionately sought by electoral candidates, who make the submissive trip to his Mar-a-Lago HQ.

Donald Trump took the oath of office to become the 45th US president in January 2017 (Photo: Everett/Shutterstock)

To British eyes, the prospect of a Trump return is baffling. He has been impeached twice, is accused of inciting an infamous attack by his supporters on the Capitol, and is the subject of various ongoing legal investigations. He repeatedly attacks the Republican leadership. His love-in with Vladimir Putin and other strongmen leaders seems wholly out of sync with the changed times. There’s no way back, surely?

But, recent polls tell a different story. A survey of registered voters for the Wall Street Journal found that Biden and Trump both scored 45%, suggesting the outcome would be too close to call. Another found Trump would beat Biden by six points and Vice President Kamala Harris by 11 points.

Current US president, Joe Biden (Photo: AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Trump retains an impassioned and loyal base of support, holds regular, well-attended rallies across the US, and has maintained an active political machine since departing the White House. Biden has made a series of missteps, most notoriously the sudden withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, and, at 79, has seemed to quickly age further in office. His physical unsteadiness suggests that a second term from 2022 may be too much.

Meanwhile, his vice president, Harris, who might be expected to stand in his stead, has spent the past two years breaking all sorts of records for unpopularity. It’s hard to spot the next great Democratic hero waiting in the wings.

We can’t afford to lose the fight against civil unrest

It’s unclear what a rerun of the Trump presidency would mean for US policy. In his first term, he was uncomfortable with America’s role of global leadership and flirted with isolationism. But, even if the role of leading a reinvigorated West appeals to his vanity, he has hardly shown the diplomatic skills that will be required to manage this partnership while orchestrating relations with the growing power that is China.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and former US president Donald Trump, pictured in 2019 (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

Trump’s first term also saw Boris Johnson at his rule-breaking and convention-flouting worst. As if licensed by the president, Johnson treated parliament and his own party with ruthless contempt. Since Trump’s departure, the Johnson government – despite its own weaknesses and his personal inability to behave – has, at least, looked more conventional in shape. The reuniting of the two is an unappetising prospect.

In the end, this might be the real message from Sunday’s French election. The West’s battle isn’t just with Putin, but with the millions of its own citizens who are in open revolt against the status quo and its values. That is the longer fight, and one that we cannot afford to lose.

Chris Deerin is a leading journalist and commentator who heads independent, non-party think tank, Reform Scotland

