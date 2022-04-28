John Ferry: Don’t be fooled by the SNP’s pro-Nato posturing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

John Ferry: Don’t be fooled by the SNP’s pro-Nato posturing

By John Ferry
April 28, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 27, 2022, 9:39 am
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon marches alongside anti-Trident demonstrators in 2016. Photo: Andy Rain/EPA/Shutterstock
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon marches alongside anti-Trident demonstrators in 2016. Photo: Andy Rain/EPA/Shutterstock

The war in Ukraine has cut a swathe through decades of Western foreign policy shibboleths.

Who, just a few months ago, could have guessed that Germany would ditch its long-held aversion to militarism by massively ramping up its defence budget to over 2% of economic output, bringing it into line with Nato’s official spending request?

And look at Switzerland. The Swiss have a long tradition of self-imposed neutrality when it comes to outside conflicts, but have joined other democracies in imposing sanctions on Russia.

Governments across the world are rethinking foreign and defence policy in response to Vladimir Putin’s aggression. They are also rethinking the value of Nato and the strength democracies have when they come together in the face of authoritarian brutality.

Here in Scotland, the SNP is putting a lot of effort into trying to be part of this club. They want leaders in Washington DC and across Europe to feel that a Scottish exit from the UK is no threat to Western collective security, and that, indeed, it could even enhance it.

Turning the pro-Nato rhetoric up a notch

The SNP’s move away from the radical fringes on defence started in 2012, when it dropped its long-standing opposition to an independent Scotland joining Nato. In recent years, the pro-Nato rhetoric has been turned up a notch, as the party has distanced itself from the anti-Western sentiments of the hard left.

The key message was made clear in the headline of an article published in Foreign Policy magazine in March 2021. Written by SNP MPs Stewart McDonald and Alyn Smith, it was headlined: An Independent Scotland Would Bring No Surprises for Allies.

The SNP dropped its long-standing opposition to an independent Scotland joining Nato in 2012. Photo by PA

Continuity. Stability. These are the watchwords the SNP hope Nato members will use in any conversations about the hypothetical break-up of Britain.

In some ways, it is refreshing to see Scotland’s current party of government present a more mature take on Nato than it has in the past.

Scotland leaving the UK would, by any measure, be a blow to Western collective security

But, the SNP’s schmoozing of the Alliance should be taken with a large pinch of salt. Nato countries should see it for what it is – another cynical attempt by the SNP to move Scotland closer to secession while ignoring the collateral damage the policy would create.

Could Scotland be a Nato member while opposing nuclear weapons?

Scotland leaving the UK would, by any measure, be a blow to Western collective security. A recent paper from the Royal United Services Institute (called Scotland: A Touchstone for Security in the High North?) warned that secession could create a security gap in the North Atlantic and High North, and that Nato’s adversaries “will do everything they can to foster and exploit any emerging gaps and divisions between Scotland and the [remaining] UK over air and maritime defence and security”.

Secession would obviously put a big question mark over Britain’s Clyde-based nuclear deterrent. More broadly, the SNP favour unilateral nuclear disarmament by Western countries and, to that end, would sign an independent Scotland up to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW).

Vanguard-class submarine HMS Vigilant at HM Naval Base Clyde, also known as Faslane.
Vanguard-class submarine HMS Vigilant at HM Naval Base Clyde, also known as Faslane. Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Nato views this as dangerous. Speaking on TPNW in 2020, Nato head Jens Stoltenberg said: “Simply giving up our deterrent without any guarantees that others will do the same is a dangerous option. Because a world where Russia, China, North Korea and others have nuclear weapons, but Nato does not, is not a safer world.”

No Nato countries have ratified TPNW. Naively, the SNP think an independent Scotland will be the only state to be both a member of Nato and a signatory to TPNW.

You cannot be liberated from a liberal democracy

More fundamental still is the dangerous precedent Scottish secession would set. The post-war liberal consensus is grounded in the idea that there is no moral case and no pragmatic need for secession in the context of free societies with democratic governments conferring equal rights on their citizens. You cannot be liberated from a liberal democracy.

Scotland exiting the UK would signal that this period has come to an end, and that the ideal of liberal democracy itself has failed. It would be a gift to autocrats like Putin.

Russia and China would view Scottish secession as the end of one era and the start of another – an era in which they have been dealt a stronger hand

That, as much as the practical matter of a predominant Nato member suddenly having to scurry around to find a new home for its nuclear submarines, would be a significant blow to Western self-assurance.

Anti-democratic states like Russia and China would view Scottish secession as the end of one era and the start of another – an era in which they have been dealt a stronger hand. That is why we should be deeply cynical of the SNP’s new love for Nato.

John Ferry is a regular commentator on Scottish politics and economics, a contributor to think tank These Islands, and finance spokesperson for the Scottish Liberal Democrats

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]