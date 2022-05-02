Len Ironside: A single force for Scotland means police and communities are disconnected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Len Ironside: A single force for Scotland means police and communities are disconnected

By Len Ironside
May 2, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 2, 2022, 11:51 am
Police Scotland was formed in April 2013, uniting all forces across the country (Photo: Tana888/Shutterstock)
Policing in this country is done by consent, explanation and advice.

Certainly in the north-east, this has long been the policy followed.

Under the Grampian regional council, I was the opposition spokesperson on the public protection committee. Its role was to deal with matters relating to the police, fire brigade and consumer protection.

There is an award-winning picture of me wrestling the then world champion, where I am sitting on his back, grimacing as I tried to force him to quit. That photo is often used by the Evening Express to advertise their nostalgia features.

I remember someone once pinned the picture up in the councillors’ lounge with the caption: “Is this the future face of public protection?” Most unflattering.

Pictured in 1986, Len strives for the winning submission with a Boston crab hold in a world lightweight wrestling bout against champion Johnny Saint in Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom (Photo: AJL)

Grampian Police worked hand in glove with communities

That was in a time before the police force was reduced to a single national Scottish force. Grampian Police ran a very efficient organisation in the north-east.

Police were involved as members of school boards, community councils and various local groups. Their input was extremely valuable. They worked hand in glove with local communities.

When local councils had control over 50% of the police budget, with the other half handled by the government, there was a genuine working partnership between elected members, police and local communities

There were initiatives like the “midnight mechanics”, where police engaged with young folk who were interested in motorbikes and cars.

Instead of creating issues by driving around communities, revving their engines late at night with their vehicles, the midnight club met late in the evening and encouraged young people to maintain, improve and handle their vehicles correctly. Solving a serious problem in a very useful and educational way.

A Grampian Police patrol car in Aberdeen, 1973 (Photo: AJL)

Since the Scottish Government created a single force, like many other organisations, Police Scotland is controlled and run via the Central Belt. Unfortunately, in policing, one size does not fit all.

Since the single force approach was implemented, there is a feeling that policing is now rather remote. Everything being controlled by the practices used in the Central Belt.

Using technology alongside traditional skills

I was surprised to learn that new recruits had no briefing on the community link with the elected councillors and parliamentarians. I offered my services to hold an awareness session and was even more surprised to learn that the new recruits had little idea of what elected representatives did, let alone the valuable link which this partnership working provided in the city.

Unfortunately, it’s often with younger constables that communication breaks down.
Younger people being challenged by the police can respond in an aggressive manner towards those younger officers, provoking difficult and unnecessary situations.

A volatile incident was diffused. No arrests, no drama. It was all down to the people skills of those particular officers

I recall a former chief constable telling me that younger officers were not always good at face-to-face communication with the public. He felt young people spent too much of their youth on computers and texting.

Ironically, this is the direction of travel for policing today, as we become more dependent on technology, with facial recognition, CCTV and forensics.

Technology has changed policing in recent years (Photo: Simon Walton)

Many years ago, on a police patrol, I witnessed a difficult situation which arose where two young men were arguing outside a bar. Both were clutching pint glasses and threatening to do each other serious harm. This was, of course, before Aberdeen correctly outlawed the consumption of alcohol on city streets.

The police officers approached the squabbling men and, with clever negotiating skills, diffused the situation. The result was that both men put down their beer glasses, shook hands and left the scene, travelling in different directions.

A volatile incident was diffused. No arrests, no drama. It was all down to the people skills of those particular officers.

I often wonder if newly trained officers are given that type of people skills and negotiating training.

Communication is key

Communication is a vital element in any walk of life, and more so when dealing with a public facing stress and anxiety, and demanding immediate police assistance.

There is much to be put right in how we engage and support our police service in communities. It is a valued and vibrant service which we all depend upon, despite the fact officer numbers have been greatly reduced in the last 10 years.

Ultimately, what we must remember is that these police officers put their lives at risk every day. They attend some horrific situations and have no idea what they are likely to face when they set off for work.

Let’s be thankful that we have younger people willing to take up this profession, and more seasoned officers keen to guide them.

Len Ironside is a former champion wrestler who served as an Aberdeen councillor for 35 years, with four years as council leader

