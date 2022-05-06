Catherine Deveney: Elon Musk only cares about your freedom until it impinges on his own

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Catherine Deveney: Elon Musk only cares about your freedom until it impinges on his own

By Catherine Deveney
May 6, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 6, 2022, 5:03 pm
Elon Musk with his mother, Maye Musk, at the 2022 Met Gala (Photo: Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock)
Elon Musk with his mother, Maye Musk, at the 2022 Met Gala (Photo: Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock)

I am truly indebted to the billionaire businessman, Mr Elon Musk; the CEO of Tesla who loves the environment so much that he devotes half his life to making electric cars that nobody can afford.

(The other half he devotes to sending gas-guzzling rockets to space so that he can offload the surplus population there.)

Who was it, again, who said that Musk was a defender of freedom and saviour of free speech – oh, that’s right, it was Elon – for spending 44 of his many billions, made from “saving the planet”, on his purchase of Twitter? But that’s not why I am grateful.

There’s an old saying that news is something that somebody, somewhere, doesn’t want you to say – the rest is advertising. Musk’s version of this is that free speech is the ability to say things that other people don’t like.

But, at least news has some social and ethical purpose, whereas, as far as I can see, Musk’s free speech is pretty much being obnoxiously rude whenever he feels like it. A bit like newspaper columnists, so thank you, Mr Musk, for clarifying “free speech absolutism” which enables me to be as rude to you in print as you are to others on Twitter.

Actually no, not THAT rude.

‘I feel, therefore I say’

Musk’s tweets have landed him in controversy, most famously when he referred to a British volunteer trying to rescue a little boy from a cave in Thailand as “pedo guy”.

This was not libellous, according to Musk, because it wasn’t meant to be taken literally, which is a bit hard to get your head round, since the man was trying to rescue the child in a country notorious for the exploitation of children. If the comment wasn’t literal, I am really stumped on Musk’s intended metaphor.

Elon Musk is currently the world’s richest man (Photo: Patrick Pleul/Pool/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

An American court ruled he was not guilty of defamation, to which Musk said his “faith in humanity had been restored”.

This was lovely for him, but less lovely for the rest of us, who worried that if your wallet is bigger than your brain, and your sensitivity the size of a shrivelled pea in comparison to the size of your power base, you can say any vile thing you like and get away it.

I think, therefore I am, said Descartes. I feel, therefore I say, insists Musk.

One of the most objectionable characters on Twitter will now own it

What is this idea the billionaire Musk has that, like some feet-drumming toddler at the supermarket checkout, he can publicly express, without filter, every last negative emotion that flits through his mind? If you are rich, nobody will challenge you and you can be an unpleasant, arrogant, disagreeable boor if you like. (What? That’s not rude – it’s free speech.)

Does he really think he can buy free speech and democracy in the way other people buy a new jacket, fridge or handbag?

How ironic that one of the most objectionable characters on Twitter will now own it. It’s also ironic that the wealthiest of people are sometimes the poorest in real terms and will spend any amount of their wealth chasing more and more power.

Wealthy entrepreneurs used to buy newspapers in an attempt to control public discourse. Musk has bought an online platform thinking it will allow him to say what he likes. But, does he really think he can buy free speech and democracy in the way other people buy a new jacket, fridge or handbag?

Musk recently sold all his many houses around the world – presumably to help cashflow – a fact greeted with admiration in some quarters because it supposedly indicated his indifference to possessions. Why, he could survive in a tent! (Or a five-star hotel.) On a friend’s couch!

The only indifference it suggests me is to normal human values – like “home”. His values involve being town crier in what he calls the “digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated”.

#ICanDoWhatIWant

The only freedom Musk cares about is his own, including the freedom not to be accountable. Your freedom and mine are only important as long as they don’t impinge on his.

The estimated interest on what Musk has borrowed for his Twitter acquisition is more than $400 million a year. Twitter will need to make money and controversy will help. It won’t get tamer, that’s for sure.

Elon Musk recently bought social media platform Twitter for $44 billion (Photo: Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

Twitter has already coarsened public debate, removing the burden of either politeness or nuance. Even the remaining fig leaf of propriety is too much for Musk. If he can’t say what he wants within Twitter rules, why, he’ll buy the company and change the rules. #ICanDoWhatIWant.

Or, so he thinks. Reassuringly, Thierry Breton, the EU’s commissioner for the internal market, sent a warning to Musk, who has, by the way, already broken the rules of his acquisition by responding to tweets about Twitter staff.

“Elon,” Breton said, “there are rules.[…] It’s not your rules which will apply here.”

Amen to that. Or, in the Twitter parlance Mr Musk prefers: #OhNoYouCan’t.

Catherine Deveney is an award-winning investigative journalist, novelist and television presenter

