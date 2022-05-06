Moreen Simpson: 1970s dinner party memories are a recipe for a good laugh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Moreen Simpson: 1970s dinner party memories are a recipe for a good laugh

By Moreen Simpson
May 6, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 6, 2022, 11:52 am
When hosting, try not to leave dinner party guests with a raw deal (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
You know when yer searching for something, then get diverted when ye find something ye’d forgotten ye’d lost?

So it was at the weekend, on the hunt for my weedkiller watering can. Impossible to lose something so big and bright red? Nae in my hoosie it’s nae.

From the depths of the stowed-oot garage to a cubby-hole under the sink in the utility room. Gotcha. Not the can, but the ancient, self-penned recipe book I sadly gave up looking for about five years ago.

It’s burstin’ with sentimental value; stappit fu’ wi’ memories of what I cooked and for whom from a whopping 48 years ago. That’s when I was a rampant, Female Eunuch-following feminist AND a new bride, desperate to be the perfect wife. Impossible? Nae in my hoosie it wasnae.

I bought the notebook for the myriad recipes I was gathering for His tea (main and pudding) every evening; cut oot of the EE Counter page and magazines, or copied from pals.

Having only mince and tatties in my previous repertoire, I fair struggled with some, although – bizarrely – I managed to perfect the highly complicated smoked haddock soufflé, because it was His favourite. Aww.

Two pals were in the same boat – newly married to non-cooking men – so we enrolled for evening classes at Rosemount School. Fit dedication. Every Wednesday evening, we’d trot home with our wee casseroles of deliciousness. Drudges!

1970s soirées

The notebook, now bachled and packed with cut-outs, makes a fascinating history of my younger life. When we’d folk to stay for the weekend, the perfect hostess here had all their meals planned and half prepared.

Every kitchen had a once-used fondue set, every dining table a Lazy Susan

It was the fashion in those heady 1970s days to take turns having couples for dinner, quines in their floaty, floral dresses (straight out of Abigail’s Party), long-haired loons in flares and kipper ties. Every kitchen had a once-used fondue set, every dining table a Lazy Susan.

With each occasion, the girls would make huge efforts to outdo the others’ menus. Oh, the disaster when I bought my first slow cooker and the lamb, which seemed to have been simmering for a fortnight, turned oot hard as Henderson’s.

Decades later, when many of us were on to different hubbies, I took it into my daft napper to have a girlies’ reunion meal. Of course, I had to impress. Affa fichery beef wellington for mains, and basic, but my favourite, prawn cocktail for starters. To tart it up, I’d bought extra big prawns.

As they got stuck into the shellfish, one of the quines who’d been to the cooking lessons with me bellowed: “Nobody eat a mouthful! Moreen, these prawns are raw.” Fit the?

I usually buy them cooked, but the size must have confused me. And they were slightly pink when I took them out of the bag…

She frogmarched me into the kitchen and supervised as I fried a spicy version of the seafood sods. Black affronted or fit? Obviously she learned mair at evening classes than me.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of The Press & Journal and started her journalism career in 1970

