Neil McLennan: I’ve just been elected – but is democracy already dead?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Neil McLennan: I’ve just been elected – but is democracy already dead?

By Neil McLennan
May 10, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 10, 2022, 9:46 am
Columnist Neil McLennan (centre) pictured with his fellow Buckie and Findochty councillors, who were all elected without contest. Photo by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Columnist Neil McLennan (centre) pictured with his fellow Buckie and Findochty councillors, who were all elected without contest. Photo by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“One heartbeat away from the presidency, and not a single vote cast in my name.”

So said the fictional character of House of Cards’ President Frank Underwood.

The quote was sent to me by some amusing advocate friends just after I was “elected” as Buckie and Findochty’s new councillor without even a voting election.

With three seats in the multi-member ward and three candidates, Christopher Price (Scottish Liberal Democrat), Sonya Warren (SNP) and I (Scottish Conservative) are duly elected without having to run a campaign or be voted on.

It is the first time it has happened in Moray since 2007. This has happened in eight other wards across Scotland in the most recent local government elections. Whilst it is only eight wards out of 355, it is still a worrying issue.

I believe there are many reasons for it. Politics has become a toxic place. Local government elected members are not rewarded well enough for the important job of representing people and ensuring power and authority are used effectively. It is a vital and significant governance role.

Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol Building on January 6 2021 in Washington DC. Photo by Amy Harris/Shutterstock

Add to that the fact that politics is so polarised by the forces of nationalism, in Holyrood, Westminster, the White House and beyond.

Many are losing faith with politics and this is why we need to return democracy to the people, with elected members representing the wishes of citizens well and holding public officers to account for delivering and improving outcomes for residents and communities.

A fish, an organisation and a country rots from the head

On a more human level, politics has become poisoned. Boris Johnson’s “partygate” impacted on the party I stand for in the lead up to this election. The issue is not just a Westminster or Tory one, though.

Nicola Sturgeon told Holyrood she would be more careful after flouting her rules at a funeral early in the Covid pandemic. She later appeared to break them again at a family wedding, and did so just as the rules were being disbanded.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was officially spoken to by police after being pictured without a face mask indoors when Covid rules were still in place. Photo by Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

Humans are fallible. The breaking of rules is one thing, but untruths, double standards and cover-ups are what really stick in the craw of the electorate. It undermines decency, and defeats democracy’s ability to work.

In the Downing Street example, the offender was charged. In the barber shop breach, police spoke to the offender. It is quite something to have leaders of nations in such invidious positions.

If things are not right at the very top, then a message, a culture and an ethos spreads throughout

I spoke recently with a whistle-blower over concerns they have about senior figures being involved in child abuse cover-ups. As they stated, the culture is created at the top of the tree.

We know that a fish rots from the head. And that is the case across our organisations and, indeed, our countries. If things are not right at the very top, then a message, a culture and an ethos spreads throughout.

If it is OK for the prime minister or the first minister to break laws, then is it OK for, for example, a council chief executive or a senior police officer or a senior social worker, educator or housing officer? Where does it stop?

Transparency is key to democracy

Democracy is based on voting and it is only the will of voters that will ultimately decide.

That democratic intent is trampled over when the votes of the electorate, as with the independence referendum, are not heard. The “settled will” of the Scottish people has been blatantly ignored by the SNP.

The SNP still want Scottish independence despite a winning ‘no’ vote in 2014. Photo by Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock

When I taught Higher history classes, we often spoke of what makes a democracy. One of the key things is transparency.

At present, Westminster has a “Clearing House” for freedom of information requests, and Holyrood are accused to hiding things, from ferry contracts to amendments to international education reports. They need watchmen, and consideration of who watches the watchmen.

Apathy, as much as toxicity, is to blame

My role as a councillor will involve getting to know the concerns and aspirations of the constituents, and making sure I represent them at Moray Council for the betterment of the ward and Moray as a whole. I will be doing what I can to support hardworking public servants and holding higher paid executives to account.

In some councils, unelected bureaucrats are a source of concern. They need carefully watched to ensure their actions are serving those who pay their wages.

Using your vote is a vital part of democracy. Photo by chrisdorney/Shutterstock

I had hoped to do that as part of an election campaign. However, sadly apathy, as much as toxicity, seems to be blighting democracy.

Again, I remember telling my Higher class three things before they left school. Use your vote – men and women fought and died for it. Travel the world to see, hear, learn about and meet different cultures and different people. Treat others as you would expect to be treated yourself.

Maybe those in power should have been in my Higher history class?

Neil McLennan writes in a personal capacity. He is a Burgess of Aberdeen and has supported every aspect of education in the north-east. He has just taken up office as councillor for Buckie and Findochty in Moray

Read more by Neil McLennan

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]