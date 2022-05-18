Calum Richardson: Modern restaurant kitchens should nurture staff not scare them away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Calum Richardson: Modern restaurant kitchens should nurture staff not scare them away

By Calum Richardson
May 18, 2022, 6:00 am
Shouting is by no means the only way to communicate in a kitchen (Photo: UfaBizPhoto/Shutterstock)
I spent nearly 10 years in the Royal Navy and, when I came out into Civvy Street, it was a big shock to the system going from a regimental life where there was no room for error.

This helped me grow from a 16-year-old, spotty school boy to a man quicker than the normal, learning new skills and ways in life. These were great for transferring in later years and carving the way forward, giving self belief and the correct mindset.

The big take home when I left the navy was that I needed to tone down my discipline and my aggression to perfection. I had to realise my staff had not signed up to the navy, they had signed up to work for me.

In business, you want staff retention and to help nurture and bring people on in life, in and out of work. You need to find a balance between regimental shouting and a buttercup mentality, where the result is that nothing gets done and everyone is too scared to say anything to anyone.

People need to learn that it’s OK to make mistakes – actually, it’s good to make mistakes, as it’s the only way to learn and become better individually and as a business.

Let’s be honest – we have all made mistakes in life and will make plenty more

If we promote the idea of speaking up if you make a mistake rather than hiding it, everyone feels comfortable and happy. Let’s be honest – we have all made mistakes in life and will make plenty more. The big mistake is if we don’t learn from them.

Everyone is different – employers should embrace that

Chef culture is very different from 20 years ago. Kitchens are open-plan, and this encourages interaction between customers and chefs. It also reduces the old-fashioned “shouty” chef mentality that has no place in the industry.

We need to encourage employees into hospitality, not scare them away. People learn more in a calm environment that is in that middle ground between buttercup and raging bull.

Behind the scenes of Calum Richardson’s Stonehaven restaurant, The Bay Fish & Chips

Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen TV show is not the image we need for our industry, for staff or for customers. I wouldn’t sit in a restaurant and listen to or watch staff being treated like that, but it is still happening in real life and in too many places.

We have to remember that we are all different and want different things in life. That doesn’t make us right or wrong. We can utilise people to do the things they like, rather than put them into areas they will not enjoy, resulting in them leaving.

You don’t want to go to work feeling like you need to secure for stormy seas and batten down the hatches; you want to go to work feeling part of a team, and like every day is a school day – soaking life up like a sponge, not being wrung out in public.

Calum Richardson is owner of The Bay Fish & Chips in Stonehaven

