Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Huw Owen: Human suffering doesn’t end as soon as it stops making the headlines

By Huw Owen
May 20, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 20, 2022, 11:53 am
An Afghan woman waits to receive a food ration (Photo: Ebrahim Noroozi/AP/Shutterstock)
An Afghan woman waits to receive a food ration (Photo: Ebrahim Noroozi/AP/Shutterstock)

Whilst news from Ukraine continues to dominate the headlines, there may be a tendency towards fatigue from repeated exposure to such grim news and our sense that this conflict is far from over, with only so much we can do to help.

However, readers of The Press & Journal and people across Scotland have already made and are continuing to make a huge difference to the lives of millions of people who have been affected by the conflict since it began in late February.

In Scotland alone, more than £30 million has been donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, with an incredible £340 million now raised across the UK. We’re proud to say we’ve also set a new world record, with more than £60 million donated online just in the first week of the appeal.

This huge show of support from across Scottish society will help 13 of the DEC’s 15 UK members working both in Ukraine and neighbouring countries to maintain their emergency response but also plan the best way to respond to the needs of millions of displaced people in the months and years to come.

As well as providing emergency medical support for those injured and essential humanitarian supplies such as clean water, food and shelter for families on the move, DEC members like Save the Children and Oxfam also have long-standing expertise in giving trauma counselling and longer-term psychological support for people whose lives have turned upside down in the past three months and will need assistance long into the future.

Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from the shelled maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine during March 2022 (Photo: AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

One of the great strengths of the DEC’s well established coalition is shared expertise and flexible funding. This can allow members to adapt the way they work alongside local community organisations to provide what is needed when and where it’s most needed.

‘Three Cs’ increase pressure

Whilst hugely grateful for the outpouring of public support for Ukraine, the DEC will not forget many millions more people who are still struggling to survive in other humanitarian crises around the world, mostly away from our attention.

Our members continue to work with urgency in Afghanistan to help feed millions of children and their families still at great risk from starvation following the unprecedented economic collapse and hunger crisis that swept the country after the regime change there last summer.

Afghan women risk their freedom and lives to protest Taliban rule (Photo: Stringer/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Our own lived experiences through the Covid-19 pandemic and our growing realisation of the threat posed by the climate emergency is building a greater understanding of global vulnerability and interdependence. These “three Cs” – the combined effects of conflict, Covid and climate – are placing ever greater demands on DEC members and the wider humanitarian community around the world.

We profoundly hope that the generosity shown towards the people of Ukraine will be sustained and extended to many more whose lives are in danger around the world, now and in the future.

  • You can donate to the DEC appeals for Ukraine and Afghanistan at dec.org.uk

Huw Owen is Scottish external relations manager for the DEC

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]