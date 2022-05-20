[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Whilst news from Ukraine continues to dominate the headlines, there may be a tendency towards fatigue from repeated exposure to such grim news and our sense that this conflict is far from over, with only so much we can do to help.

However, readers of The Press & Journal and people across Scotland have already made and are continuing to make a huge difference to the lives of millions of people who have been affected by the conflict since it began in late February.

In Scotland alone, more than £30 million has been donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, with an incredible £340 million now raised across the UK. We’re proud to say we’ve also set a new world record, with more than £60 million donated online just in the first week of the appeal.

This huge show of support from across Scottish society will help 13 of the DEC’s 15 UK members working both in Ukraine and neighbouring countries to maintain their emergency response but also plan the best way to respond to the needs of millions of displaced people in the months and years to come.

As well as providing emergency medical support for those injured and essential humanitarian supplies such as clean water, food and shelter for families on the move, DEC members like Save the Children and Oxfam also have long-standing expertise in giving trauma counselling and longer-term psychological support for people whose lives have turned upside down in the past three months and will need assistance long into the future.

One of the great strengths of the DEC’s well established coalition is shared expertise and flexible funding. This can allow members to adapt the way they work alongside local community organisations to provide what is needed when and where it’s most needed.

‘Three Cs’ increase pressure

Whilst hugely grateful for the outpouring of public support for Ukraine, the DEC will not forget many millions more people who are still struggling to survive in other humanitarian crises around the world, mostly away from our attention.

Our members continue to work with urgency in Afghanistan to help feed millions of children and their families still at great risk from starvation following the unprecedented economic collapse and hunger crisis that swept the country after the regime change there last summer.

Our own lived experiences through the Covid-19 pandemic and our growing realisation of the threat posed by the climate emergency is building a greater understanding of global vulnerability and interdependence. These “three Cs” – the combined effects of conflict, Covid and climate – are placing ever greater demands on DEC members and the wider humanitarian community around the world.

We profoundly hope that the generosity shown towards the people of Ukraine will be sustained and extended to many more whose lives are in danger around the world, now and in the future.

You can donate to the DEC appeals for Ukraine and Afghanistan at dec.org.uk

Huw Owen is Scottish external relations manager for the DEC