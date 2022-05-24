Lindsay Razaq: ‘Modesty shorts’ for primary school girls send the wrong message

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Lindsay Razaq: ‘Modesty shorts’ for primary school girls send the wrong message

By Lindsay Razaq
May 24, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 24, 2022, 11:46 am
Should children have to worry about 'modesty' while playing? (Photo: BearFotos/Shutterstock)
Should children have to worry about 'modesty' while playing? (Photo: BearFotos/Shutterstock)

“Is it school summer dress weather yet?” One of the mums asks on our group chat.

I instantly feel guilty.

Probably not is the answer, if I’m honest – the warmer temperatures are taking their time to reach our neck of the woods. But I’m a shorts-and-sandals kinda girl from April to September, if I can manage it.

So, my daughter, excited to exchange the joggers she’s worn up to now, has been sporting her blue and white gingham since the start of the summer term, albeit teamed with a cardigan, vest, knee-high socks, and cycling shorts underneath on the chillier days.

The shorts were bought primarily with warmth in mind, rather than my four-year-old’s modesty. But it isn’t long before the conversation turns to the latter.

One mum explains sarcastically that all her “worries are solved” after finding some so-called modesty shorts online, advertised as “100% safe” against “accidental exposure” for “your active girl who likes dresses”.

My initial response is to laugh out loud – the language is so ridiculous. But this is swiftly followed by a mix of anger and sadness, at both the sexism at play here and the fact we are forced to consider these things in relation to children as young as three.

‘Cartwheel shorts’ are being sold by mainstream retailers for children as young as 12 months (Photo: Kris Miller/DC Thomson)

OK, the company referenced isn’t a mainstream retailer. Yet, a quick online search reveals that most do sell gingham jumpsuits as an alternative to the traditional summer dress, and modesty shorts, even if they aren’t labelled explicitly as such.

Gap calls them cartwheel shorts – “made to layer under dresses or skirts” – for instance, which are available to fit girls aged 12 months and up.

Modesty shorts feel like a step too far

Happily, as a youngster, I was blissfully unconcerned with such matters. I have only fond memories of wearing summer dresses at school and my enthusiasm for doing handstands on the playing field means I can be sure that my knickers were regularly on display, until at least age nine.

Looking back now, even as a mum, this still seems pretty harmless, although, obviously, we all have a duty to take child protection seriously.

And, of course, I understand the impulse to seek to avoid any scenario that may put a child at risk. Indeed, I recently acted on such an instinct, ahead of a dance show when I questioned the choice of costume.

Some schools encourage girls to wear modesty shorts under skirts and dresses (Photo: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock)

My request that Maya be allowed to wear a vest underneath was granted unhesitatingly and without fuss, I’m pleased to say. This seemed a necessary intervention, as she was going to be performing on a stage with all eyes – good and possibly some bad – on her and her peers.

Similarly, I steer clear of a lot of the clothing marketed at young girls, which is age inappropriate at best, compared to what’s sold for boys.

Moreover, with the rise of upskirting and other forms of harassment, there is absolutely a reasonable argument for recommending modesty shorts in secondary schools for those who opt to wear skirts, as is their right.

But, advocating modesty shorts for primary age pupils – and several news stories in recent years suggest an increasing trend, although thankfully there’s been no advice along these lines from Maya’s preschool – is a step too far.

Kids are bearing the burden of other people’s wrongdoing

Safety concerns, if wearing these shorts does in fact keep girls safer, and I remain unconvinced, must be balanced against an urgent need to protect children from being rushed into growing up too quickly. By highlighting, as one mum put it, that their “bits might be of interest to grown-ups”, we are sexualising them.

We must admit, too, that this approach, where the onus is on the child to modify their behaviour or outfit, sends the message that they are responsible for the actions of others. We are expecting them to bear the burden of other people’s wrongdoings.

To suggest children are ‘exposing’ themselves is to criminalise them

There’s also the insinuation that parents who don’t insist on covering up their child are welcoming the attention, in the same way that for a long time women were – and sometimes still are – deemed to have been “asking for it” by choosing to wear a short skirt.

Additionally – to refer back to that appalling advertising description – to suggest children are “exposing” themselves is to criminalise them.

Women are held to an impossible standard from being little girls

We have to be really careful not to encourage a culture of victim blaming.

There’s a wider point to be made as well, about how much more women are judged throughout our lives, both on our appearance and conduct.

Self-esteem and body image issues can start early when girls are held to unfair or unrealistic standards from a young age (Photo: Tatyana Dzemileva/Shutterstock)

So often, this breeds a self-consciousness that can plague us with longstanding and potentially devastating consequences. Sadly, I have already noticed this tendency every now and again in Maya.

Surely placing such emphasis on modesty at a young age merely serves to perpetuate this cycle of holding women to an impossible standard? We should be railing against this kind of scrutiny not willingly subjecting our daughters to it.

Lindsay Razaq is a journalist and former Westminster political correspondent who now combines freelance writing with being a mum

Read more by Lindsay Razaq

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]