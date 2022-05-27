Moreen Simpson: If beloved Union Terrace Gardens were never broken, why fix them?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Opinion Columnists

Moreen Simpson: If beloved Union Terrace Gardens were never broken, why fix them?

By Moreen Simpson
May 27, 2022, 6:00 am
UTG was once a great spot for lunch break sunbathing (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)

There’s nae better place tae chew the fat aboot the current state o’ Aiberdeen than… in the chiropodist’s waiting room.

The moment I knocked ower my stick, the mannie opposite was on to me, his opening gambit: “Fit d’ye think o’ the new cooncil?” Not a lot, sez me.

I suspect he detected a kindred spirit, so he warmed to his subject: “There’s aye got to be a coalition at the Toon Hoose these days. I bet they’d loup into bed wie an alien fae Mars just to get a bittie o’ power.” Yowser, now I was fair warmin’ to this chiel.

He wis on a roll; “I was born in 1947 and I’ve never seen the city in sic a state.” My cue: “I wis born in 1948 and I totally agree with you.”

His turn: “I walked doon Union Street yesterday and the whole place looks like a slum. As for the disaster they’ve made o’ Union Terrace Gardens… foo much will it cost at the end o’ the day if they’ve spent £25 million so far and it still looks half-baked?”

Union Terrace Gardens isn’t yet ready for the public (Photo: DC Thomson)

Sadly, just as we were about to put forward our expert suggestions for setting the city to rights, the foot gadgie came for him. But, oor claik fair inspired me. I took the bussie into toon and tottered to the top of un-soft-opened UTG for a good keek.

The Granite City’s green oasis

First, I was hit with the memories of our glorious oasis amid the silver granite. Tootlin’ doon with mum summer evenings or weekends from Watson Street to listen to pipe bands and watch Highland dancers. The wee glen echoing with music, singing and chatter.

Like Edinburgh, we were a city with unique and much-loved sunken gardens

Later, among hundreds of teenagers doing the Twist or Shake to pop bands. A quick sunbathe when we nipped in for lunch from Saturday jobs nearby. Perfect picnics with my bairns and, later, grandtoots.

A crowd watches a band play on stage in Union Terrace Gardens in 1969 (Photo: AJL/DC Thomson)

Like Edinburgh, we were a city with unique and much-loved sunken gardens. Certainly, the place could have done with a few improvements. But no way did our green valley need a complete demolition job.

I was shocked at the state of the place. I can’t imagine that midden suddenly transforming into a pleasant space in the foreseeable months.

What’s really going to be different about the ‘new’ UTG?

Some brainbox in 2007 put out the word UTG needed major redevelopment. Sir Ian Wood offered £50 million towards a hugely costly scheme involving raising the site. (Scyooze me, but isn’t the subterranean state the USP?)

A decade of dithering, including a referendum, the result of which was later overturned. After Sir Ian withdrew, cooncillors settled for a scaled-doon version, started in 2019.

A detailed view of one element of the UTG redesign plan (Image: Grimshaw Architects)

Viewing the artist’s impression, many locals wondered: “Fit’s a’ that different aboot it?” I’m sorry, but I have to join the dismal Jimmys. What’s really going to be spectacularly new about UTG, apart from three pavilions that look like gigantic trams?

And, did the place really have to be laid to waste, then replanted? In other words, if it wasn’t seriously broke, why lash oot a fortune fixing it?

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of The Press & Journal and started her journalism career in 1970





