Euan McColm: 2,743 days and Nicola Sturgeon has failed to move the dial on Scottish independence support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Euan McColm: 2,743 days and Nicola Sturgeon has failed to move the dial on Scottish independence support

By Euan McColm
May 27, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 27, 2022, 11:52 am
Nicola Sturgeon when her time as first minister began in 2014, and in 2022
Nicola Sturgeon when her time as first minister began in 2014, and in 2022

Life, as the great sage Ronan Keating once taught us, is a rollercoaster upon which we simply gotta ride.

Surely, few of us understand the wisdom of these words better than Nicola Sturgeon? After all, her career has been full of stomach-churning lows and dizzying highs.

Once an inhabitant of the political fringes, fighting a seemingly hopeless cause, Sturgeon is now the dominant politician of her generation. And, while she might not have achieved her aim of making Scotland independent, she is revered by nationalists who believe it’s only a matter of time until she does.

On Wednesday, the SNP leader became the longest-serving first minister since the birth of devolution in 1999.

But, while this was undoubtedly a high for Sturgeon, it was accompanied by a new low. The results of a poll carried out by YouGov cast quite the shadow over Sturgeon’s celebrations.

Almost eight years after Scots voted 55-45 in favour of remaining within the United Kingdom, nothing has changed. Were there to be a second independence referendum tomorrow, Sturgeon would lead the Yes campaign to defeat by exactly the same margin.

Details of the first minister’s failure to shift public opinion in favour of independence must have been completely discombobulating for her most committed supporters. Since 2014, Sturgeon has repeatedly assured those voters that they have momentum on their side; defeat in Indyref1 was a blip which would be corrected in Indyref2.

Those who do not count themselves true believers in the independence cause will, I think, be slightly less confused by the first minister’s predicament.

SNP supporters are preparing for a referendum that won’t happen

Sturgeon may have promised to be a leader for all Scots when she succeeded her mentor, Alex Salmond, at the head of government in September 2014, but she has not lived up to her words. She has, for the best part of eight years, had nothing positive to say to the majority of Scots who support the maintenance of the Union.

Year after year, Nicola Sturgeon promises her supporters a second independence referendum that she has no authority to deliver

Sturgeon shows no interest in trying to understand the mindset of those she must persuade to change their minds on independence. Instead, she proclaims this event or that twist will bring unionists over to the nationalist cause.

A 2020 pro-Scottish independence march in Glasgow (Photo: Robert Perry/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Year after year, Nicola Sturgeon promises her supporters a second independence referendum that she has no authority to deliver. Even as I write this, SNP activists up and down the country are preparing for a referendum that won’t – despite Sturgeon’s assurances – take place in 2023.

The more the first minister places the constitution above all other matters, the less likely she is to persuade those who voted No in 2014 to change their minds.

So, on we go, trapped on a political rollercoaster with no sign that the ride’s going to end any time soon. It’s getting less fun by the minute.

Euan McColm is a regular columnist for various Scottish newspapers

Read more by Euan McColm

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]