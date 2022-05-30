Len Ironside: Lax gun laws aren’t all that stops America from truly being great

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Winston Churchill is one of the figures often credited with making the remark about Britain and America being two countries separated by a common language.

Actually, the genesis of the phrase was used in a play by Oscar Wilde.

However, having spent the last month in the States coaching wrestling, I can clearly see how this belief came about.

In my view, America is a very free and open country. Their customer service is to be admired. Nothing is too much trouble, and they really do put the requirements of the customer first. It’s refreshing.

It’s possible to do virtually anything there, if you are keen. Setting up businesses seems to be very straightforward, without overburdening paperwork or regulations.

I found driving in the States challenging. There are no overtaking lane restrictions. There are visible speed limit signs but, without the presence of cameras, everyone seems to ignore them. Though drivers do watch out for the odd sheriff or state trooper car!

Clearly, they do not rely on using car drivers for raising additional revenue, as we do here. Cars are encouraged to enter downtown city centres, with large car parks provided – many of them free. Contrast that with our policy, or lack of policy, here.

There is little use of buses, except for transporting school pupils to their place of education.

Many of the shopping malls and supermarkets are scattered and out of town. A model we have followed here in the UK, resulting in our city centres being empty.

A can-do approach makes a difference

I love the “can-do” approach of America. Everything is possible, especially if you have money.

I recall being shown round the Astrodome in Houston when a city business delegation was over there. It was built on a swamp at a cost of $20 million. In the UK, it wouldn’t even have been given planning permission.

Gulf Photo (photographer). "Astrodome exterior view with cars." (1970) Rice University: https://t.co/O0kt14WEE1 pic.twitter.com/ozYFzSPQOm — Astrodome Conservancy (@AstrodomeFans) May 22, 2022

Sporting events in the US are treated as large family occasions, with suitable entertainment and audience participation. It’s heartwarming, and a real whole-evening event, regardless of the sport.

In contrast, when we attend some football matches at home, the public is treated like cattle – herded in and herded out – and foul language prevents it from being a proper event open to the whole family.

Healthcare, safety and justice are lacking stateside

But, before you start considering emigration, there are three things that the States cannot match which would stop me living there.

Even in the oil industry, it was workers from the UK who fought for long overdue safety and protection laws

First, the lack of a national health service. Despite all its problems and government interference, low wages and lack of funding, our NHS is still a world-beating, quality service, free at the point of delivery. Unlike the USA, where people have to take out extremely expensive insurance cover, only used when medical issues become a serious problem.

The second point is safety. We often carp and criticise the UK’s health and safety provisions. Indeed, they are often used to prevent certain things happening. But, generally speaking, they are written primarily to protect our workforce.

In America it is the last thing that is ever considered, resulting in some large-scale, serious accidents. Even in the oil industry, it was workers from the UK who fought for long overdue safety and protection laws.

Finally, the justice system and constitutional right to own a gun. Legal cases seem to go on forever in the US, and with constant appeals. Often it is felt natural justice has not been seen to be done, whereas, in the UK, our system usually produces the best result.

US must tighten gun laws urgently

Some years ago, an Aberdeen citizen was shot when he was separated from his colleagues. He knocked on the door of a house in the Houston area looking for assistance.

The hurt and suffering of those poor families is a cruel and sad blot on the US Constitution

The Texan homeowner simply took a shotgun and fired it through their front door, killing the man. This rightly caused horror and outrage in our city at the time. But, in the US, it was considered reasonable, given their right to possess firearms.

Yet another school shooting took place in the US last week, and innocent children were gunned down. That’s the 27th school shooting incident there this year alone.

'No Way To Prevent This,' Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens https://t.co/8NNNNzc1xQ pic.twitter.com/DGFY2fTDCs — The Onion (@TheOnion) May 25, 2022

It’s heartbreaking that young people could be shot whilst simply attending school, leaving families devastated and confused. But the gun lobby is extremely powerful and, despite several different presidents appealing for a change in the law, it has never happened.

The hurt and suffering of those poor families is a cruel and sad blot on the US Constitution.

Some things we get right, and some we get badly wrong. But, we have freedom to speak and to act.

So, whilst I like the generally positive attitude in America and the freedom of choice, I feel, despite all the UK’s flaws and political issues, the four countries within it are still some of the best and safest places in the world in which to live. Now we just have to convince our politicians.

Len Ironside is a former champion wrestler who served as an Aberdeen councillor for 35 years, with four years as council leader