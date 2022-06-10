Euan McColm: Self-reflection is normal and healthy – did our government miss the memo?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Euan McColm: Self-reflection is normal and healthy – did our government miss the memo?

By Euan McColm
June 10, 2022, 11:45 am
Could some self-reflection be beneficial for the prime minister and his cabinet? (Photo: Peter Byrne/AP/Shutterstock)
It’s half past three in the morning and I’ve been awake for an hour, since the night-time silence was broken by the loud chatter of a group of students gathered in the street below my flat.

I’m used to these interruptions and, generally, I fall quickly back to sleep but, this time, I’ve been ambushed by memory. Shortly after I wake, my brain reminds me of something I said to a girlfriend’s parents at the age of 17, in 1987. I cringe so hard it feels like my body could fold in on itself like a deckchair.

Then, my brain tells me that if I think that was embarrassing, what about this? I end up picking my way through a litany of long-past moments of shame.

Sometimes I go right back to 1975 and the time I called my teacher “Mum”, but I’m just as likely to shudder my way through any number of moments from every stage of my life, right up until recent, and regrettable, dealings with a delivery driver.

For a long time, I wondered whether I was unique (what excruciating narcissism) in auditing my embarrassing moments but, having spoken to many friends about it over the years, I realise it’s very common indeed. To some degree or other, most of us reflect on our actions. It’s normal and – unless it gets wildly out of control – healthy.

I give you Boris Johnson, a man in desperate need of a long, dark night of the soul. And of a soul

If we want to become better people, then we have no option but to consider past behaviour. Remembering the times we fell short may help us become, kinder, more thoughtful, less cocky.

Johnson’s inability to feel shame appears pathological

Having realised I’m far from alone in revisiting awful moments from the past, I find the idea that someone might not do so positively weird. Who would bash on without ever giving themselves over to even a moment of self-reflection? What kind of maniac could get through life without ever once experiencing the corrective properties of shame?

You’re way ahead of me. Of course, I give you Boris Johnson, a man in desperate need of a long, dark night of the soul. And of a soul.

His inability to feel shame appears pathological. His refusal to acknowledge national anger over lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street is so bizarre that it feels almost like a kink.

And then there are the loyal cabinet ministers who appeared on TV and radio on Monday, before and after Johnson won a confidence vote.

If Jacob Rees-Mogg or Nadhim Zahawi had the ability to reflect upon and learn from their behaviour, they would long ago have exited the political stage. Instead, they continued to debase themselves by supporting a prime minister whose relationship with the electorate is now one of mutual contempt.

There is, I suppose, one positive to be gleaned from the existence of this shameless government. The next time you’re cringing about some past interaction, simply remind yourself that you’ve never humiliated yourself as badly as Nadine Dorries does every time she opens her mouth to defend our wretched PM.

Euan McColm is a regular columnist for various Scottish newspapers

