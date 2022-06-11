The Flying Pigs: Dougie Ross got his wires crossed – but we still saved Big Dog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Flying Pigs: Dougie Ross got his wires crossed – but we still saved Big Dog

By The Flying Pigs
June 11, 2022, 6:00 am
Out of 359 MPs, 148 voted against Boris Johnson in a vote of confidence (Photo: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire)

The latest topical insights from Aberdeen musical sketch comedy team, The Flying Pigs.

Struan Metcalfe, MP for Aberdeenshire North and surrounding nether regions

Crazy times this week, down in “that London” for the vote of confidence in old Boris on Monday night. It was a secret ballot, but I don’t mind telling you which way I voted – I backed The Beast!

The Flying Pigs

Bit of a cock-up, that, as it turns out. I got the memo from Dougie Ross in the Scottish Tories WhatsApp group – “You all know my feelings on this” – and thought that meant: “Save Big Dog, there’s a war on!”

Turns out, Doug had changed his flip-flops since then, and he wanted us to vote against.

Jeepers creepers, though, it feels like the whole world is out to get the PM, what? If it’s not the woke brigade of our own party brazenly saying they want him to push off, it’s hoards of lefty royalists booing him at the Jubilee church service.

So, it was great to see Dominic Raab-to-the-bone coming out in support of the boss. The whole cabinet must have got that memo – “Keep saying Boris got the big calls right”. Though… quite what these “big calls” were is anyone’s fruit loaf.

Did he pick the winner of Britain’s Got Talent? Maybe he’s got two large mates, both called Colin? Or, do they mean the time he called a taxi for Michael Gove when he started doing his hilarious accents at the Downing Street Christmas booze-up?

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has said Conservative-run councils won't introduce the Workplace Parking Levy
Douglas Ross voted against Boris Johnson, after U-turning on his previous U-turn (Photo: PA)

A lot of the BoJo baiters like to suggest that the PM is a stranger to the truth. So, let me be absolutely clear: Boris and the truth are not strangers – far from it, they have had long and eventful relationship. Much like the one between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

I mean to say, who hasn’t told the odd little pork pie from time to time? Yes, he’s been caught lying and misleading parliament, but you really have to respect is his ability to style it out, carry on and act as if no one has noticed.

It’s the political equivalent of dropping one in the lift and looking accusingly at the person next to you. Classic Bozza!

Kevin Cash, money-saving expert and King of the Grips

I wiz shocked tae see that petrol prices had their highest daily rise in 17 years this wik. Wi the average price nearing £2 per litre, it’s noo gan tae cost £100 to fill up an average vehicle.

My pal Mick The Pill says he’s feeling lucky, since his van is very much below average. But it’s dark days for onyb’dy winting tae “floor it”, unless by that they mean pitting their feet through the chassis and running like fit they dae in The Flintstones.

There’s nithin ye canna dae wi the bottom o’ a fish crate and fower pram wheels, especially if ye lash it tae a pack o’ hungry dogs and shout ‘mush!’

It’s gan tae be a massive expense for motorists, and that’s jist the cost o’ frantically driving aroon toon trying tae find the cheapest prices.

Result? Folk’ll hoard their petrol and winna ging tae fill up sae much, fit will impact on me, as I winna be able the hing about in garage forecourts flogging jerrycans full o’ gravy. Though that’s probably jist as weel as my watter’s been cut aff and hiv ye seen the price o’ Bisto?

So, fit can ye dae? Weel, nae much. OK, these days ye can get a car fit runs on electricity, but they’re nae cheap neither. Plus there’s nae enough recharging points oot there. And fit are ye meant tae dae fan ye live on the 14th fleer o’ Kincorth Land? Dangle an extension cable oot yer windae?

It now costs £100 to fill up an average-sized car with petrol (Photo: bunyarit/Shutterstock)

So, here’s my advice – ditch the car a’thegither. It’s nae jist the price o’ fuel; wi the state o’ the roads in Aiberdeen and the fact that we’re getting a low emission zone fit will ban auler cars fae the city centre, it’s jist nae worth it. Let’s aa ging for the best petrol-free alternative – cairties.

Tried, tested and traditionally hand built by faithers and grandfaithers oot o’ bits and pieces they’ve found in skips, cairties wis eence a common sicht on wir streets – alang wi’ bobbies on the beat, the Bon Accord lorry, and rickets.

There’s nithin ye canna dae wi the bottom o’ a fish crate and fower pram wheels, especially if ye lash it tae a pack o’ hungry dogs and shout “mush!”

Of course, as wi’ ony alternative form o’ transport, there is teething troubles, and mines is trying tae stop my grunny’s shitzu and my ma’s labradoodle trying tae hae their conjugals fan I’m needing tae ging tae the bookies.

But that’s the beauty o’ a cairtie, it can also ging dog-free. Ye jist hiv tae plan yer journey so ye only ging doonhill. Luckily, that’s the direction the hale country’s gan of noo.

  • See The Flying Pigs live in The Rothienorman Picture Show at HMT Aberdeen from September 21 to 24

@FlyingPigNews

Already a subscriber? Sign in

