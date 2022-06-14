Rebecca Buchan: Are new buildings really the answer for Aberdeen’s wide open spaces?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rebecca Buchan: Are new buildings really the answer for Aberdeen’s wide open spaces?

By Rebecca Buchan
June 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
The Green in Aberdeen, newly opened up after demolition (Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson)
The Green in Aberdeen, newly opened up after demolition (Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson)

Last week, the Granite City was afforded a splash of colour as street artists from across the world arrived to use Aberdeen as their canvas.

Now five years old, the Nuart initiative has definitely added some character and vibrancy to our often dour-looking streets.

But, while the event has to be applauded for enticing people in – and it really is first class – it doesn’t do enough to paint over the cracks of the problem that is Union Street.

It recently emerged that the vacancy rate on the Granite Mile is 20% – a figure described as usually “unheard of in an affluent city”. And that’s certainly what Aberdeen used to be. But, now, the stark realisation is that we’re faced with essentially a fifth of the city’s main street sitting derelict.

I am aware we are not alone, with properties on Princes Street in Edinburgh and Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow falling victim to the same fate. But that doesn’t mean we should just accept this as an inevitable state of the modern day high street.

Plans are in place to transform Aberdeen, and I have always been a big supporter of progress. I have also advocated that no idea should be considered too wild or ambitious to be considered – the city needs to find its wow factor.

However, recent events have got me thinking about development for development’s sake.

Do we need yet another new building?

As part of the regeneration efforts, a £75 million, indoor, continental-style market is to be created at the old BHS site. Initial plans released to the public look exciting, and it’s clear the hope is that the signature development will be a draw to that part of town.

Plans have been lodged for a new Aberdeen market on the BHS and indoor market site in Union Street (Image: Aberdeen City Council)

And, with £20 million in government levelling up funding, it’s a project which, it’s believed, will have merit.

In order to prepare for it, the former market building has been demolished, leaving behind it a vast space which has opened up the Green. Light now floods the ancient streets there, illuminating our heritage. It looks good.

So, I find myself asking: why, with so many unused buildings littering Union Street, do we need to construct yet another?

Aberdeen is a different place when it comes to property

I am not against the idea of an indoor continental market. My recent trip to Spain had me visit many, and I enjoyed every second of it. I have no doubt we have the excellent local produce and culinary talent worth showcasing.

But, couldn’t this happen in an already existing building which has been sitting empty for years?

We have seen local food and drink businesses really bloom over the last few years, with Shiprow’s new village area, projects like Resident X in the pipeline, and pop-ups at places like the Bike Yard.

Rory Masson and Scott Forrest launching the Bike Yard – a new street food pop-up concept bar (Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson)

My concern is that creating another new structure in the space on the Green would result in us losing the beauty which has been created – all for another building which, let’s face it, could end up vacant.

I am not anti-regeneration and, if the proposed development did go ahead, then I would wholeheartedly support it. But, could we explore using the money ringfenced for the market to make it more accessible and enjoyable as a public space instead?

Surely the option, now we know what the Green looks like without a building at its centre, should be put on the table?

Our fantastic, historic, local architecture, which already stands, could and should be enhanced

Some may argue that the same could be said for the Marischal Square development, where I consider myself lucky to be based. But, put this in context.

Muse was granted planning permission for the Marischal Square development in 2014, when the commercial property market was considered by Knight Frank to be “one of the most buoyant in the whole of the UK”. The city had not yet felt the effects of the oil and gas downturn, and Brexit and Covid were frankly unimaginable situations.

Fast forward almost a decade, and we’re facing a far different reality.

Let’s keep an open mind about the future of the Green

Opening up the Green, not just benefits that area, but would link Union Square and the train station more fluidly to the city centre. Our fantastic, historic, local architecture, which already stands, could and should be enhanced.

Since we don’t have the most successful commercial property market in the whole country anymore, we need to look at what we do have and capitalise on that.

Regeneration is not just welcome in Aberdeen, it’s needed, but we should spend the money sensibly in places where it will make a marked difference.

Is there a compromise to be reached here? A smaller structure, perhaps, that acts as a shelter for pop-up, farmer-type markets, but something that doesn’t completely dominate the space?

Inspired Nights at the Green prior to the market building’s demolition (Photo: Inspired Nights/Aberdeen Inspired)

The SNP have already said they are prepared to take another look at certain parts of the city’s masterplan. For example, their vision for Queen Street differs significantly from that of the last administration.

So, maybe there’s the potential to revisit and change the future of the Green.

Rebecca Buchan is City and Shire Team Leader for The Press & Journal and Evening Express

