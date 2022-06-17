Euan McColm: SNP’s inconsistent punishment approach is failing victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Euan McColm: SNP’s inconsistent punishment approach is failing victims

By Euan McColm
June 17, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 17, 2022, 12:33 pm
The SNP's treatment of Patrick Grady (left) and Mark McDonald was markedly different (Photo: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock and Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)
The SNP's treatment of Patrick Grady (left) and Mark McDonald was markedly different (Photo: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock and Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

His hands trembling as he spoke in the House of Commons, Patrick Grady cut a pathetic figure.

The SNP MP for Glasgow North had been found guilty by parliamentary authorities of making unwanted sexual advances to a junior member of staff, and handed a two-day suspension from the house. Now, he was making the public apology required of him.

Grady told fellow MPs how profoundly sorry he was, how deeply he regretted his actions, and promised that there would be no repeat of his behaviour.

A two-day suspension for abusing his position of power over a teenage staff member might seem rather lenient to you, but there was more punishment to come. The SNP took the decision to suspend Grady for a whole week.

Grady’s victim has spoken out about the sanctions against the MP, making the entirely reasonable point that such leniency may deter others from speaking out in future.

There’s someone else who might feel the SNP’s handling of this troubling matter leaves something to be desired.

Why was McDonald treated more harshly than Grady?

In 2017, the MSP for Aberdeen Donside, Mark McDonald, was suspended by the party over allegations from a number of women that he had sent them inappropriate messages. After a party investigation substantiated the accusations against him, McDonald resigned from the SNP before he could be expelled. Later, Holyrood authorities recommended his suspension from parliament, without pay, for a month.

Once he became an independent, numerous politicians – including First Minister Nicola Sturgeon – demanded that McDonald resign from parliament. Instead, he clung on, before stepping down at last year’s Holyrood election.

Former Aberdeen MSP, Mark McDonald (Photo: Darrell Benns)

I make no defence of McDonald’s behaviour. In sending inappropriate messages to staff members, he was clearly abusing his position of power. I find it hard to rumble up even a scintilla of sympathy.

But, it is impossible not to think that his treatment by the SNP was considerably harsher than Grady’s.

The SNP is failing victims of harassment

We know now that the SNP was informed of allegations against Grady at the same time that it was investigating McDonald. But, rather than take formal action, the party’s Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, took the indefensible decision to try to resolve things informally, even calling Grady’s victim to a meeting with the man who’d groped him.

Incredibly, Grady was protected in his position as the SNP’s chief whip at Westminster, only standing down when details of his behaviour emerged last year.

Political parties must adopt a zero-tolerance approach to the abuse of power by elected members. And they should be consistent.

The contrast between the hounding of Mark McDonald and the protection of Patrick Grady tells us that the SNP is failing to do right by victims of harassment.

Euan McColm is a regular columnist for various Scottish newspapers

