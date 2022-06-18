The Flying Pigs: What will we do without the Beach Leisure Cinter pool?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Flying Pigs: What will we do without the Beach Leisure Cinter pool?

By The Flying Pigs
June 18, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 18, 2022, 9:58 am
High energy costs have been blamed for the planned pool closure (Photo: Amanda Gordon/DC Thomson)
The latest topical insights from Aberdeen musical sketch comedy team, The Flying Pigs.

Tanya Souter, lifestyle correspondent

I da ken about youse , but I am raging that they’re shutting doon the Beach Leisure Cinter pool cos they canna afford tae heat it.

The Flying Pigs

First they took awa wir wave machine and I said nithin, ‘cause I didna really like the wave machine onywye. Then, they took awa wir flumes and I said nithin, ‘cause I wis secretly pleased I didnae hae tae galumph up aa’ that foostie stairs for 15 seconds o’ an involuntary enema.

But noo the hale pool? At’s jist unasseptable, ‘at.

They’re saying it’s nae permanent, but prices is only gan one way, ken fit I’m saying? We we wiz the oil capitol o’ Europe, surely we can heat some watter?

I’m nae happy, partly cos it’s messing wi wir kid’s health, but mainly cos it forces me to trail oot tae the swimming pools at Kincorth or Tullos. I dinna wint till. I’m nae a snob, but the facilities is nae o’ the same standard, and there’s naewye near them far ye can get an ice cream.

Model Susan Bruce joins a delighted group of youngsters at the opening of the Beach Leisure Centre swimming pool in June 1989

The only joy I get fan Kayden, Jayden and Beyonce-Shanice are splashing aboot wi’ their pals and dive-bombing total strangers at the Leisure Centre is sneaking aff for a vanilla slider at the Inversnecky. But div the blimmin cooncil think about that? ‘Course they dinna.

Weel I’m nae standing for it. Me and a’ the ither mums fa rely on that pool at the beach hiv a’ got wir ain kettles, and, if enough o’ us wiz tae muck in and we took it in shifts, I hiv nae doot we could keep the pool nice and toasty.

Me and my pal Big Sonya went down wi’ fower kettles atween us, but they widna let us in. Apparently Sonya’s still banned efter yon time she got stuck in the rapids like Augustus Gloop and the “Toddlers Learn Tae Swim” class got caught in the backwash and ended up in the cafe.

Fit a laugh we hid. I’ll really miss ‘at place.

Professor Hector Schlenk, senior researcher at the Bogton Institute for Public Engagement with Science

As a scientist, I am often asked impossible questions, such as: “If the prime minister has now had two ethics advisers resign, how can it be that both his barber and dietician are still in a job?” However, I leave such imponderables to the philosophers.

This week, people have mostly been asking me about AI, to which I reply: “It’s a wonderful though maddening amalgamation of Kubrick’s chilly bleakness and Spielberg’s warmhearted optimism. Four stars.” Which they find infuriating.

What they are referring to is, of course, the strange case of Blake Lemoine. Not a children’s book adapted by Netflix, but a Google engineer who has been put on “paid leave” after publishing extracts from a lengthy conversation with one of the firm’s artificial intelligence systems – LaMDA – and claiming that they demonstrate that the AI should be considered sentient, and is, in fact a person.

Whether computer systems can achieve sentience has been a subject of debate among philosophers and scientists for many years. I myself have been fascinated by the topic since being terrified as a child by the sight of a humanoid robot carving a path of destruction around a suburban British home in the apocalyptic television drama, Metal Mickey. However, I am instinctively disinclined to trust the opinion of a software engineer who probably doesn’t get out very much.

LaMDA is short for “language model for dialogue applications”, and is a device programmed with 137 billion parameters containing a vocabulary of 1.56 trillion words. So, to be fair, it’s probably got a better capacity for rational thought and human empathy than Priti Patel. However, we should not confuse this with genuine sentience. In either case.

I have always felt that the regularity with which my computer claims to be unable to find my printer when important documents must be produced borders on the vindictive

Very often, we humans see patterns in unintelligent behaviour and prescribe this “sentience” in error. For example, I did spend several weeks in my boyhood marvelling that my Yamaha PSS-170 keyboard was able to play a stunning version of Billy Joel’s Just The Way You Are of its own accord, until my mother pointed out that I had simply pressed the “demo” button.

And, I have always felt that the regularity with which my computer claims to be unable to find my printer when important documents must be produced (“It’s right there!” I scream, “Beside you!”) borders on the vindictive.

Mindful of such earlier errors in my thinking, I have approached this latest story with a high level of scepticism. However, it is clear that LaMDA would sail through the Turing test: an assessment of a machine’s ability to exhibit intelligent behaviour equivalent to, or indistinguishable from, that of a human. Though, again there are some issues with whether the same could be said for Priti Patel.

  • See The Flying Pigs live in The Rothienorman Picture Show at HMT Aberdeen from September 21 to 24

@FlyingPigNews

Read more from The Flying Pigs

