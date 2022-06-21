Sharon Comrie: Take proper care of your pets in warm weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sharon Comrie: Take proper care of your pets in warm weather

By Sharon Comrie
June 21, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 21, 2022, 11:46 am
Dogs are not able to cool down as easily as humans and must be watched carefully in hot weather (Photo: Jne Valokuvaus/Shutterstock)
Unfortunately, we’ve not had much in the way of sunny weather throughout spring this year.

I’m crossing all my fingers for a good summer in Scotland, where we can enjoy walks in the park, relaxing in the garden, visits to the countryside and the beach.

It is my favourite time of year, but it is also a time when we must keep a close eye on the pets in our lives. It amazes me how often people don’t realise they need protected from the sun.

Enclosures for animals which are typically kept outdoors, such as rabbits and guinea pigs, should be moved out of direct sunlight. Pop a wet towel over the enclosure – without blocking the ventilation – to help keep them cool. Make sure there is plenty of water for these animals, and that the water supply is checked and changed regularly.

Any animal with pink ears and light fur or skin should have a regular top-up of pet-friendly sunscreen when the sun is shining.

On warm days, try to walk your dog first thing in the morning or last thing at night. Test the pavement with your hand. If, after a few seconds, it is too hot for your hand, then it is definitely too hot for your pooch’s paws. Don’t take your dog running or cycling with you.

Never leave an animal unattended in a car, caravan or conservatory on a hot day (Photo: Tuzemka/Shutterstock)

The garden can be a real playground for a dog when it’s warm. Make use of cool mats, frozen dog treats, or even a doggy paddling pool. Do not leave your dog unsupervised and make sure your garden is secure.

Watch out for signs of heatstroke

The Scottish SPCA’s animal helpline gets lots of calls about dogs in cars on hot days. Under no circumstances should you leave a dog in a hot car. Sadly, it does happen and it can kill.

If you think your pet has heatstroke, contact your vet immediately

As well as cars, please never leave a dog or cat alone in a caravan, mobile home or a conservatory during hot weather, as they will be at greater risk of heatstroke. Dogs aren’t able to cool down in the same way we are, and it only takes a few minutes for heat to be fatal.

If you think your pet has heatstroke, contact your vet immediately. The most common symptoms are heavy panting, drooling, lethargy, vomiting, drowsiness, collapsing and loss of coordination.

Wild animals need our help during hot weather, too. You can leave water out for them during dry periods.

It is common for our helpline to take over 1,000 calls a day over the summer months. Doing your bit to take care of pets and wildlife during hot weather may just save a life.

Sharon Comrie is community and engagement manager for the Scottish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA)

