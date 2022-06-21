Sharon Comrie: Take proper care of your pets in warm weather

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Unfortunately, we’ve not had much in the way of sunny weather throughout spring this year.

I’m crossing all my fingers for a good summer in Scotland, where we can enjoy walks in the park, relaxing in the garden, visits to the countryside and the beach.

It is my favourite time of year, but it is also a time when we must keep a close eye on the pets in our lives. It amazes me how often people don’t realise they need protected from the sun.

Enclosures for animals which are typically kept outdoors, such as rabbits and guinea pigs, should be moved out of direct sunlight. Pop a wet towel over the enclosure – without blocking the ventilation – to help keep them cool. Make sure there is plenty of water for these animals, and that the water supply is checked and changed regularly.

Any animal with pink ears and light fur or skin should have a regular top-up of pet-friendly sunscreen when the sun is shining.

On warm days, try to walk your dog first thing in the morning or last thing at night. Test the pavement with your hand. If, after a few seconds, it is too hot for your hand, then it is definitely too hot for your pooch’s paws. Don’t take your dog running or cycling with you.

The garden can be a real playground for a dog when it’s warm. Make use of cool mats, frozen dog treats, or even a doggy paddling pool. Do not leave your dog unsupervised and make sure your garden is secure.

Watch out for signs of heatstroke

The Scottish SPCA’s animal helpline gets lots of calls about dogs in cars on hot days. Under no circumstances should you leave a dog in a hot car. Sadly, it does happen and it can kill.

If you think your pet has heatstroke, contact your vet immediately

As well as cars, please never leave a dog or cat alone in a caravan, mobile home or a conservatory during hot weather, as they will be at greater risk of heatstroke. Dogs aren’t able to cool down in the same way we are, and it only takes a few minutes for heat to be fatal.

If you think your pet has heatstroke, contact your vet immediately. The most common symptoms are heavy panting, drooling, lethargy, vomiting, drowsiness, collapsing and loss of coordination.

Wild animals need our help during hot weather, too. You can leave water out for them during dry periods.

It is common for our helpline to take over 1,000 calls a day over the summer months. Doing your bit to take care of pets and wildlife during hot weather may just save a life.

Sharon Comrie is community and engagement manager for the Scottish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA)