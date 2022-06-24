Moreen Simpson: You can’t beat dining at an ootside eatooterie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Moreen Simpson: You can’t beat dining at an ootside eatooterie

By Moreen Simpson
June 24, 2022, 6:00 am
You have to be prepared for the weather to turn on you during a Scottish summer (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
You have to be prepared for the weather to turn on you during a Scottish summer (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)

Ever since Covid, the Neest has seen an eruption of pop-up, open-air cafes and beer gardens. Quite right, too.

The only thing better than going to an eatooterie is going to an ootside eatooterie. My most precious memories of holidays doon the decades are of sipping heady cocktails in stunning locations and feeding my face with fine food. Maybe that’s because my very first meal like that had such a dramatic – in more ways than one – conclusion.

Sweet 16 and barely kissed, adolescently ecstatic when the boatmen from Sorrento to Capri, Josef, asked me oot that Saturday night: a dead ringer for that hunky Italian Davide on Love Island. (Of course I watch it!)

My pal’s mum, our chaperone, rightly forbade the date, but no one was keeping Mo from her Romeo. Moonlight-bathed table at the end of a pier. Juicy pizzas. Instantly in love, trying to look grown-up, in spite of a huge dod of cigarette ash dropping into my wine – yet, still going to drink it, until he wheeched it away.

We’ll dra’ a veil ower the denouement, when he volunteered to tour me roon the famous beach caves – dirty sod.

The Bike Yard outdoor food and drink pop-up in Aberdeen recently closed (Photo: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson)

Cracking lobsters in Jamaica while a steel band played Island in the Sun. Jerk chicken and salt fish on a beach in Barbados where, sadly, native sand critters ca’ed jiggers became illegal immigrants, taking up residence and laying eggs between my taes.

After weeks of useless dermatitis diagnoses, inspired doctor Derek Gray was the one who finally spotted ‘em and prescribed humongous horrors of beastie-buster tablets, the affa naisty side effects well worth the jigger-nuking.

It’s obviously still a bit of a hit or miss if Aiberdeen cooncillors give permission for al fresco catering

There were sizzling suppers by lapping waves in Cannes, where utterly charmant waiters expertly filleted oor sole meunière – until the bill revealed they’d filleted us even better. Happy days.

Go al fresco (but bring a jacket)

It’s obviously still a bit of a hit or miss if Aiberdeen cooncillors give permission for al fresco catering. This week, a new beer garden at the back of Golden Square’s Barbelow got the go-ahead. But, the marquee ootside Number 10 got the dunt because of complaints about litter and taking up a teenie bittie of a public park.

Ken ‘is – I reckon there’s barely been two dozen locals occupying that exact space in a decade. Shame.

Al fresco dining is one of the best bits about summer (Photo: AYA images/Shutterstock)

Mind you, a bit of true grit doesn’t go amiss when you dine ootski ’n’ abootski in this neck of the woods. A pucklie weeks ago, slaverin’ ower the prospect of lamb hotpot in a beer garden up the coast, the patio heater beside us went kaput just as a North Sea haar seeped in, like Marley’s ghost. We ended up inside.

Last week, soaking up the sunshine in a bonnie garden pub, chilli-topped burgers were not only a treat for us but for the dozens of ruddy wasps which materialised from a nearby bush. Guess far we ended up?

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press & Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

