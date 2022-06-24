Euan McColm: SNP are not the EU defenders they claim to be

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

When it comes to dudgeon, the SNP has only one setting: maximum.

Outraged offence is the petrol that runs the nationalist engine. Without grievance, the SNP putters to a halt.

There are few matters more guaranteed to keep that fury fizzing than Brexit. Since the UK took the decision, in 2016, to quit the European Union, the SNP mantra has been that Scotland was dragged out against its will.

There is, of course, some truth in this. After all, a majority of Scots – convinced by the argument that membership of the EU carried more benefits than disadvantages – voted to remain.

So, it’s hardly surprising the SNP sees mileage in pointing out that Scottish and English voters take a different view on the matter.

What’s the difference between Brexit and Scexit?

A couple of days ago, in the Holyrood debating chamber, Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson was at it again, lashing out at the UK Government’s Brexit Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg for failing to attend a proposed meeting to discuss “freedoms” that might emanate from departure from the European club.

Jacob Rees Mogg asked to meet me to discuss the so-called ‘Brexit Freedoms’ bill. He travelled 200 miles to Edinburgh, then couldn’t be bothered to walk the remaining 200 metres from UK Gov office to the Scot Gov building to meet me in person. Partnership of equals? pic.twitter.com/Jik0WYapkp — Angus Robertson (@AngusRobertson) June 22, 2022

But, while Robertson undoubtedly enjoyed hitting that particular coo’s erse with his banjo, he and his fellow nats are less bullish when it comes to explaining the inconsistency in their argument.

If – and I think this is correct – it was an act of national self-harm to cut ties with a major trading bloc, why does it make sense to put a barrier between Scotland and England, the destination for almost two thirds of our exports? Why is Brexit petty and inward-looking and – urgh – Scexit open and internationalist?

Some No voters were voting to stay in the EU

Time and again, SNP politicians complain that Scots were told in 2014 that the only way to prevent departure from the EU was to vote No to independence. This is presented as if it were some audacious con.

Now, a central plank of the SNP’s campaign is the prospect of an independent Scotland rejoining the EU

The truth is that, in 2014, it was true. For all former First Minister Alex Salmond’s bluff and bluster, a vote for independence would have left Scotland outside the EU. What’s more, it would have taken a very long time for us to meet the conditions required for entry.

All of this is conveniently forgotten as the SNP tries to make capital out of Brexit.

Now, a central plank of the SNP’s campaign is the prospect of an independent Scotland rejoining the EU. This would put right the economic damage caused by Brexit, say nationalist politicians.

Oh, and the suggestion that independence might cause even greater economic damage is scaremongering. Got that?

Nationalist fury over victory for the Brexit campaign in 2016 is getting tiresome. After all, just two years earlier, it was the SNP that was campaigning for a result that would have seen Scotland leave the EU.

Euan McColm is a regular columnist for various Scottish newspapers