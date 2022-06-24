Euan McColm: SNP are not the EU defenders they claim to be

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Euan McColm: SNP are not the EU defenders they claim to be

By Euan McColm
June 24, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 24, 2022, 4:22 pm
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the launch of the SNP European election campaign in 2019 (Photo: Alistair Linford/Shutterstock)

When it comes to dudgeon, the SNP has only one setting: maximum.

Outraged offence is the petrol that runs the nationalist engine. Without grievance, the SNP putters to a halt.

There are few matters more guaranteed to keep that fury fizzing than Brexit. Since the UK took the decision, in 2016, to quit the European Union, the SNP mantra has been that Scotland was dragged out against its will.

There is, of course, some truth in this. After all, a majority of Scots – convinced by the argument that membership of the EU carried more benefits than disadvantages – voted to remain.

So, it’s hardly surprising the SNP sees mileage in pointing out that Scottish and English voters take a different view on the matter.

What’s the difference between Brexit and Scexit?

A couple of days ago, in the Holyrood debating chamber, Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson was at it again, lashing out at the UK Government’s Brexit Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg for failing to attend a proposed meeting to discuss “freedoms” that might emanate from departure from the European club.

But, while Robertson undoubtedly enjoyed hitting that particular coo’s erse with his banjo, he and his fellow nats are less bullish when it comes to explaining the inconsistency in their argument.

If – and I think this is correct – it was an act of national self-harm to cut ties with a major trading bloc, why does it make sense to put a barrier between Scotland and England, the destination for almost two thirds of our exports? Why is Brexit petty and inward-looking and – urgh – Scexit open and internationalist?

Some No voters were voting to stay in the EU

Time and again, SNP politicians complain that Scots were told in 2014 that the only way to prevent departure from the EU was to vote No to independence. This is presented as if it were some audacious con.

Now, a central plank of the SNP’s campaign is the prospect of an independent Scotland rejoining the EU

The truth is that, in 2014, it was true. For all former First Minister Alex Salmond’s bluff and bluster, a vote for independence would have left Scotland outside the EU. What’s more, it would have taken a very long time for us to meet the conditions required for entry.

All of this is conveniently forgotten as the SNP tries to make capital out of Brexit.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaking at the launch of new paper on Scottish independence.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaking at the launch of new paper on Scottish independence (Photo: Russell Cheyne/PA Wire).

Now, a central plank of the SNP’s campaign is the prospect of an independent Scotland rejoining the EU. This would put right the economic damage caused by Brexit, say nationalist politicians.

Oh, and the suggestion that independence might cause even greater economic damage is scaremongering. Got that?

Nationalist fury over victory for the Brexit campaign in 2016 is getting tiresome. After all, just two years earlier, it was the SNP that was campaigning for a result that would have seen Scotland leave the EU.

Euan McColm is a regular columnist for various Scottish newspapers

