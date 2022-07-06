Lindsay Bruce: It’s a dog’s life taking care of a puppy – and I wouldn’t change a moment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lindsay Bruce: It’s a dog’s life taking care of a puppy – and I wouldn’t change a moment

By Lindsay Bruce
July 6, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 6, 2022, 11:59 am
Barley the dog makes himself comfortable
Nothing causes absolute panic quite like your partially-trained puppy wriggling free of its collar and disappearing over a sand dune onto a posh golf course.

Unless, of course, the puppy is now a year old, as strong (and almost the same size) as a horse, and has a mad belief that all the balls in the world are his to play with.

Enter the delightful chaos that is Barley Bruce, the now 12-month-old labrador retriever.

“A puppy is just like having another baby,” we were told by well-meaning friends. Well, those friends lied. Babies are far easier.

For starters, you get at least some time, babe in arms, when your little cherubs can’t walk. Not so for dogs. They arrive like pent-up springs – all four legs already functioning, if a little uncoordinated – desperate and hell-bent on bounding around.

We’d only had Barley a week when I was phoning the vet wondering how many times a tiny dog can thump his head on a glass door before puppy concussion occurs.

Then there’s the teeth. Infants, unless they appear in Ripley’s Believe it or Not!, come toothless. Oh, for a gummy puppy and not a razor-mouthed drool machine that gets to know its world by partially digesting it.

Barley as a baby

What were you doing on Christmas Eve? We were in the car park of a 24-hour animal hospital because Santa Paws had eaten the mince pie left out for Father Christmas.

A three-figure bill later, Barley was rid of the toxic raisins in his belly. And half a candle. And my missing earring.

Plus, what looked like most of a P&J, half a dozen cotton buds, a milk carton lid and an entire chicken breast.

A dog’s life is messy, chaotic and very good indeed

It’s not socially acceptable to put your pooch in a nappy, despite what social media might say. Thus, prepare for puddles. And hair.

Look, I knew dogs lost their hair. What I wasn’t prepared for was the daily miracle whereby he can both shed all of the hair on his body while simultaneously still being the hairiest dog in Aberdeen.

The comfort and companionship of a dog is hard to beat

However, just like babies, some memory-wiping takes place. Even when they launch themselves at, and lick the faces of, unsuspecting golfers, you still find yourself incredibly grateful for your four-legged friend.

When I was sick recently, Barley was by my side. His recall is rubbish, but he’ll now bring me a blanket so he can snuggle next to me on the couch.

And, despite yanking me into the Don beside him – more than once – I’m happy to conclude that a dog’s life, while messy, water-logged and chaotic, is a very good life indeed.

Lindsay Bruce is obituaries writer for The Press and Journal, as well as an author and speaker

