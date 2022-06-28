Scott Begbie: How I stopped sneering and came to love Doric

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Scott Begbie: How I stopped sneering and came to love Doric

By Scott Begbie
June 28, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 28, 2022, 12:00 pm
Big Noise Torry performing at the Doric Film Festival - where they also won the Spirit Of The Festival prize.
Big Noise Torry performing at the Doric Film Festival - where they also won the Spirit Of The Festival prize.

A very strange thing has happened… I have developed Doric envy.

I wish I could actually use the lilting, rolling mither tongue and all those descriptive phrases and sayings that I hear around me every day.

Unfortunately, being an Edinburgh boy, any attempt I make at speaking Doric makes Dick Van Dyke in Mary Poppins sound like yer actual genuine Cockerney. Gor blimey, guv.

That’s what I get for being an inabootcomer, despite having lived in the north-east for more than a quarter of a century now.

Columnist, Scott Begbie, speak about doric: "Doric is not and never has been slang or dialect. It is a rich, colourful tongue that reflects the very soul of the remarkable people and culture of the north-east."

Of course, my respect and admiration for Doric was not an instantaneous thing. Far from it.

When I first arrived in Aberdeen, with my carefully modulated Edinburgh tones (an affectation due to years of flattening out my Gorgie accent), I was genuinely mystified by people speaking full-on, rapid-fire Doric.

At this point, I will admit to my original Edinburgh bias that Doric was teuchter slang that would be none the worse if “proper” diction and elocution were in play.

Fraserburgh born actor and singer Katie Barnett in My Doric Diary.
Fraserburgh born actor and singer Katie Barnett in My Doric Diary.

I well remember conversations with people in which I just nodded along and smiled as this word soup of stuff came at me. How on earth do I know how my doos are? What, pray tell, are doos anyway?

But, over the years, my ear became accustomed to the language. I even say “fit like?” and call the chippie a chipper. I saw my earlier attitude to the mither tongue for what it was – an ignorant Central Belt sneer.

My Doric Diary

Recently, however, my appreciation for Doric has become an admiration. A love, even.

Two things were responsible. A couple of months back I went to see A Play, A Pie and A Pint piece, My Doric Diary.

It was a thing of beauty. Funny, heartbreaking and wise, and all in the best, unashamed Peterhead Doric, full of rhythm and lyricism and colour. The play, by Katie Barnett and James Siggens, is simply the best thing I have seen in a theatre this year. I grat.

Doric needs to be cherished and respected as one of the foremost languages of the many spoken in our country

Then, last week, I was invited along to the Doric Film Festival, where short movies celebrated the best of the language and its heritage. The films were all just passionate and brilliant, as were the speakers on the day. Apart from me.

My job was to hand over a prize in one of the festival’s categories. Third up, I started by apologising for being the first, and only, non-Doric speaker of the day. And it was heartfelt.

Doric isn’t ‘slang’

Doric is not and never has been slang or dialect. It is a rich, colourful tongue that reflects the very soul of the remarkable people and culture of the north-east, a special and unique part the world.

Which is why Doric needs to be cherished and respected as one of the foremost languages of the many spoken in our country. And why I wish I could speak it, not just comprehend it.

So, I was proud the prize I was presenting was in the schools’ category, where local children proved beyond doubt that the torchbearers for the next generation are keeping Doric burning brightly.

Long may it be so. I am sure there is a Doric way of saying that. I wish I knew what it is.

Scott Begbie is entertainment editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express

