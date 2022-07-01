Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Euan McColm: Sturgeon faces fight over referendum as bridge to independence isn’t even half finished

By Euan McColm
July 1, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 1, 2022, 11:59 am
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced plans to hold a second independence referendum in 2023.
AT this stage, all we can say for certain is that there is to be a fight.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon may have announced plans to hold a second independence referendum on October 19, next year, but it seems unlikely she has the authority to proceed with a vote on the constitution without the permission of the United Kingdom Government.

That question will now be considered by the Supreme Court.

If the court rules, as many legal experts predict, that the First Minister may not, in fact, deliver her promised plebiscite, Sturgeon’s fallback plan is to treat the next available General Election as a “de facto” referendum.

It’s clearly wrong that there can be no clear route to a second referendum.

Since there is no such thing as a “de facto” referendum, Scottish nationalists may – soon – be contemplating the reality that Sturgeon’s bridge to independence isn’t even half finished.

Legally-established vote recognised by all

The 2014 referendum is considered to be gold standard by Sturgeon. That legally established vote was recognised as legitimate by all participants. Neither of the First Minister’s current options – a referendum without Westminster permission or a General Election that would be treated as a referendum – look likely to achieve that status.

Which brings us back to the other, often suggested, route to a referendum.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon may be waiting a while to find allies in Westminster as she faces fight over a second independence referendum – which she has announced plans for in October 2023.

The SNP line has long been that it would be perfectly willing to work with Labour (or any other “progressive” party) in order to lock the Conservatives out of government.

The hypothesis runs that, should a general election result leave Labour just short of a majority, the SNP would be willing to cut a deal. All the nationalists would require in order to put Labour into power would be the right to hold another referendum.

Scottish independence referendum dominated in 2014

The flaw with this theory is that the SNP would have nowhere to turn if Labour refused to play ball. What would the Nats do? Would they really put another Tory Government in power?

It’s clearly wrong that there can be no clear route to a second referendum. Even those most committed to the maintenance of the Union must see that democracy demands there be some process by which another referendum can take place.

But for now, no such mechanism exists and there is no appetite among Unionist politicians at Westminster to change that situation. Who can blame them?

For six months in 2014, the question of Scottish independence didn’t just dominate our politics, it dominated the politics of the UK. Your average voter, south of the border, might – not unreasonably – think Scotland has had its moment in the spotlight for the time being.

Do voters in Doncaster or Bristol or Salford want their MPs bogged down in another constitutional battle while they fear for their livelihoods? I suspect they do not.
And if that is so, Nicola Sturgeon will be waiting a long time until she finds a single ally, among her Westminster opponents, in her fight to establish her dreamed of second referendum.

Euan McColm is a regular columnist for various Scottish newspapers

