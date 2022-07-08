Moreen Simpson: Love lobster, will travel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Moreen Simpson: Love lobster, will travel

By Moreen Simpson
July 8, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 8, 2022, 7:51 am
It's always possible to eat in style, even on a train (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)

Me that nowadays rarely ventures further than the nearest eatery has twice been a dirty stop-out.

One, an overnighter suggested by my loon who, like me, adores lobster. Sadly, it’s a pucklie years since I’ve managed to indulge masellie.

I’ve tried buying those vacuum-packed North Atlantic critters from Lidl but, even armed with a hammer, retrieving just a teeny gob of pink flesh defies me. I end up losin’ the rag and smashin’ away ’til the shell’s pulp.

And, if you can actually find a restaurant in Aberdeen which sells them, you need a second mortgage for the bill.

However, just doon the coast in bonnie Johnshaven, they seem to have the delicacy loupin’ oot o’ the sea. You can almost smell them when you stand on the shore.

Boy, did I go my dinger at the meal in The Anchor Hotel on Friday, then buying more to take home from The Lobster Shop on Saturday. Just £23 for two dressed halves. If only more places in the Neest would sell and serve this scrumptious harvest of the North Sea, instead of most of it being shipped doon sooth.

The Lobster Shop’s shellfish platter and lobster roll. (Photo: The Lobster Shop)

My other awayday was to Perth for a special lunch none of the diners thought we’d see. After being diagnosed with leukaemia almost a year ago, a dear old friend was given only a 10 to 20% chance of survival. However, after months of intensive chemotherapy, he’s now in remission – and looking better than ever.

Another pal from Edinburgh – who’s recently beaten breast and bowel cancer – travelled north, and we met for lunch near his home. Boy, how we laughed and, yes, cried. I presumed he’d now have a totally different perspective on life, appreciating every tiny rain drop. “Nope,” sez he, “I’m still a grumpy al’ sod.”

A Michelin-starred railway snack

On the train home, a couple opposite spent the journey demolishing the typical Scottish travel nosh: sausage rolls, sandwiches, crisps, Mars bars.

I suddenly remembered that family across from me on the train from Edinburgh a few years back – a Chinese couple and two teenagers. Soon out of Waverley, the mum, like Mary Poppins unpacking that bottomless bag, slowly, deliberately, passed round plates and cutlery. Man, wis I agog.

Should ScotRail reconsider their catering options? (Photo: Artur Begel/Shutterstock)

Then a much bigger plate and – I kid you not – oot emerged a huge, cooked fish. Gently onto the plate, then, with the utmost careful dexterity, she proceeded to fillet it, perfect portions placed on to each dish. Bones on a napkin to the side.

A whole trout or halibut? I wis dribblin’.

After she’d passed round four little packs of salad and a bottle of dressing, they viewed the passing landscape, silently nibbling their Michelin-starred, nutritionally perfect, finesse-delivered, railway snack.

I wanted to stand up and applaud. But bet they were a’ thinkin’: “Wish that nosey wifie would stop starin’ at us!” On my next train journey, if I have a hammer… and a lobster.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press & Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

