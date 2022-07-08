Euan McColm: SNP’s hands are tied until Ian Blackford steps down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Euan McColm: SNP’s hands are tied until Ian Blackford steps down

By Euan McColm
July 8, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 8, 2022, 7:27 am
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford speaks during Prime Minister's Questions (Photo: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford speaks during Prime Minister's Questions (Photo: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)

When the SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford rose in the House of Commons on Wednesday and hurled another spear into the side of the wounded prime minister, there was something missing.

Sure, Blackford added to the chorus of demands for Boris Johnson’s resignation. And, of course, he mocked the frontbenchers then propping up their leader.

But there was not a word from the SNP’s Commons leader about the scandal which has now ended the Johnson premiership.

In contrast with Labour leader, Keir Starmer, who discussed in upsetting but necessary detail the case of MP Chris Pincher, investigated and found guilty of sexual harassment then promoted into the whips’ office by Johnson, Blackford had nothing to say about the bleak story behind the PM’s downfall.

But, then, what line of attack could he have taken?

Columnist, Euan Malcolm speaks about Boris and SNP: "The SNP is currently hobbled when it comes to the matter of why Boris Johnson’s time in 10 Downing Street is drawing to an end."

Could Blackford have pointed out that it showed an unforgivable failure of leadership for Johnson to have appointed as a whip an MP about whose behaviour there had been complaints? No, he could not, because that also describes the situation in the SNP where concerns were raised about MP Patrick Grady who was then promoted into the whips’ office.

Could Blackford have attacked Johnson for attempting to cover up the behaviour of his whip? No, he could not, because when Blackford first learned of a complaint against Grady, his instinct was to call the victim to a meeting with the man who had harassed him.

Patrick Grady. (Photo: Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA Wire)

Could Blackford have raged at Johnson’s complete failure to consider the impact of Pincher’s behaviour on his victims? No, he could not, because, although he eventually got round to making public statements about the need to support victims, he was heard on a recording of an SNP group meeting calling on fellow MPs to rally behind Grady, who had been found guilty of inappropriate behaviour by House of Commons authorities.

SNP is currently hobbled

It was recently reported that Grady’s victim – an employee of the SNP’s Westminster group – has been threatened with disciplinary action for emailing colleagues about the way his case had been handled.

The SNP is currently hobbled when it comes to the matter of why Boris Johnson’s time in 10 Downing Street is drawing to an end. The party’s press office – usually a hyperactive machine, firing out endless streams of righteous indignation – has been silent.

It’s time for Nicola Sturgeon to replace Ian Blackford as the SNP’s Westminster leader and to see that Grady is expelled from the party

Blackford’s appalling handling of complaints about Patrick Grady will haunt him. Grady’s continued presence in the SNP will be an ongoing embarrassment.

It’s time for Nicola Sturgeon to replace Ian Blackford as the SNP’s Westminster leader and to see that Grady is expelled from the party. Otherwise, she risks difficult questions about how safe the SNP is.

Euan McColm is a regular columnist for various Scottish newspapers

