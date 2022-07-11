Derek Tucker: Shameful double standards on sexual harassment cover-ups can’t continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Derek Tucker: Shameful double standards on sexual harassment cover-ups can’t continue

By Derek Tucker
July 11, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 11, 2022, 7:34 am
From left to right, Tim Davie, Boris Johnson and Ian Blackford are all facing allegations of mishandling sexual harassment claims within their organisations
From left to right, Tim Davie, Boris Johnson and Ian Blackford are all facing allegations of mishandling sexual harassment claims within their organisations

Honestly, truly, I did intend to write about something other than THAT.

I flirted with the idea of devoting the next few hundred words to the achievements of Scotsman Cameron Norrie at Wimbledon, or the bright new future for the Dons after a summer of rebuilding, following last season’s disappointment.

Aberdeen’s new harbour and all the opportunities that brings was high on the list. As was Nicola Sturgeon’s less-than-cunning plan to circumvent the legal system and turn the next general election into a de facto referendum on independence, thus neatly avoiding scrutiny on her government’s failures in all the areas that really matter.

Columnist, Derek Tucker speaks about sexual harassments in the world of UK politics: "Ian Blackford must be relieved that Boris made such a mess of his career, because it diverted attention well away from what, ordinarily, might have brought about his own downfall."

But the bottom line was that I just could not turn my back on the only show in town: the shameful demise of the once-golden boy of British politics, Boris Johnson.

Thousands upon thousands of words have already been written and spoken about the events leading up to last Friday’s partial resignation, and I’ll spare you the pain of rehearsing them here. But, there is one aspect of the whole sorry affair which has left me slightly bemused.

Covering for a sex pest is a resigning matter

The final nail in Boris’s coffin was driven in following the emergence of allegations that Tory MP Chris Pincher drunkenly groped two men at a gentlemen’s club in London, something which is, apparently, a hobby of his, if allegations dating back a number of years are to be believed. The deputy chief whip (a man responsible for the conduct of his fellow Conservative MPs) promptly resigned and referred himself to some kind of counselling.

It is what happened in the next 48 hours which sealed the prime minister’s fate. His advisers sent a stream of cabinet ministers out in front of TV cameras to insist that Boris had no knowledge of historic allegations against Mr Pincher at the time he was appointed to the whips’ office.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson  resigning as Conservative Party leader. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Prime Minister Boris Johnson  resigning as Conservative Party leader. (Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

When that didn’t wash, the line became: “He knew of allegations, but they were unproven” and, when that also failed, he had no choice but to come clean and admit that he did know. Awfully sorry, but it’s time to move on. Except that the moving on which transpired was not quite what he had in mind.

Thus, it appears, a prime minister can lie, use taxpayers’ money for dubious means, party while fining others who do the same, and generally make a Horlicks of the job he was appointed to do, then “move on” as if nothing happened. But to cover up the misdemeanours of, and support, a sex pest is a resigning matter. Which brings me to Ian Blackford and Tim Davie.

Boris Johnson took the spotlight

Ian Blackford – the rather graceless and supercilious leader of the SNP in Westminster – must be a relieved man that Boris was making such a mess of his career, because it diverted attention well away from what, ordinarily, might have brought about his own downfall.

One of the MPs under his wing, Patrick Grady, was suspended from parliament and, subsequently, the SNP for two days after having sexually touched a young party worker. Rather than taking decisive action against Grady, Blackford summoned his MPs together and urged them to offer the sex pest their full support, a sentiment echoed by another SNP MP, Amy Callaghan.

No mention of support for the victim, though.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford speaking during Prime Minister's Questions. Photo: House of Commons/PA Wire
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions. (Photo: House of Commons/PA Wire)

This gathering was recorded by one of those present and leaked to the Daily Mail, a newspaper never too reluctant to expose wrongdoing by parties opposed to its beloved Conservatives. Blackford and Callaghan duly apologised and, behold, announced a review into the pastoral care afforded to staff in such circumstances. Time to move on.

Time to move on?

Tim Davie is director-general of the BBC and, in April this year, insisted the BBC had received no complaints about sexual misconduct by former Radio 1 DJ, Tim Westwood, following allegations made by seven women. Except that it had. Six of them to be precise.

The fact that the man at the very top of the BBC had misled the public – its paymasters – made headline news on the BBC for one day before disappearing into the ether. Time to move on.

The reason for my bemusement over all this is quite straightforward. If Boris Johnson was ultimately forced out of office for throwing a protective arm around a man accused of sexual misconduct, why weren’t Ian Blackford and Tim Davie?

Derek Tucker is a former editor of The Press and Journal

Read more from Derek Tucker

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]