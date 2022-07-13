Calum Richardson: Making a manageable plan is the secret to success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Calum Richardson: Making a manageable plan is the secret to success

By Calum Richardson
July 13, 2022, 11:45 am
Pen y Fan is the highest peak in South Wales (Photo: huaidanphotography/Shutterstock)
As we have now passed the halfway point of 2022, it’s a good time to review what you have achieved so far in the year and look at what you want to achieve in the next fast approaching six months.

A big mistake people make is always having an excuse for not doing things, always saying they are too busy – yet, when you ask to look at their calendar, there are loads of blank spaces. If you do not plan ahead, things do not happen.

No one is productive without a structure or plan.

This is the same in both personal and business life. I started to take control of my personal life five years ago and, as a result, the business side began to reap the benefits.

In January 2022, I started writing in a journal every day, planning my year ahead and breaking it down into manageable, bite-sized pieces each week. This way, the big mountain to climb becomes little steps and, before you know it, you have surpassed what you aimed to do.

Journaling is a great way to think of positives even in the worst situation. There are positives in everything, and thinking this way teaches you to deal with things before they happen, or to stop them from happening again.

Setting goals for the year ahead is not just an exercise for Hogmanay (Photo: LanaSweet/Shutterstock)

Every quarter, I write down what I want to happen in my life and aim to achieve it. It has made my business run better, and taught me to make decisions with a clearer head, rather than running day to day.

Step outside your comfort zone

You need to step outside your comfort zone to really live life and find out who you are. Otherwise, life can feel like Groundhog Day, and this can grind the best of people down.

I’ve just come back from Wales, where I took on the challenge to climb the Pen y Fan and do the notorious Fan Dance, which involves a 24km hike while carrying 44lbs, like the special forces do.

Walkers tackle the snow-covered Pen y Fan mountain in the Brecon Beacons National Park, Wales

I was lucky to do this with Ollie Ollerton, former special forces soldier and TV star. It was the toughest thing I’ve ever done, and completing it was overwhelming. This was a case of breaking the mountain into small chunks to tackle it. Without doing that, the challenge would have beaten me, physically and mentally.

You might think that this would be the highlight of my week, but coming home to my family and taking them out for a meal to celebrate the kids finishing their first year of secondary school was my favourite moment.

Once you change the way you run your life, sometimes the simplest things can bring the biggest rewards.

Calum Richardson is owner of The Bay Fish & Chips in Stonehaven

