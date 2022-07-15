Euan McColm: Nothing the next prime minister does will satisfy Brexiteers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Euan McColm: Nothing the next prime minister does will satisfy Brexiteers

By Euan McColm
July 15, 2022, 11:45 am
Boris Johnson became prime minister vowing to 'get Brexit done' (Photo: Ben Stansall/AP/Shutterstock)
As candidates started announcing their entry into the Conservative Party leadership contest, a new orthodoxy swiftly emerged.

Outspoken Tory MPs and their cheerleaders in the right-wing press were quite clear. The man or women who succeeds Boris Johnson and becomes our next prime minister simply must be a Brexiteer.

It may be six years since Eurosceptics won the referendum on EU membership – Brexit has been done – but the matter remains an obsession for the Tory rank and file. This being so, the election of a Remainer to the most powerful position in the UK Government would be a betrayal.

Amusingly, candidate Jeremy Hunt sought to overcome his shameful Remainer past by teaming up with one of the sharpest-fanged Brexiteers in the House of Commons – former breakfast telly presenter, Esther McVey – only to be knocked out in the first round of voting.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss did make it through that initial vote, despite having backed Remain in 2016, but let us place her in the category marked “exception that proves the rule”. Truss is a born-again Brexiteer, a covert whose zealotry saw her win the support of proper wingnuts Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries.

Foreign secretary and Conservative Party leadership hopeful, Liz Truss (Photo: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Shutterstock)

How depressing that, years after the UK public made the decision to depart the EU, the issue continues to dominate our politics. I fear this situation will remain unchanged for some time.

Downsides of Brexit are fault of Remainers

Under Boris Johnson’s leadership, the Conservative right was emboldened. He cleared the parliamentary party of troublesome One Nation Tories and pandered to the basest instincts of those who remained loyal to his vision.

Boris Johnson leaves a Tory party in complete denial about the damage departure from the EU has caused

Johnson’s successor will inherit a party strangely devoid of empathy or common sense, a party of monomaniacs who blame the EU for every ill that befalls the country, and who yearn for a simple, misty-morninged past that never actually existed,

And nothing the next PM does will every satisfy these people. For Brexiteers, we know from experience, are never satisfied.

Boris Johnson reacts after Britain and the European Union reach a Brexit deal (Photo: Xinhua/Shutterstock)

Any attempt to find common ground with the EU – even on issues of such importance as the impact of the Northern Ireland protocol on the Good Friday Agreement – will be characterised as an act of surrender.

Getting Brexit done means never taking the slightest bit of responsibility for the downsides of leaving the EU. Downsides, after all, are entirely the fault of Remainers for failing to believe firmly enough in the upsides.

Having led the successful Brexit campaign in 2016, not because he believed in the worth of the project but because he saw it as the swiftest route to Downing Street, Boris Johnson leaves a Tory party in complete denial about the damage departure from the EU has caused.

What a miserable state of affairs.

Euan McColm is a regular columnist for various Scottish newspapers

