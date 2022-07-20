James Millar: Celebrity trumps the cerebral in the UK and it’s dumbing us down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James Millar: Celebrity trumps the cerebral in the UK and it’s dumbing us down

By James Millar
July 20, 2022, 11:45 am
From left to right, Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Kemi Badenoch, Tom Tugendhat and Penny Mordaunt taking part in a Conservative Party leadership debate on ITV (Photo: Jonathan Hordle/ITV/PA)
The Tory leadership contest has exposed the dearth of ideas at large in politics today.

Those who hoped that as the field narrowed the discussion might widen have been left disappointed. There is, of course, another six weeks to go.

Surely they will have to set out a policy programme to tackle climate change and the cost of living, rather than fill that entire time bickering over tax?

But, the absence of bright ideas doesn’t feel entirely unsurprising. Look around and it’s not obvious who is doing big thinking.

Universities and colleges might appear a good place to start. But, talk about academia these days, particularly in Westminster, and the conversation will quickly turn to freedom of speech and cancel culture, rather than considering how the country can get the most from our best minds.

It’s hard not to point the finger at Michael Gove on this one. His Brexit referendum quip that “the people of this country have had enough of experts” still echoes through the years.

During a 2016 interview, Michael Gove said that UK residents ‘have had enough of experts’ (Photo: PA)

It’s too soon to tell, but, more than Boris Johnson’s ascendancy to the premiership or Love Island earning an ITV reboot, history may yet judge that Gove quote as the moment Britain fell off a cliff. It was the gateway to grim episodes that have followed, such as supermodel Caprice fancying herself a Covid expert and Kate Bush endorsing Theresa May’s leadership skills.

Celebrity obsession is insulting to audiences

Media is failing on this front, too. As I type this, I have another tab open in my word processing programme with the name of an A-list actor in its title. Because, one of my side projects is a radio or podcast series, taking an innovative approach to interrogating masculinity and, particularly, male friendship. (Yes, that line is ripped straight from the pitch.)

Every production house agrees it’s a great idea, but none will take it on without a big name attached.

Where, previously, experts like historian AJP Taylor and physicist Stephen Hawking became famous as a result of their expertise, now producers insist Idris Elba is best placed to explain anything and everything

This isn’t just sour grapes. (OK, it’s not exclusively sour grapes.) It’s depressing and concerning that an idea is not enough to carry a project – it’s the name that counts.

Where, previously, experts like historian AJP Taylor and physicist Stephen Hawking became famous as a result of their expertise, now producers insist Idris Elba is best placed to explain anything and everything. It’s insulting to audiences to presume they are only interested in a subject if someone they know is presenting it.

The UK is not a country that has run out of ideas. But it is, increasingly, a country that does not value, nurture and celebrate them. Celebrity trumps the cerebral.

Whoever becomes PM, it would be welcome to hear them conjure big concepts, and bring thinkers into government.

James Millar is a political commentator, author and a former Westminster correspondent for The Sunday Post

