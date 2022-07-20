Iain Maciver: Heatwave? What heatwave?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Iain Maciver: Heatwave? What heatwave?

By Iain Maciver
July 20, 2022, 6:00 am
People flock to the beach and seafront at Southend-on-Sea in Essex as the heatwave continues in England (Photo: Martin Dalton/Shutterstock)
These weather forecasters generalise all the time.

They are telling everyone to stay indoors, put our socks in the fridge and suck blocks of ice because of the heatwave. Just one question: what flipping heatwave?

The last couple of days have been slightly warm but overcast here in Stornoway, where the temperature shot up to an incredible 16C. George Gawk, a former offshore sparky-turned-gentleman shepherd, even disputed that on Monday because his wagon’s gauge, he insisted, was showing a completely different temperature. It was only showing 15 degrees.

To prove the point, George thumped the temperature dial a couple of times, but it was still steadfastly showing 15 in his trusty Mitsubishi Shogun. And the temperature didn’t suddenly rise either. Nor was the gauge broken – not until he walloped it, anyway.

The temperature controls the gauge, not the other way round. Just saying, George.

Are you suffering from aestophobia?

Meanwhile, it was 38C in London and even 31C in Aboyne in Aberdeenshire. Keep it, you lot.

My concern is that constant warnings make cool Hebrideans suffer from aestophobia. That’s a dreadful fear of hot weather and its consequences.

People jump from a pier into the water of Loch Lomond, in the village of Luss in Argyll and Bute (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

The media are banging on about something that’s very unlikely to affect us but, if you hear anything long enough, you may just start to believe it. Like the claim God is now concentrating on causing breakdowns on CalMac ferries because they sail on Sundays.

Yes, the dreary Lord Haw-Haws of extremist faction, the Free Church (Continuing), are peddling bilge again to prove they still exist, and some gullible souls will swallow their doom-laden balderdash. Good luck to them all.

Remember the tattie-boiling summer of 1976?

I’m lucky, as I’m young enough to remember 1976 when the world cracked up. Living in Laxdale was like a scene from an apocalyptic movie. Deep cracks opened up everywhere, including roads. You could walk across the crackling where a loch or stream had been.

Top temperatures then were only 35C, but drought and high temperatures went on for two months

Happily, pubs were open to save us all from the real threat of chronic dehydration, and the Continuing church hadn’t been invented.

Sufficient funding has been secured to begin restoration of Aberdeen's Victoria Park fountain. The P&J photographed these youngsters cooling off in the 1976 heatwave - volunteers hope good times will soon return to the beleaguered water feature
Youngsters cooling off in Aberdeen’s Victoria Park fountain during the 1976 heatwave (Photo: Evening Express)

Top temperatures then were only 35C, but drought and high temperatures went on for two months. Hot water coming out of both taps, potatoes coming out of the ground already baked, and hens laying hard-boiled eggs. Sorry, I’m getting carried away. Forget the last two.

My wee summer job in the Criterion Bar lasted for many months as I waited to be enlisted. Most popular drink was a pint of water with ice and a splash of cordial.

We’re living in the hottest period for 125,000 years

Now we’re living in the hottest period for 125,000 years, according to the UN’s climate science boffins at the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Are they old enough to remember?

Bet the IPCC didn’t take readings at the end of the Goat Island causeway where George and I were thumping away at gauges and doing our bit for monitoring climate change.

Yep, 1976 was tough. Bricks put in cisterns and we were told to flush just once a day. Yuck. Wasn’t going to happen in a shared residential caravan.

Then I joined the RAF. Within weeks, I was camped with 150 others in Sherwood Forest and told that if I needed to go, I’d have to trot outside in the pouring rain and bury any, er, deposits in some composting set-up.

Where is the prime minister when we need him to help with the latest heatwave crisis? A caretaker PM, still only interested in partying and skiving important Cobra meetings. Not worth talking about.

There’s a rumour that someone at the Cobra meeting on the heatwave referred to him as a blister. Heads were scratched. Why’s he like a blister? He explained: “He’ll appear when the hard work is done.”

Warning: you may develop novinophobia

Someone else unafraid of hard work isn’t called Boris, but Maggie Finlayson. Maggie had a lifelong career as a dedicated Highland teacher, latterly at Glenelg Primary School near Kyle. She has loads of anecdotes, including getting a boat to reach a school when she was seven months pregnant.

Maggie also recalls one wee girl in primary one complaining that a wee boy in her class swore at her. Maggie was shocked. She asked the pupil what the brat had said. With great indignation, the little girl harrumphed: “He said: ‘So?'”

So, now that I have written about it, I am worried about aestophobia. Could the fear of the heatwave be something that causes us real problems? The answer, apparently, is drinking as much as you can.

Phobias are awful. They have long names and can afflict anyone. Fear of the heatwave, it has to be said, is also affecting Mrs X. She has now contracted novinophobia.

Not heard of it? Say it slowly. It’s an acute fear of running out of wine.

Iain Maciver is a former broadcaster and news reporter from the Outer Hebrides

