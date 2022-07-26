Sharon Comrie: Make sure your garden is a completely safe haven for pets and wildlife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sharon Comrie: Make sure your garden is a completely safe haven for pets and wildlife

By Sharon Comrie
July 26, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 26, 2022, 7:37 am
During summer, animals love our gardens just as much as we do (Photo: Przemek Iciak/Shutterstock)
During summer, animals love our gardens just as much as we do (Photo: Przemek Iciak/Shutterstock)

It’s that time of year where everyone hopes to be able to relax in the garden and soak up the sun.

Dogs can often be sun-worshippers and, whilst gardens can be stimulating places for them, a lot of plants can be just as dangerous as the likes of chocolate to our canine companions.

Certain plants can cause serious health issues for a dog if ingested. The most popular plants which pose a risk include daffodils, tulips, clematis, geranium, all types of lilies, hydrangeas, bluebells, snowdrops, rhododendrons, irises, azaleas, spider plants and yucca plants.

The trees to stay clear of are bird cherry, horse chestnut, oak and – the most poisonous tree – yew.

These plants and trees are just some which can cause sickness when ingested and, in severe cases, even prove fatal. Other symptoms a dog might experience if they eat a poisonous plant or tree include diarrhoea, excessive drooling, lethargy and difficulty in swallowing. If your pet shows any of these signs, you should contact your vet immediately.

Of course, our gardens aren’t just for us and our pets. With the challenges and pressures facing Scotland’s wildlife at the moment, there’s one thing those of us with a garden can all do to help – make our green space a wildlife haven.

Not all plants and flowers are safe for curious dogs. (Photo: Scottish Water)

Our animal rescue officers and team at our National Wildlife Rescue Centre are experts in treating and rehabilitating wild animals. If you find any sick or injured wildlife in need of help, please contact our helpline on 03000 999 999, so we can help them return to the wild where they belong.

Hawthorn hedges are good for wildlife and safer for dogs than laurel hedges, which can be toxic. Lower lying foliage, grasses and ferns are generally good, dog-friendly options.

Always double-check before planting something new

Keep dangerous plants out of reach and, if you have ivy with berries, consider cutting them back, away from ground level. For more information regarding toxic trees and plants, please check online before buying or planting anything new.

Anyone with hay fever will be struggling at this time of year, but did you know that your pets could be struggling too?

Pet owners should watch out for substances such as insecticides and poisons that can be toxic to dogs and cats when treating garden nuisances. Amazingly, one in five dog owners have used slug pellets in their garden and unwittingly put their pet at serious risk of harm.

Anyone with hay fever will be struggling at this time of year, but did you know that your pets could be struggling too? Our animals suffer very similar symptoms, such as runny and itchy eyes, skin irritation, swollen eyes and nose, sneezing and coughing. A vet will happily advise you on the best treatment to help alleviate these symptoms.

Sharon Comrie is community and engagement manager for the Scottish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA)

