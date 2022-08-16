Scott Begbie: Energy prices should freeze, not people in need

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Scott Begbie: Energy prices should freeze, not people in need

By Scott Begbie
August 16, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: August 16, 2022, 7:59 pm
Many households may struggle to keep the lights on in the coming months (Photo: Yevhen Prozhyrko/Shutterstock)
Many households may struggle to keep the lights on in the coming months (Photo: Yevhen Prozhyrko/Shutterstock)

It’s very nice of Liz Truss to deign to grace Aberdeen with her presence but, ultimately, rather pointless.

Because, right now, no one has any real interest in what the Tory leader wannabe has to say, unless it is a concrete, joined-up and practical way to get us ordinary folk through the devastation about to be wrought by soaring energy bills.

Maybe Miss Truss would like to go and chap on the doors of the Aberdeen businesses that have had to shut down or are about to close up shop because they can’t afford the tenfold plus increases in their bills.

Then she could tell them what her plans are to save them. Or if she actually has any real plans.

In fact, Liz shouldn’t be swanning around the provinces drumming up support for her leadership bid. She and Rishi Sunak should be sitting in 10 Downing Street with Boris Johnson – remember him, the prime minister chappie? – thrashing out a way to stop millions of households being thrown into poverty this winter.

And that has to go beyond Ms Truss’s mantra about cutting taxes being the way ahead. No, it’s not – not for those on low incomes and the vulnerable who don’t hit the threshold to be paying taxes.

Do we really need the shame of ‘warm banks’ for people who can’t afford to heat their homes this winter? (Photo: Jelena Stanojkovi/Shutterstock)

She also needs to give her head a wobble with the whole “profits are not evil” thing. That’s a tough argument to make when families will be making the choice between heating their homes or feeding their children at a time when energy companies are making record-breaking, eye-watering, shedloads of cash.

This is not a moment for political dogma, but direct action

We are talking about money literally being taken out of ordinary people’s pockets and given to rich shareholders of global energy giants who certainly won’t be faced with life or death decisions when bills go rocketing in October, and again in April.

Wouldn’t it be nice if we had people with their hands on the levers of power who had the spine to reply: ‘Eh, no you don’t’ to the energy giants?

For pity’s sake, there is even talk about “warm banks” being set up – community hubs where people can gather to get a heat because they can’t afford to turn on the thermostat in their own homes. In this country, in the 21st century. For shame.

And, with this disaster looming, the Westminster government has simply vanished

These are extraordinary times, an extraordinary crisis is heading our way, and extraordinary action is needed. Instead, we have zippity doo-dah from the Tories.

Liz Truss recently said ‘profit is not evil’ as she defended energy firms (Photo: PA)

Wouldn’t it be nice if we had people with their hands on the levers of power who had the spine to reply: “Eh, no you don’t” to the energy giants? To sit them round a table, look them in the eye and say: “Nope, you’re not going to leave people to shiver and starve in the dark this winter.”

They need to have the guts to freeze these hikes and use windfall taxes to pay for them.

This is not a moment for political dogma, but for direct action to protect ordinary people – you and me. Time to take from the obscenely rich and give to the desperately poor, not the other way around.

Scott Begbie is entertainment editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express

Read more by Scott Begbie

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Aberdeen FC's open top bus parade down Union Street with the Scottish League Cup in 2014 (Photo: Richard Frew)
Rebecca Buchan: Dons legacy fills Aberdonians with pride - it's time to properly honour…
1
Silver medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Team Jamaica celebrates after competing in the Women's 200m final during the World Athletics Championships (Photo: Lemmy K/SIPA/Shutterstock)
Lindsay Razaq: You're never too old to need a strong, inspiring role model
1
Comedian Jerry Sadowitz pictured in 2003 (Photo: Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: Jerry Sadowitz cancellation shows we're in danger of policing ourselves to death
1
Hand pulling light switch and light bulb. (Photo: Billion Photos/Shutterstock)
Calum Richardson: Small actions will make a big difference during the energy crisis
1
All of our 'baskets' look very different depending on who we are and what we buy (Photo: 1000 Words/Shutterstock)
James Bream: Inflation will hit every household differently
0
Should we have to resort to pre-central heating tricks in order to stay warm during winter? (Photo: Suzanne Tucker/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Why should ordinary people have to improvise to stay alive in cold…
0
Lots of people love picking up a bargain at charity shops.
George Mitchell: Why we should treasure our beloved charity shops
0
The Big Bounce has taken over Aberdeen (Photo: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson)
The Flying Pigs: Can we try making Union Street inflatable?
0
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, pictured at the opening day of the 2022 Govanhill Festival in Glasgow (Photo: Andrew Cawley)
Euan McColm: Nobody has ignored Scotland more than Nicola Sturgeon
2
A disappointed cat looking for a moth playmate (Photo: vfchen/Shutterstock)
Erica Munro: A plague of moths cured me of my nostalgic notions
1

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Adele Merson. Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are going head to head to become leader of the Conservative Party. Picture shows; Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Media/PA. Date; Unknown
5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader…
Ladies Do Lunch was held in Banchory.
Ladies Do Lunch event raises more than £46k for north-east charities
0
Thousands turned up for the four-day event in the city centre. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Big Bounce in Aberdeen raised £45,000 for children's charities
0
New Cove Rangers signing Charlie Gilmour. Picture by Cove Rangers FC.
St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour joins Cove Rangers
Paula Stillie reunited with her late father's family. Picture by Wall to Wall / ITV.
Buckie woman in tears as she is reunited with long lost Native American relatives
Rachel Amery Story - CR0037413 - The seventh Conservative leadership election hustings taking place at Perth Concert Hall and is hosted by Colin Mackay. Picture shows protests outside the concert hall -- Perth Concert Hall, Horsecross Plaza, Mill Street, Perth - Tuesday 16th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Conservative supporters pelted with eggs as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare for leader…