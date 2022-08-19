Moreen Simpson: 30 years of Moreen Matters have passed in a flash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Moreen Simpson: 30 years of Moreen Matters have passed in a flash

By Moreen Simpson
August 19, 2022, 6:00 am
A modern take on the very first Moreen Matters cartoon, by the brilliant Helen Hepburn
A modern take on the very first Moreen Matters cartoon, by the brilliant Helen Hepburn

It gives me a nippy heidie just thinking about it.

A pucklie weeks will see the 30th anniversary of this column. It all came to pass in 1992, when I was Press & Journal assistant editor to editor Harry Roulston.

With my desk just outside his office, next to his secretary’s, he’d often come across, and lug into, me in full flight about something which had gone awry in my BW (between hubbies) life. Possibly hoping I’d get on with my job a bittie mair, Harry suggested I write a weekly column about my goings-on for the Friday Lifestyle page.

A fair skelp of space, enough to do the main piece and a few bitties aboot news items. That first column on November 6 was on the week before’s shenanigans, when my cousin from South Africa and her daughter were visiting.

Saturday night, to the Regency Casino, my keen-gambler guests excited to get to the tables. All dolled up, including my 83-year-old mum who (according to the column) was resplendent in a silver-trimmed black top and skirt, insisting she was only there for the free sandwiches.

As we trotted past the bow-tied bouncers, catastrophe. They barred the way for my cousin’s 23-year-old quine, dressed in stunning designer jeans because… denims were a no go. Even extortionately expensive ones.

However, the clever lassie came up with the solution. Outside, she wheeched off her jeans, then pranced past the shrugging bouncers wearing only the long johns she’d bought in Markies to combat the Neest chills.

Not much has changed in 30 years

Around that, I wrote about Charles and Di’s disastrous tour of South Korea, when I said they both looked heartbroken – only, now we know about Camilla, it’s clear one heart was more broken than the other.

Former US President Bill Clinton is just one of many celebrities to have had the honour of featuring in Moreen’s column over the decades (Photo: AP)

I welcomed Bill Clinton as the US president-elect, saying he bore a striking resemblance to John F Kennedy, including his “sexual charm”. As if I’d a premonition of how he’d later “charm” Ms Lewinsky.

The column also urged 15-year-olds to start working hard for their upcoming mock Standard Grades (guess fa’ that was aimed at?). Finally, a dig at Scotrail, because its trolley service didn’t materialise until Leuchars. Nothing new in 30 years there then.

Moreen still Matters

All this time, talented artist Helen Hepburn has been by my side, her wonderfully witty drawings breathing special life into my words. Today’s cartoon is an exact reproduction of that first one, when we’d no colour.

I just describe a scene or person. As if by magic, she’s able to recreate as close to dammit what’s in my heid. Thirty years of thanks, Helen.

The column was originally called Moreen Matters, hopefully indicating a relevance to everyone’s lives

Of all the feedback I get, there’s one comment that really gets my back up. It’s the folk who say: “Of course it didn’t really happen. You just made it up.” What in the name of all that’s sensible would be the point of writing, week after week, makie-uppie stories?

The column was originally called Moreen Matters, hopefully indicating a relevance to everyone’s lives. If I have occasionally raised a titter ower the years, or a nod of identification, then I’m an affa happy quine.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press & Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

