Alex Watson: Dream big – but don’t let self-confidence eclipse self-awareness

So many of us snorted derisively at the idea of President Trump, right up until the moment his victory was announced.

“If Donald Trump can be elected president, you can do anything you want,” read countless quippy tweets. And, hey, if a few self-deprecating people were motivated to dream big as a result, it could be the one good outcome of the MAGA campaign.

We should all believe in ourselves and our abilities, but it can be tough. The majority of us are our own harshest critics.

I do wonder if Trump has ever had a self-critical thought. Pre-FBI investigation, his signature bulletproof self-confidence (plus a big dollop of obliviousness) made him teflon.

You could argue that we should all try to channel that energy to combat imposter syndrome.

“Give me the confidence of…” is a popular, deeply sarcastic internet meme along these lines. Give me the confidence of a 61-year-old, white, British, wildly successful musician complaining that there are “no laws” to protect him.

Give me the confidence of a middle-class, Oxford-educated Conservative Party minister saying struggling British workers need “more graft”. Give me the confidence of a man accepting the role of “period dignity officer”.

Period dignity officer stooshie should prompt bigger conversation

You may have read about that last one. It was announced recently that Jason Grant would take on the state-funded job for Tayside, working to promote access to free period products, raise awareness of issues like period poverty and menopause, and help to fight stigma.

I'm still baffled by a man being appointed Scotland's first "period dignity officer". This was announced on the same day Scotland became the first country in the world to guarantee free period products. The latter gained glowing global headlines. The former is an insult to women! — Neil Drysdale (@NeilDrysdale) August 16, 2022

The debate that followed the appointment was fierce, loud and isn’t over yet. But there’s a wider conversation I think we should be having off the back of this particular stooshie.

By all means, please believe in yourself. Tell your inner critic to shut it. Shoot for the stars. Just don’t make the mistake of letting self-confidence eclipse self-awareness. Don’t do a Donald.

Not every opportunity is for you

There are myriad life opportunities made for you – screaming out for you, even. But there might be quite a few that aren’t. It’s up to you to see, understand and respect that, so everybody has a fair chance.

It’s all about knowing when to take up room and when to make space for others. Both can be tricky when you’re so used to seeing privileged people take precedence.

If applications or submissions from marginalised groups are encouraged and you aren’t in one of those groups, stand back and make way.

And, if you’re one of the people reading applications and carrying out interviews, you need to be paying attention, too. After all, Jason Grant didn’t make himself period dignity officer, did he?

So, in all circumstances, be less Donald and more self-aware.

Alex Watson is Head of Comment for The Press & Journal and believes in you