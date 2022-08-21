Alex Watson: Dream big – but don’t let self-confidence eclipse self-awareness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Alex Watson: Dream big – but don’t let self-confidence eclipse self-awareness

By Alex Watson
August 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 21, 2022, 10:32 am
Donald Trump in the White House, pictured in 2018 (Photo: Everett/Shutterstock)
Donald Trump in the White House, pictured in 2018 (Photo: Everett/Shutterstock)

So many of us snorted derisively at the idea of President Trump, right up until the moment his victory was announced.

“If Donald Trump can be elected president, you can do anything you want,” read countless quippy tweets. And, hey, if a few self-deprecating people were motivated to dream big as a result, it could be the one good outcome of the MAGA campaign.

We should all believe in ourselves and our abilities, but it can be tough. The majority of us are our own harshest critics.

I do wonder if Trump has ever had a self-critical thought. Pre-FBI investigation, his signature bulletproof self-confidence (plus a big dollop of obliviousness) made him teflon.

You could argue that we should all try to channel that energy to combat imposter syndrome.

“Give me the confidence of…” is a popular, deeply sarcastic internet meme along these lines. Give me the confidence of a 61-year-old, white, British, wildly successful musician complaining that there are “no laws” to protect him.

Give me the confidence of a middle-class, Oxford-educated Conservative Party minister saying struggling British workers need “more graft”. Give me the confidence of a man accepting the role of “period dignity officer”.

Period dignity officer stooshie should prompt bigger conversation

You may have read about that last one. It was announced recently that Jason Grant would take on the state-funded job for Tayside, working to promote access to free period products, raise awareness of issues like period poverty and menopause, and help to fight stigma.

The debate that followed the appointment was fierce, loud and isn’t over yet. But there’s a wider conversation I think we should be having off the back of this particular stooshie.

By all means, please believe in yourself. Tell your inner critic to shut it. Shoot for the stars. Just don’t make the mistake of letting self-confidence eclipse self-awareness. Don’t do a Donald.

Not every opportunity is for you

There are myriad life opportunities made for you – screaming out for you, even. But there might be quite a few that aren’t. It’s up to you to see, understand and respect that, so everybody has a fair chance.

It’s all about knowing when to take up room and when to make space for others. Both can be tricky when you’re so used to seeing privileged people take precedence.

Is Trump confident or just oblivious? Photo by Evan Vucci/AP

If applications or submissions from marginalised groups are encouraged and you aren’t in one of those groups, stand back and make way.

And, if you’re one of the people reading applications and carrying out interviews, you need to be paying attention, too. After all, Jason Grant didn’t make himself period dignity officer, did he?

So, in all circumstances, be less Donald and more self-aware.

Alex Watson is Head of Comment for The Press & Journal and believes in you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

TV series SAS: Rogue Heroes will be coming to BBC One later this year
David Knight: Complicated SAS history calls for careful consideration from TV industry
0
Why can't we cope with extreme weather in this country?
George Mitchell: Why are we losing the plot over the weather?
0
Slains Castle in Aberdeen is about to get a makeover - but where will all the goths go? (Photo: Bidwells Architects)
The Flying Pigs: Time to stockpile tatties and stay at hame
1
Dogs really are a man and woman's best friend, says Yvie.
Yvie Burnett: Dogs show their love so easily - and they deserve to be…
0
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who has led the SNP and Holyrood since 2014 (Photo: Jane Barlow/PA)
John Ferry: Time for some radical realism on the economics of Scottish independence
1
A modern take on the very first Moreen Matters cartoon, by the brilliant Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: 30 years of Moreen Matters have passed in a flash
1
Comedian and magician Jerry Sadowitz, pictured in 2000 (Photo: Denis Jones/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Jerry Sadowitz begrudgingly showed me the person behind the performance
1
BBC journalist James Cook received abuse from Scottish independence supporters outside a Conservative hustings in Perth
Euan McColm: Condemning aggression is not enough from leader who laid the foundations
0
Festivals are back across Scotland, from Edinburgh to Aberdeen (Photo: Brian D Anderson/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Festivals are well and truly back - let's keep them as inclusive…
1
Labour Party leader, Sir Keir Starmer (Photo: Shutterstock)
James Millar: Why are Tories the only ones talking up Keir Starmer?
1

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack confirms dates of Dons' mid-season trip to Atlanta
Lewis Adams, 47, was last seen on Saturday afternoon.
Appeal launched to trace man, 47, last seen in Portsoy
0
Marie Smith in her studio at her home in Glenlivet. Picture by Sandy McCook.
The Artisan Bothy: Meet the Moray artist transforming outdated furniture into bespoke treasures
0
Talisker (Tali) the Collie, is the Alness Academy's puppy therapet-in-training. Picture by Jason Hedges.
From life-savers to stress relievers, we meet some dogs with very interesting jobs
0
Dad Brett Townsley has been helping his daughter understand mental health by filming her toys on adventures. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Toy adventures help Aberdeenshire dad talk to daughter, 5, about mental health
0
TV series SAS: Rogue Heroes will be coming to BBC One later this year
David Knight: Complicated SAS history calls for careful consideration from TV industry
0