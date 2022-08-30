James Millar: Supermarkets need to work on their trust issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James Millar: Supermarkets need to work on their trust issues

By James Millar
August 30, 2022, 5:00 pm
Should we be offended if supermarkets ask to see our receipts? (Photo: 1000 Words/Shutterstock)
Should we be offended if supermarkets ask to see our receipts? (Photo: 1000 Words/Shutterstock)

There was little pleasure in lockdown – there’s a reason Zoom quizzes didn’t endure and Tiger King seems a bit tasteless in hindsight – so one found delight where one could get it.

For my son, a weekly treat was our trip to the supermarket, masquerading as a homeschool maths lesson. We embraced the scan-and-shop option, both to add interest and to avoid checkout queues.

I felt bad that we were complicit in the grand supermarket scheme to make us do our own work at the checkout so they can sack more staff, but, with a little mental gymnastics, I could convince myself I was actually helping the workers on the tills by reducing the number of people with whom they had to interact.

And it was worth it for the particular joy my son got each week, trying to anticipate the receipt. The machine appeared to enjoy it too, waiting for him to look the other way before spitting the bill at his head every time.

In the years since, and invariably shopping alone, there’s still a thrill as you enter the little scan-and-shop corral, waiting to see if you’ve been picked for the dreaded full trolley re-scan.

But now the shopping bosses have gone too far.

‘Can you just prove you’re not a crook?’

Visiting my local Sainsbury’s to stock up this week, the puny exit gates refused to open, trapping me, perplexed, in the shop-and-scan pen. Turns out I now have to scan the barcode on my receipt in order to be granted passage.

Without a foundation of trust, nobody would do business with anyone else, and the whole shebang begins to unravel

It seems the supermarkets, who did a good job of keeping folk fed during the pandemic but who made tidy sums as a result, want it both ways. They want me to shop there, they encourage me to effectively work there by scanning my own goods, but they don’t trust me.

Imagine if shops started asking every customer: “Can you just prove you’re not a crook?” as they leave. It’d be as morally outrageous as it would be commercially suicidal. And, yet, that’s effectively what’s happening here.

new aldi stores
Budget supermarkets like Aldi and Lidl may be preferred over other brands as the cost of living crisis continues (Photo: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson)

The big chains in particular cannot compete with upstarts like Lidl and Aldi on price, so this seems ill-timed, just as more and more shoppers are focused on the bottom line.
But, more than that, it’s a rotten basis for a relationship.

And capitalism is fundamentally rooted in a relationship between buyer and seller. Of course, we’ve established a web of contract law and such like to enforce that arrangement but, without a foundation of trust, nobody would do business with anyone else, and the whole shebang begins to unravel.

Having to scan my receipt to get out of Sainsbury’s is a niggle. The collapse of capitalism would be significantly more inconvenient.

James Millar is a political commentator, author and a former Westminster correspondent for The Sunday Post

[[title]]

[[text]]
