Alex Watson: Win Butler betrayed our trust – don’t let him off easy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Alex Watson: Win Butler betrayed our trust – don’t let him off easy

By Alex Watson
September 4, 2022, 6:00 am
Win Butler of Arcade Fire has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple people (Photo: Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)
Win Butler of Arcade Fire has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple people (Photo: Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Another day, another successful man accused of sexual misconduct.

Win Butler, frontman of massively popular Canadian indie rock outfit, Arcade Fire, is the latest to make the list, with detailed allegations from multiple brave people reported by Pitchfork. I read them from start to finish, frozen in place, sick to my stomach.

But, really, what did I expect? Fool me twice, shame on me.

I’ve been here before, five years ago, when it emerged that Jesse Lacey of American band Brand New had been accused of past sexual misconduct by two women.

Rumours lit up the internet. Lacey apologised, admitted to a past sex addiction and retreated into anonymity, where he has stayed ever since. Brand New split up; 17 years together, over in an instant.

And there we all stood as the dust settled and our skin crawled, suddenly gullible idiots. We hadn’t just bought the records and the gig tickets; we had bought the sensitive, thoughtful persona this man had peddled to us. We hadn’t just sung the words, we’d tattooed them under our skin.

Post-2017, I started to listen to many of those lyrics differently, suspecting that Lacey had been arrogantly hiding in plain sight all along. “Lie for fun and fake the way I hold you, let you fall for every empty word I say”.

Fans were left with a moral wrestle

One of my favourite songwriters, whose work I adored and felt a strong emotional connection to, was a manipulative, self-centred creep who had taken advantage of other people (just like me) who admired him. Such an intimate, meaningful connection, exploited entirely. The grief was strange but genuinely painful.

I felt I couldn’t listen to the music anymore without embarrassment; every time I pressed play, I was condoning horrifying behaviour. Now I’ll do the same moral wrestle with Arcade Fire.

The Me Too and Time’s Up movements began to call out abusers in positions of power (Photo: Sundry Photography/Shutterstock)

I was never a Ryan Adams fan, thank God. If I had been, I would have felt punched in the stomach yet again when similar allegations against him came to light in 2019.

The same would have happened if I’d loved other, lesser-known bands and artists; Sun Kil Moon, Pwr Bttm, Part Time, The Buttertones and, honestly, more than I can remember or have space to mention. Abuse of power is an epidemic in the entertainment industry, even with the Me Too spotlight firmly fixed on it.

No more heroes?

So, what do you do when, like me, you don’t see a way of separating the artist from the art? It’s impossible to extract Jesse Lacey from Brand New’s music – he sang every song and wrote every lyric. The same is true of Ryan Adams’ work, and much of Arcade Fire’s back catalogue.

It’s female support act Feist who will lose out financially, after making the principled choice not to perform alongside Butler’s band

The most logical solution is to have no heroes – to accept that everybody is human and flawed. To rationalise that someone with enough ego to pursue a front-and-centre career in music is probably going to act selfishly. To expect this kind of thing.

But I’m not letting Win Butler off that easy. He wanted our adoration when it suited him – now he should have to face our disappointment and anger.

Don’t try to tell me that he, Lacey, Adams and all the rest have suffered or will suffer enough after being “cancelled”. At the time of writing, Win Butler is still playing live on tour with Arcade Fire – business as usual. In fact, it’s female support act Feist who will lose out financially, after making the principled choice not to perform alongside Butler’s band.

His decision to keep touring and his lacklustre response to the robust accusations against him suggest he doesn’t feel much shame or guilt. Yet, I do.

There are so many victims here, directly and indirectly affected. With a great record comes great responsibility – that’s why we still have to hold our heroes accountable.

Alex Watson is Head of Comment for The Press & Journal and needs new music recommendations

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

People from all walks of life make their way along Union Street in Aberdeen (Photo: Michael715/Shutterstock)
David Knight: It's not just low earners who will be wiped out by the…
0
Post Thumbnail
Yvie Burnett: Movie Covid test a reminder of how far we've come in the…
0
George looks into the letters of last resort that could dictate our strategy in a nuclear war.
George Mitchell: What is contained in a prime minister's letters of last resort?
0
The owners of the Bon Accord shopping centre have entered into administration (Photo: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson)
The Flying Pigs: Will we have to bid bon voyage to the Bon Accord?
0
Liz Truss speaks at a final hustings at Wembley Arena, before the UK's next prime minister is decided (Photo: Tom Bowles/Story Picture Agency/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Liz Truss isn't even pretending to care about ethics
0
Aberdeen's buses have been doing a vanishing act more and more often lately, says Moreen Simpson (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Aberdeen buses don't run like clockwork anymore - but robots seem to…
1
Taylor Swift singing on stage.
Darryl Peers: Music can give us space to be our true selves
0
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and actor Brian Cox at Edinburgh Book Festival (Photo: Pako Mera/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: Don't let Brian Cox distract from Nicola Sturgeon's contempt
0
More people are forced to use food banks than ever before, yet employment rates are rising (Photo: HASPhotos/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Human misery is baked into Conservative Party policy
0
Post Thumbnail
Russell Borthwick: From existential threat to new dawn - sustainability is the future of…
0

More from Press and Journal

A body of a man believed to be Andrew Samuel has been found. Supplied by Shutterstock.
Body found in search for missing university lecturer near Isle of Rum
People from all walks of life make their way along Union Street in Aberdeen (Photo: Michael715/Shutterstock)
David Knight: It's not just low earners who will be wiped out by the…
0
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Park admitted dangerous and drink driving. Picture shows; Alexander Park - dob 12.5.2003. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 02/09/2022
Drink-driving soldier flipped car in crash while more than double alcohol limit
Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. (Photo by Brian Smith)
Inverness Caley Thistle Women look to return to winning ways; Grampian Ladies to fundraise…
Queen Elizabeth II 1980-08-15_02 (C)AJL Used P&J 16.08.1980 - "Above: The torrential rain on Royal Deeside had the courtesy to stop yesterday for the arrival of the Queen at Balmoral for her holiday and ensured she remained dry while inspecting the Royal Guard."
173 years of Royal Deeside: 14 photos of Queen Elizabeth II visiting Deeside
0
Ross County's William Akio scores to make it 1-1 against Aberdeen.
ANALYSIS: Lightning strikes twice as Aberdeen concede late goal again
0