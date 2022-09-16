Moreen Simpson: The King and I have history – I wonder if he remembers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Moreen Simpson: The King and I have history – I wonder if he remembers

By Moreen Simpson
September 16, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 16, 2022, 8:09 am
Helen Hepburn's original cartoon depicting when Moreen met Prince Charles in the 1990s, and King Charles with Queen Consort Camilla (Images: Helen Hepburn and Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)
A week is a long time in the monarchy.

Last Monday, we were amazed how chirpy the Queen looked saying ta-ta to Boris and fit like Truss. Days later came the bombshell that she’d died.

All I can say is: what a way to go. After 96 years of being hale and hearty, the end obviously came quickly, maybe even painlessly.

I’m one of the ancients who remembers her coronation, when my dad bought his first telly and welcomed neighbours to watch the grainy pictures. Later, as a young reporter, I covered many of her Neest events, most memorably when she was at her smiliest, as the spectacular Royal Yacht Britannia weighed anchor at the harbour en route to her beloved Deeside every summer.

But now it’s Long Live the King! Just a pucklie months younger than me. As a teenager, when I came home from the Beach dancing bereft because no likely lad had asked me up, mum would console me: “Prince Charles is the only loon good enough for you.”

Later, our prince charming became public enemy number one when Camilla emerged from the shadows and Diana was killed. So, in 1998, the year after her death, when my boss said he planned to introduce me to Prince Charles during his walkabout in our office, I was less than chuffed. Sez me: “Thanks but no thanks.” Comes the boss: “You’re one of the longest serving here. It’s all arranged.” Aaargh.

Becoming a Charlie’s Angel

On the day, I pretended to the other quines I really couldna give a hoot. Truth be told, I’d tried on coontless outfits the night before and my hairtie was fair poundin’ as he walked towards me, inevitable kilt swishin’ sexily.

My vow to be laid-back and unimpressed flew oot the windae the minute he was up close and personal; deeply golden from trekkin’ the heather, a rather hunky scar on his cheek. Ye gods, I think I started fluttering my eyelashes.

Princes William and Harry with King Charles pictured in 1997, a few months after he visited the Evening Express newsroom. Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

He asked if I’d worked there long (having obviously coonted the rings on my trunk). “Thirty years,” I simpered. “I’m only a few months older than you.” My prince flirted: “You certainly don’t look it,” whereupon I giggled and burbled: “Might I say, neither do you.”

Had my boss not broken things up, I fear I might have plonked a kiss on that cutie’s scarred cheek, like the Spice Girl in the Union Jack dress had done the week before.

Once he’d gone, affronted at having lost the plot, I gasped to the girls: “Am I a sad person?” “Yesss!” They hissed, one pretending to honk into a waste basket. Jealous cats.

Still a bittie in love, I sent him my column, complete with artist Helen’s superb cartoon of me as Geri Halliwell. His private secretary wrote back: “His Highness remembers meeting you and is most amused at the drawing.”

I’ve been a Charlie’s Angel ever since, albeit green with envy that my rival, Camilla, finally won. I just wonder if King Charles III recalls that feel gype at the EE.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press & Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

