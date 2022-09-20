Len Ironside: North-east charities deserve more support for everything they do

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As the media returns to regular news reporting, it’s easy to imagine that the problems of society have gone. But, sadly, this is not the case.

It’s noticeable that homelessness is rising, particularly amongst the young. In Scotland, there are some 8,400 recorded young people sleeping rough, 720 of them in the north-east alone. If they are to become responsible adults, contributing to society, they require help and guidance.

Aberdeen Foyer, which was founded in 1995, has a successful history of helping young people with mental illness, homelessness and education. I was proud to be involved in its early days, along with Ken Milroy, the then chief executive.

When Tony Blair was prime minister, he and his wife Cherie visited the premises. They too were impressed by the incredible work which was happening, helping to provide accommodation and employment for those who used the service. Aberdeen Foyer still helps around 1,600 young folk every single year.

It is encouraging to see that the charitable organisation has launched a new initiative, aimed at providing temporary relief for 16 to 25-year-olds sleeping on the cold, damp streets. They are looking for community hosts who can provide a spare room, hot meal, shower, laundry facilities and, of course, a bed. A temporary measure to allow the young people to assess their lives and consider the future.

It’s a positive step forward that we should all welcome. I’m sure the people of the north-east will respond.

Volunteers working hard to make a difference

Of course, Aberdeen Foyer is just one of a number of charities out there trying to make a difference in hard financial times. Others include the likes of Abernecessities – a not-for-profit organisation formed in 2019 by concerned parents who wanted to use their experience to help others. To date, Abernecessities has distributed nappies, toys, formula milk, clothing, buggies and cots (to name but a few items) to families who are crying out for help.

Home-Start, formed in 1973, offers support and guidance to help prevent family breakdowns. They believe support is best provided in the home. Their charity shop in George Street is well used by grateful families.

Let’s not become complacent about our food banks, of which there are over 20 in the north-east alone, staffed by volunteers and helpers who provide desperately-needed nourishment to those who are struggling with their finances. Given the current cost of living crisis, some food banks are providing safe, warm spaces where parents and young children can meet with others in similar situations.

It is, of course, an absolute disgrace that our communities have to depend on this and other services like these, given that we are living in the 21st century.

Aberdeen has caring qualities

At the end of August, Celebrate Aberdeen organised for over 120 charitable organisations to parade down Union Street, recognising the benefits of volunteers within our society; people who give their time freely to others less fortunate than themselves. They had the support and backing of many local businesses, and the gratitude of the people who use the services they provide.

It’s worth remembering that this event started as a seed of an idea when, in 2007, the Audit Commission was called in to address the city council’s poor financial management.

Massive budget cuts had to be made in social care, education and the voluntary sector, which resulted in a huge protest march down Union Street, ending in the Castlegate. There was incredible anger throughout the city.

To be fair to the Lib Dem and SNP administration of that time, they did bring in help from other political parties and outside guidance in order to address the situation.

Over a period of time, as things began to improve, it was felt that Aberdeen needed to show its “caring” qualities, given the voluntary work done by so many people simply to help others. It was a means of showing the positive side of the city.

All of the issues helped and resolved by these charities and willing volunteers would either fall on the council, or not be tackled at all. Such is the importance of our voluntary sector.

The last great service our late Queen Elizabeth left us was to show the beauty of Scotland, and the north-east in particular, as her funeral cortege wound its way from Balmoral Estate to Edinburgh. It was a spectacular journey, seen by a worldwide audience.

Now, our civic leaders must rise to the occasion, by working in partnership with these voluntary organisations to improve the conditions of citizens and the attractiveness of their cities.

Len Ironside CBE is a former champion wrestler who served as an Aberdeen councillor for 35 years, with four years as council leader