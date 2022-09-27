Rebecca Buchan: Shocking murder of Jill Barclay should be talked about nationwide By Rebecca Buchan September 27, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 27, 2022, 6:55 pm Jill Barclay was killed on her way home from a night out in Aberdeen. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from Columnists James Millar: Rachel Reeves could checkmate Kwasi Kwarteng with her eyes closed 0 Eleanor Bradford: The Queen brought an amazing cross section of society together 0 Campbell Gunn: Stone of Destiny's role in coronation is insulting tokenism 0 David Knight: An impromptu royal funeral gathering by the pool was surreal but touching 0 Euan McColm: Stop making promises and start raising taxes to save the NHS 1 Moreen Simpson: Breathtaking funeral for Queen had two star turns 0 George Mitchell: Was Mikhail Gorbachev the force for good we think he was? 0 Catherine Deveney: Photographers like McCullin put focus on hard truths around the world 0 Alex Watson: Save free school music tuition or Scotland will be a poorer place 0 Andrew Martin: Mighty Mach-e still holds Mustang DNA 0 More from Press and Journal 'Sad way to end long career': Stoneywood paper mill workers to take legal action… 0 CMal say 'no evidence' of allegations made in upcoming BBC Disclosure documentary 0 Teenager killed in Aberdeen crash remembered for 'cheeky, massive smile' 0 Aberdeen University researcher to run marathon in memory of loved ones who died of… 0 Cost-of-living protests to be held in Elgin and Aberdeen this weekend 0 Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution's closing speech Editor's Picks Alarm as NHS Grampian bosses face £5 million energy bill increase – taking total to £14.3m a year Mental health response to man who went on to kill Elgin dog walker Frank Kinnis to be examined Aberdeen’s True North breaks box office records as thousands flock to gigs Domestic abuser punched pregnant partner in the stomach because there was no food in the house Stoneywood paper mill workers meet lawyers for potential legal action Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution’s closing speech