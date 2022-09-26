Moreen Simpson: Breathtaking funeral for Queen had two star turns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Moreen Simpson: Breathtaking funeral for Queen had two star turns

By Moreen Simpson
September 26, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 26, 2022, 1:34 pm
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II being carried by pallbearers (Photo: Peter Byrne/PA)
The death of the Queen has, inevitably, had me rethinking my attitude to the monarchy.

Anti-royalist, my dad always left a place – the British Legion, theatre or cinema – before the national anthem was played, refusing to stand.

The concept of inherited wealth and power went against the grain of his passionate socialism. By osmosis, I suppose, I had to agree when he’d point to the Windsors, asking: “Why should they have so much and others so little?”

So, I have to admit, there were some parts of the two weeks’ coverage of national mourning which jarred. Like the constant praise by commentators and the public of the Queen’s selflessness and dutiful service. Let’s not forget, there have been scores of women and men down the decades, from the tenements of Aberdeen to the cottages of the shires, who’ve also spent years in the selfless duty of others – damnt hard service, too. The unsung royalty of our land.

However, none of those reservations stopped me being riveted to the ceremonies and processions of the last couple of weeks. The spectacular events even helped me control my obsession with the Harry and Meghan moger, and Prince Andrew’s efforts to slink back into public life.

The Duke of Sussex strokes a dog as the Duchess of Sussex meets a baby outside Windsor Castle (Photo: Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

For once, the Duchess of Sussex seemed to realise some people and events were more important than her and hers. And seeing the rogue princes condemned to mufti when surrounded by hundreds in uniforms made the al’ grizzler in me quite fulfilled. But, oh, that funeral service. Breathtaking, unforgettable, and two star turns.

Samson-like soldiers stole the show

The moment the massed pipe bands struck up, my hairtie was wheeched awa’. Everything about it was fascinating, from the amazing precision of the military, to little things like US president Joe Biden having to wait while the parade of British “heroes” (honours holders) took their seats.

Loved bossy wee Lottie instructing big bro Doddie when to bow – so like her great-auntie Anne

But I was transfixed by my champions of the day: the eight Grenadier Guard pallbearers with the crucial task of lifting, carrying and replacing the coffin – lead-lined, 500lb (nearly 38 stone) – 10 times.

Seeing the effort on their determined faces, the occasional glisten of beads of sweat, I kept expecting the first eight to be relieved by another team. But, no. The same Samson-like soldiers – four only days back from Afghanistan – carried on to the end, and the final challenge of the steep steps to St George’s Chapel.

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, the Princess of Wales and the Queen Consort arrive for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II (Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA)

My other stars were Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who’re almost as adorable as my grandtoots. Only nine and seven, they were perfectly poised during the services. Loved bossy wee Lottie instructing big bro Doddie when to bow – so like her great-auntie Anne.

In spite of my reservations about the monarchy, I’m an admirer of most of our new King’s family, and wish him well in his reign. (Just wish Millie had persuaded oor King to have a haircut.)

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press & Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

