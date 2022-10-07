Moreen Simpson: Don’t let distance get in the way of a great friendship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Moreen Simpson: Don’t let distance get in the way of a great friendship

By Moreen Simpson
October 7, 2022, 7:05 am
'Oor Mikey' Gove is keeping an eye on things at Westminster (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
'Oor Mikey' Gove is keeping an eye on things at Westminster (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)

OK , maybe I wouldn’t walk the 500 miles to her door.

We natter by phone, but more extended chats by text or email. Days without contact, then something big happens and we’re flying fingers on oor mobiles. Like a pucklie weeks ago, when her namesake, Elizabeth, passed away and we were glued to our screens, following the pageantry, processions and swapping hot goss about Harry, Meghan, Wills, Kate and Andy.

Losh, she picks up some of the best whispers aboot royals and celebs I’ve ever lugged. So juicy, I canna even repeat them. I suspect it’s something to do with her super-exclusive cruises. And living next door to Cliff Richard’s handyman. Oops, I probably shouldn’t even have divulged that.

Both at the High School, but nae chummies; her affa clever, small and delicate, didn’t smoke nor drink, never oot on the toon. Big, hallyrakit Mo probably dismissed her as a boring swot. However, thrown together doing the same degree at university, we suddenly clicked. I discovered this quiet lassie had the most glorious, dry sense of humour that fair tickled me.

We swotted together in each other’s hoosies, then, right after our final exams, went to work in a gorgeous hotel, south of Oban, where we regularly partied at a nearby laird’s hoose, me persuading her to stay too long, then facing a two-mile hike back to the hotel at dawn to serve breakfasts. Frequently, she’d cover for me when I fell asleep halfway through making a bed.

She was my bridesmaid in 1974 and I hers a year later, our kids arriving within three years of each other. They’ve lived doon sooth for decades, but we still meet up for treats, like the weekend she drove me to Stratford-upon-Avon to see oor idol Ian McKellen in King Lear – a much-talked-aboot production because he stripped naked; an action conveyed particularly dramatically to us because oor front seats were barely a pucklie feet from the divested sovereign.

Oh, the pain of trying to keep oor startled faces straight. At the end, desperate not to laugh until we got well away from the crowds, she said, simply and killingly, in her heid-English-teacher voice: “Well. I must say he was very… substantial.”

Go, Mikey!

The past week, we’ve been caught up in excited texting again, this time about her other namesake, Liz, and Kwasi.

Although they live in deepest Conservative land, they hinna been happy Tories for a whilie. Her man is even threatening to lead a revolution. They’re also tickled I’m in occasional touch with fa’ we ca’ Oor Mikey, as in Gove, who played a blinder engineering this week’s millionaires’ tax U-turn.

Michael Gove lets the emojis do the talking (Photo: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

After a’ the drama, I texted to tell him my pal described him as “still a big beast”, and urging him to carry on trying to stop the lunatics going too far. He texted in reply that “smiley face with hearts” emoji.

Delighted Elizabeth comes back to me: “Tell him: Go, Mikey. Be the first PM to have gone to Sunnybank and Kittybrewster Primaries!”

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press & Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Questions about currency in an independent Scotland remain unanswered (Photo: Ulmus Media/Shutterstock)
John Ferry: Both UK and Scottish governments need to stop indulging in fiscal fantasy
A recent BBC Panorama episode opened many eyes about the realities of what can happen inside our mental health treatment facilities (Photo: seabreezesky/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Mental health patients are left at the mercy of underpaid, resentful staff
A cinema screen inside Aberdeen's Belmont Filmhouse (Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Neil Drysdale: Belmont Filmhouse closure robs us of space to dream
Ambulances wait at Royal Aberdeen Infirmary (Photo: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson)
Donna McLean: Can our threadbare NHS survive the grim winter ahead?
A varied diet of languages is as nourishing as a varied diet of food (Photo: Kseniia Yeskova/Shutterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: Gaelic deserves a seat at the table - just like every…
Snow falls on Aberdeen's very quiet Broad Street (Photo: Jamie Ross/DC Thomson)
Colin Farquhar: Local arts scenes are directly affected by extreme weather
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng gives his keynote speech at the 2022 Conservative Party Conference (Photo: Tom Bowles/Story Picture Agency/Shutterstock)
Iain Maciver: Pay close attention or you'll lose track of all the distractions
An attendee carries a bag from the Taxpayers' Alliance think tank at the 2022 Conservative Party Conference (Photo: Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
James Millar: Think tanks should be kicked out of Downing Street before they do…
Children can form strong bonds with pets, but they can also cause harm (Photo: LightField Studios/Shutterstock)
Sharon Comrie: Nurturing empathy and compassion in children can lower chances of animal cruelty
Meet our new gardening columnist, Scott Smith.
Gardening with Scott Smith: Tempus fugit - time flies

Most Read

1
The crew of the Guiding Star were rescued in the North Sea. Image: MCA.
WATCH: Eight crew members rescued from North Sea after Peterhead fishing boat sinks after…
2
Staff, including Dillan James Carter on right, leave the cinema. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Heartbroken Belmont Filmhouse staff describe moment ‘strangers came in and said we’d lost our…
2
3
CR0027315 An ambulance at A&E Accident and Emergency, ARI, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 29-03-2021`
Fury as Aberdeen pensioner with broken hip forced to take taxi to hospital after…
4
anti-social behaviour
Chainsaws and fishing gear stolen from shed in Lhanbryde
5
Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen could be reopening "within weeks". Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
‘We are getting close… and I mean very close’: Union Terrace Gardens FULL reopening…
6
6
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin exchanges words with Hibs' Ryan Porteous at Easter Road.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin receives EIGHT-match ban from Scottish FA for Ryan Porteous comments
7
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Remorseless Christmas Day rapist jailed for seven years
8
To go with story by Adele Merson. Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has failed to comment on a potential 10-year timeline to fully restore maternity services in Moray. Picture shows; Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. . N/A. Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Moray maternity campaigners to get update after years without answers
9
Banffshire and Banffshire Coast
Aberdeenshire Council leader branded ‘village fool’ as administration strained over lack of official plan
10
Council bosses have pledged that "anything not right will be rectified" after "serious concerns" were raised about damage to granite steps and the quality of work at Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Damaged granite at £30m UTG site put down to ‘inevitable snagging’ by council chiefs
3

More from Press and Journal

Strike action from RMT union members are expected to shut down most of ScotRail's services this weekend.
All you need to know about the train strikes this weekend
Post Thumbnail
Trains and ferries cancelled as heavy rain continues to fall across north
Inside Ellon Rugby Club. Photo: DC Thomson
Rugby: Ellon gear up for crucial encounter against Caley Division One leaders Dunfermline
Elgin City manager Gavin Price gives instructions to his players
Top-class training transferring to pitch at Elgin City, says boss Gavin Price
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Former Inverness Court Officer Bill Paterson receives Imperial Service Medal Picture shows; Sheriff Principal Derek Pyle presents the Imperial Service Medal to Bill Paterson. Inverness Justice Centre . Supplied by David Love Date; 06/10/2022
Prestigious medal for former Inverness court officer
Scapa Distillery licensing
Scapa Distillery gets green light from licensing board as owners look ahead to opening…
Scottish Sea Farms salmon.
Scottish salmon worth £760m to economy in 2021
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay heartened by ownership and honesty of Ross County players in wake of…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has challenged his side to eradicate vulnerability at set-pieces
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin welcomes selection headache for New Firm derby... but won't be…
Scott Allardice.
Scott Allardice eager for Caley Thistle to crank up promotion push at home

Editor's Picks