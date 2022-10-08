The Flying Pigs: Aberdeen’s future streetscape has tinges of dystopian hellscape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

The Flying Pigs: Aberdeen’s future streetscape has tinges of dystopian hellscape

By The Flying Pigs
October 8, 2022, 6:00 am
An ominous sky over Aberdeen, in one of the council's latest impressions of what the city could look like in the future (Image: Aberdeen City Council)
An ominous sky over Aberdeen, in one of the council's latest impressions of what the city could look like in the future (Image: Aberdeen City Council)

The latest topical insights from Aberdeen musical sketch comedy team, The Flying Pigs, written by Andrew Brebner, Simon Fogiel and John Hardie.

J Fergus Lamont, arts critic and author of Anti-Growth Coalition: Liz Truss’s Imaginary Enemies or Underrated Nineties Indie Band?

You find me giddy with excitement at the latest example of artistic excellence unveiled in the cultural mecca which is Aberdeen.

You will not have heard of them, for they have had little or no publicity, but the set of dystopian images recently exhibited by celebrated art pranksters “Aberdeen City Council” may be the most chilling sequence of illustrations I have ever seen, and I include in that DC Thomson’s harrowing evocation of urban deprivation, “Oor Wullie”.

The Flying Pigs

Revealing the latest in their perpetual series “Transformative Plans for the City Centre”, they have – instead of taking the easy path of presenting a vision of a future vibrant and optimistic – bravely commissioned an astonishing vision of an unsettling future from the little-known artist, Concept Images.

Images is clearly a Spanish born artist; note both the clear influence of Antoni Gaudí, and the fact that, in their work, Aberdeen always manages to look like Barcelona.

Images is to be applauded for their continuing disregard for such prosaic real world concepts as bins, rain and seagulls. As was previously demonstrated by the “Triple Kirks” and “Marischal Square” developments, this enthusiastic embracing of Gainsborough’s concept of the imaginary landscape challenges the observer to gaze upon the designs, and to attempt to envisage how far the final reality will diverge from the vision.

Annotated city centre plans for Aberdeen, outside the Music Hall (Image: Aberdeen City Council Date)

The familiar city streets are rendered just accurately enough to be recognisable, but, like the special effects in The Polar Express which manage to make Tom Hanks look terrifying, everything is slightly off, creating more questions that answers.

The streets are eerily depopulated – what fate has befallen us, one wonders? Where are the gaggles of wee wifies blocking the newly expanded pavements by walking at three miles an hour?

Is this the result of our growing climate crisis?

What has become of the swarms of school kids in the doorway of the Co-op? Whither the brightly-liveried Deliveroo and Just Eat mannies, hanging out near the Music Hall or St Nicholas kirkyard like the street gangs of Bernstein’s West Side Story, only on mopeds?

The sun which lights the city streets does so with sufficient intensity to bleach every building to a shade of creamy beige, and burn away all the trees growing out of the rooftops – is this the result of our growing climate crisis?

A concept image of the planned Aberdeen market - which council money chief Steve Whyte says funding is secure for. Picture by Aberdeen City Council.
An earlier, less beige concept image of the planned Aberdeen market (Image: Aberdeen City Council)

Like Edward Hopper, Images has created views of the city shot through with a powerful, uncanny melancholy, such as the frontage of the New New Market – the one which will be built to replace the one which was so recently demolished, itself built to replace the first one, which was also demolished; like a Russian doll of increasingly disappointing retail experiences.

A fitting depiction of an uncertain future. Baffling, incongruous, like a giant halo light hanging unaided in a mysterious purple sky.

The only conclusion to be drawn is that some calamity has befallen the city; but was it natural, or of our own making? The thought, like acid, eats away as one examines the remaining images – is all of this my fault?

I wept.

Cava Kenny Cordiner, the football pundit who goes in hard early doors

I sat down to watch the Manchester derby match last weekend and got a right surprise when I seen it was City v United. I thought one of them was sticking Derby County!

Maybe the Rams would have put up a better fight, because Man U got absolutely hoovered by the Sky Blues, with another hat-stand for the big lad, Ellon Tarland.

Man United fans is having mixed fortunes under new gaffer, Erik ten Haagen-Dazs, and the glory days under Fergie must seem like a lifetime ago. Dons fans know the feeling.

Chris Eubank Junior, left, with his father

I was gutted to hear that the Eubank v Benn boxing match is no longer not going ahead this weekend. It was bad enough when I learnt it wasn’t 1990s boxing legends Chris and Nigel who was dooking it out, but their receptive sons, Chris Junior and Conor, who is also both boxers as well, co-independently.

The fight is off because one of them had traces of a fertility drug in their piddle, which fairly spoiled my plans. I’ve got Dunter Duncan, Basher Greg and even Killer Christie coming round for boxing, pizza and beers.

I says to my Melody, I says: “What are we going to watch now the boxing’s off?” and she says to me, she says: “Don’t worry Kenny – you can still see folk who used to be famous dancing around each other and getting sweaty on Saturday night.”

So that’s how the lads are now coming round to mine’s to watch Strictly.

@FlyingPigNews

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

The Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Driverless Machiney lost its route on its big launch day.
What a week: Tories do a U-turn and a Highland bus can't find the…
A member of the Hong Kong team jumps from the balcony of his apartment at the Olympic Village to escape the attack. Photo: Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: 50 years on from the Munich Massacre - have we learned anything?
Scotland's Conservatives may not be able to weather out the latest storm (Photo: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: If Scotland's Tories are soon wiped out, do we need independence?
'Oor Mikey' Gove is keeping an eye on things at Westminster (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Don't let distance get in the way of a great friendship
Questions about currency in an independent Scotland remain unanswered (Photo: Ulmus Media/Shutterstock)
John Ferry: Both UK and Scottish governments need to stop indulging in fiscal fantasy
A recent BBC Panorama episode opened many eyes about the realities of what can happen inside our mental health treatment facilities (Photo: seabreezesky/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Mental health patients are left at the mercy of underpaid, resentful staff
A cinema screen inside Aberdeen's Belmont Filmhouse (Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Neil Drysdale: Belmont Filmhouse closure robs us of space to dream
Ambulances wait at Royal Aberdeen Infirmary (Photo: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson)
Donna McLean: Can our threadbare NHS survive the grim winter ahead?
A varied diet of languages is as nourishing as a varied diet of food (Photo: Kseniia Yeskova/Shutterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: Gaelic deserves a seat at the table - just like every…
Snow falls on Aberdeen's very quiet Broad Street (Photo: Jamie Ross/DC Thomson)
Colin Farquhar: Local arts scenes are directly affected by extreme weather

Most Read

1
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been banned for eight games by the SFA - with six games to be served immediately - and we think it's harsh. So much so, we've created these masks for fans to wear at Tannadice!
DOWNLOAD HERE: Show your support for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin by wearing our ‘BANNED’…
2
The North of Scotland Texel club flock competition winner, Graham Morrison, Inchbruich Farm, Cornhill. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-18
Sheep farmer’s drunken assault on partner after day at Keith Show
3
Firefighters were at Altens recycling centre for five days. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Altens recycling centre to be demolished with misplaced battery blamed as likely cause for…
4
Shaun Groves threatened to slit a bookie's throat when she refused his bet on a horse.
Gambler threatened to cut bookie’s throat after she refused to take a bet
5
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
3
6
Katie Gregson-MacLeod
Inverness TikTok sensation Katie Gregson-MacLeod teams up with Adele’s producer to rework viral hit…
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Erica Spink KA Buchan stole from B&M Home Store in Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by Google Maps/ Facebook/DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Cash-strapped mum took baby son on shoplifting spree
8
Garthdee Community Councillor Margaret Forrest, pictured with her husband Gavin, is furious with First Bus about the way they're serving the Garthdee community. Photo: Kami Thomson.
Garthdee residents ‘suffering greatly’ due to busy First Bus services
9
Head of cinema Colin Farquhar outside Belmont Filmhouse last year. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
‘I feel like I’ve had a part removed’: Belmont Filmhouse boss pays tribute after…

More from Press and Journal

The Bridge of Dee has reopened following the completion of roadworks. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Bridge of Dee reopens to motorists following completion of resurfacing works
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire
Boyzlife performing at the Music Hall, Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Were you at Boyzlife's concert in Aberdeen?
Communities around Caithness will benefit from the funding. Supplied by Scottish Power.
Windfarm blows in millions of community funding for Caithness
Mariah Johnstone has been reported missing. Supplied by Police.
Appeal launched for missing 14-year-old Aberdeen girl
Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach
Lisa Williams won the World Porridge Making Championship in 2019. Pic: James Ross.
Lisa Williams knows her oats as she prepares to defend World Porridge Making Championship…
Jordan White tussles with Ryan Porteous.
Jordan White insists Ross County have what it takes to recover from chastening Motherwell…
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson. (Photo by Kenny Elrick)
Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson insists his players can handle tough lessons
Sofie Hagen brought her new show Fat Jokes to Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Joyous punchlines courtesy of Sofie Hagen at The Lemon Tree

Editor's Picks