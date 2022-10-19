Rebecca Buchan: Fix failing public transport before you close our streets to cars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rebecca Buchan: Fix failing public transport before you close our streets to cars

By Rebecca Buchan
October 19, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 19, 2022, 7:12 pm
A bus on Broad Street in Aberdeen (Photo: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson)
A bus on Broad Street in Aberdeen (Photo: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson)

Over the last two years, I have been spending a lot of time in Glasgow.

My boyfriend and I met during lockdown, but live 150 miles apart, and have, somehow, managed to make a long-distance relationship work. This is almost solely because I have a car.

Not only has it been a godsend for allowing us to travel between the two cities, but – during the times of stricter lockdowns – we were able to drive somewhere lovely for a walk.

We also had our first holiday together, road-tripping through the Scottish islands, when travel abroad was still banned.

My 2014 Mini was bought when I worked out of the Lang Stracht. Early starts, late finishes and snowy winters did not make its location ideal for getting to without a car. But, now that we are based in the city centre, my daily walk to work takes just 25 minutes, and the car is otherwise largely redundant.

Before Ben and I met, I had been toying with the idea of getting rid of the Mini. And, with him planning to move to Aberdeen in the near future, there is even less of a need for us to have it.

But, the truth is, public transport is just not anywhere good enough for me to be able to do this.

Rail strikes, delayed and infrequent bus services, a lack of routes serving certain parts of the city and no Uber make even thinking about using public transport unappealing. During the almost 20 years I have lived here, I could probably count the number of times I have boarded a bus on two hands.

Locals feel reliant on their vehicles

When Aberdeen City Council revealed its latest plans to restrict traffic onto Union Street and around the beach as part of the masterplan, I thought it was a great idea.

I believe the future is in essentially carless spaces. There is something really special about well-designed, pedestrianised zones.

The Spanish city of Pontevedra has been car-free for 20 years. More than 12,000 people have moved into the centre since the traffic ban, and the once controversial mayor has been reelected four times since vehicles were removed. So, it can be done.

People are prioritised over traffic in the Spanish city of Pontevedra, which has been car-free for 20 years (Photo: Shutterstock)

But, this can only be achieved if public transport is up to scratch, and ours is not. The uproar from the public since the consultation was launched into the proposed Aberdeen masterplan has been loud and clear.

Locals feel reliant on their vehicles, and are terrified about what their lives will look like if these measures are brought into play.

The stark prospect of what it would feel like if cars were indeed banned tomorrow is frightening

One woman in her 70s told me how isolated she would feel if the plans went ahead. “It would take me two buses and almost two hours for me to go for a coffee with my sister-in-law,” she explained.

She was also fearful of what the creation of the low-emission zone would mean for her and her old, diesel car. “I understand we need to change our ways,” she said, “But we can’t be expected to adapt to change effectively what feels like overnight.”

A designer’s impression of what Aberdeen Low Emission Zone signs could look like

The reality is that these plans would not be put into place immediately, but the stark prospect of what it would feel like if cars were indeed banned tomorrow is frightening. Thousands would be cut off.

Better public transport will reduce car use

Real change is needed for this city in order for it to not just survive but thrive, and I absolutely agree that there would be huge benefits to having mainly car-free spaces. But, the council has a duty to prove to us that no one will be isolated, and that facilities will still be accessible to all.

At the moment, we are writing on average one story every week about people complaining about buses. This is not good enough.

People in Fittie have had their service removed, and now talks are in place around taking away the one linking the city centre and ARI to Dubford.

Councillor Macdonald said that the decision to cease the bus service to Fittie shocked the community (Photo: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson)

We have almost no internal trains, no underground, and no trams. A cable car has been touted, although not by the council. So, what exactly will be done to rectify this?

To me, the answer is simple. In order to make our city a more attractive place to spend time, and simultaneously meet climate targets, we have to think about ways to reduce the number of cars on our roads.

But, for that to happen, public transport needs to be so good that you don’t even need to own a car. Otherwise, you can’t expect anyone to get on board with the idea that they’re paying to have one, but are restricted in where they can drive it.

Until we get that right, sadly, I do not think we will see public backing for a carless Granite City.

Rebecca Buchan is City and Shire Team Leader for The Press & Journal and Evening Express

Editor's Picks

Most Commented