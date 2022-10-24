Eleanor Bradford: Adoptive families need and deserve same support as foster parents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Eleanor Bradford: Adoptive families need and deserve same support as foster parents

By Eleanor Bradford
October 24, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 24, 2022, 8:33 am
Families with adopted children are struggling behind closed doors (Photo: KieferPix/Shutterstock)
Families with adopted children are struggling behind closed doors (Photo: KieferPix/Shutterstock)

A year ago, I wrote about experiencing the collapse of an adoption.

Some people said I was brave to write about it. What actually motivated that column was not bravery but rage. I was enraged that this had happened to us when there was no need for it to happen.

I believe it happened because we did not get the support we should have got, which any reasonable family should expect, and which we would have got if we were foster carers rather than adopters.

There was a huge reaction to that column. There were those (mostly adoptees) who felt that no parent should “give up” and hand their child back into care, no matter what difficulties they faced.

There were friends who knew us and who said: “If you couldn’t do it, no one could.” And, then, there were the dozens and dozens of fellow adopters who reached out to me because they had gone through a similar experience.

Stories from struggling adoptive families are truly shocking

Because of the stigma surrounding the issue, these families support each other in closed online forums and, to my amazement, there were hundreds and hundreds of members. Their stories are truly shocking.

Parenting one or more severely traumatised children comes at a huge cost. Many have had to give up their jobs, or have lost them because of the counterproductive actions of social services.

Many have seen their marriage or relationship collapse under the strain. Many have been injured by their violent child, some permanently.

The difficulties faced by some adoptive families are unimaginable for many (Photo: fatir29/Shutterstock)

A few have been unable to protect one child from sexual abuse by another, even when they warned social services that this was a risk. After the breakdown of their adoption, many said that professional carers (sometimes working in shifts) were unable to cope with the complex behaviour that they were expected to manage alone.

Many have watched in horror as their child was allowed to return to the birth parents who abused and neglected them in the first place. Others have to stand by helplessly as their adopted child is exploited sexually, or by drug gangs, or even becomes a victim of modern slavery, all whilst social workers look on.

There are no guidelines

This occurs because our system is not set up to help adoptive families long-term, and contains no checks and balances to ensure social work standards. My friends are still amazed when I tell them that adopted children get no routine counselling, despite having come from the most traumatic of backgrounds.

When the psychological trauma really surfaces, usually in the teenage years, it is much harder to deal with. The violence, criminal or sexualised behaviour predictably sends adopted families into crisis, but the social work response seems to be: “This is normal teenage behaviour. Here’s a parenting class. There is nowhere else for them to go. And, ultimately, it’s all your fault.”

This failure has gone on for decades, because the victims are too vulnerable to fight it

It happens repeatedly – everywhere from the north of Scotland to the south coast of England – because there is no sanction against poor practice, and no guidelines. This failure has gone on for decades, because the victims are too vulnerable to fight it.

I am telling you this not because I want to put people off adoption. Believe me, the broken system is doing that very effectively already without any help from me. I am telling you this because, today, I read the posts in a forum for families like mine to find my worst fears had come true.

Many people caught up in this process share their suicidal feelings. Now, a mother who tried her very best to provide a stable home to an extremely traumatised child has tragically ended her own life. Her partner said she could not take the pressure and blame any more.

Adoptive parents are abandoned and blamed

How many deaths will it take for someone to wake up and realise that the way to fix falling adoption rates is to support struggling families, so that we have more success stories?

It is morally wrong to give prospective adopters, many of whom are vulnerable after years of infertility, a few days of training, and falsely reassure them that they will get support on their adoption journey, only to abandon them as soon as they sign the paperwork and then blame them when the inevitable difficulties arise.

Ultimately, the wellbeing of children should be the priority (Photo: fizkes/Shutterstock)

Supporting adoptive families is not just the right thing for the adults involved, it is the best thing for the children.

The outcomes for children in care are far worse than for those in adoptive families. It’s why the state works so hard, and spends so much money, on finding those adoptive families in the first place. What a shame it turns its back just when those families need help the most.

  • If you are struggling with your mental health or suicidal thoughts, you can contact Samaritans for free on 116 123, at jo@samaritans.org, or samaritans.org

Eleanor Bradford is a former BBC Scotland health correspondent and now works in communications in the education sector

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Former UK prime ministers (in quick succession), Boris Johnson and Liz Truss (Photo: Ben Cawthra/Shutterstock)
Campbell Gunn: Conservative self-seekers have done serious damage to all politicians
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon poses for photos with attendees at the 2022 SNP party conference at P&J Live. (Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson)
David Knight: Scottish independence rhetoric is starting to feel more like fiction than fact
The spice trade was very lucrative in the 1600s and the East India Company wanted in on the action. Photo: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Forget Google, Amazon and Apple, the EIC was bigger than all of…
It's currently unclear who might be moving into 10 Downing Street next (Photo: David Cliff/AP/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: I can't wait for my shottie at being prime minister
A protester holds a sign outside Parliament predicting Liz Truss's brief stint as PM. Picture: Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock.
What a week: Tory turnover now at blink-and-you'll-miss-it speed
Cabrach Trust CEO Jonathan Christie, on site at the Cabrach Distillery and Heritage Centre in Moray (Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)
Jim Hunter: Money game is rigged against Scotland's 'northern reaches' - but it can…
Former first minister Alex Salmond and then deputy FM Nicola Sturgeon, pictured in 2013, with their lengthy plan for an independent Scotland (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Euan McColm: Yes supporter criticism of independence economic blueprint should give everyone pause
You might not always get what you bargained for when ordering in an unfamiliar language (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Learn to complain courteously, or end up like James Corden
Two Just Stop Oil protesters recently threw soup over Vincent Van Gogh's Sunflowers at the National Gallery in London (Photo: Just Stop Oil/PA)
Catherine Deveney: Performance art and protests grab attention, but what legacy are they leaving…
Inverie in Knoydart (Photo: Rickforduk/Shutterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: Keep questioning power, privilege and politics

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jamie Ross. COURT Picture shows; CR0039063 Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Dominic Chrich-Holmes Picture by Kenny Elrick 21/10/2022. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 21/10/2022
Boyfriend who broke partner’s cheekbone and cut her with Stanley knife branded serious danger…
2
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
3
Four fishermen were rescued after the BA55 Ocean Maid run aground near Cairnbulg. Image: Aberdeenshire Aerial Photography.
Four fishermen rescued after boat runs aground on the ‘notorious black spot’ near Fraserburgh
4
Three streets at the new eco village in Banchory will be named after muses featured in Crathes Castle paintings. Image: Aberdeenshire Council/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Streets in Banchory’s eco village to be named after ancient Greek muses shown in…
5
CR0039018 Preperations are well under way for the World Clydesdale Show, which is taking place at P&J Live from Thurs - Sat In pic........ Nick MMenard, 'Nitro' and Jessica Crannell-Menard, who have come from Portland, Oregon to compete in the event **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 19-10-2022
Global Clydesdales hoof it to P&J Live
6
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin with Ylber Ramadani at full-time at Fir Park. Image: SNS.
‘If you had a squad of Ramadanis you’d be all right’: Jim Goodwin hails…
7
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Child rapist Lee Duncan , 41 [9-8-81], was jailed after being found guilty of attacking an eight-year-old girl by a jury at the High Court in Dundee. Picture shows; Child rapist Lee Duncan . N/A. Gordon Currie Date; Unknown
North-east child sex attacker brought to justice after quarter of a century
8
Highland League Weekly was across both the Scottish Cup and Breedon Highland League this weekend - with a day out at Wick Academy's Harmsworth Park, plus Nairn County v Strathspey Thistle highlights included in the latest episode.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Scottish Cup magic with Wick Academy; highlights of Nairn…
9
An ambulance worker at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Highland couple with unborn baby concerns had to drive three hours instead of getting…

More from Press and Journal

Net Zero Technology Centre.
NZTC launches new services to help businesses reach net zero
inspired nights nuart aberdeen
Aberdeen and Inverness groups shortlisted for Scotland Loves Local awards
Pastor Gordon Matheson was giving to the Scottish Affairs Committee following the Skye shooting tragedy in August. Picture supplied by Parliament TV/ DC Thomson.
Skye shooting: Pastor claims family of alleged shooter did not know he had gun
Peterhead Prison Museum
Peterhead Prison Museum to close for five days as part of secret filming for…
Graffiti, a camper and falling gravestones are impacting on a church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Inverness church visitors warned of falling graves
David Bennet is missing from the Tain area. Image: Police / DCT Media.
Police find 60-year-old man missing from Tain
Rishi Sunak is favourite to become prime minister.
What will Prime Minister Rishi Sunak mean for Scotland?
Rishi Sunak is the new prime minister of the UK (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Voice of the North: Sunak's ascent should be celebrated, but early general election…
FRASERBURGH FC CHAIRMAN FINLAY NOBLE AND MANAGER MARK COWIE ON THE FROZEN PITCH AT BELLSLEA AFTER THE GAME WAS CALLED OFF.
Highland League clubs delighted with Scottish Cup third round draw
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Missing Aberdeen man James Duncan Picture shows; James Duncan. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Have you seen James? Missing Aberdeen man may have got 201 bus to Ballater

Editor's Picks

Most Commented